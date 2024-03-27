NFL Draft Profile: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt

One prospect who the Denver Broncos are showing interest in and could draft in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is former Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt. He is a mammoth 6-9, 321-pound tackle who some believe will be the first offensive tackle off the board during the draft. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Alt ranked as his 10th overall player in the 2024 NFL Draft and has him ranked as the second-best offensive tackle in the draft.

This past season at Notre Dame, Alt was a team captain for the Fighting Irish, was named a unanimous first-team All-American, was a member of the Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line, and was a Lombardi award finalist. During his time at Notre Dame, Alt became one of the top left tackles in the nation and solidified himself as a potential top-10 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Player Profile

Joe Alt | Notre Dame | Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-9

Weight: 321 pounds

40-time: 5.05 seconds

Arm Length: 34 1⁄ 4 inches

Hand Size: 10 inches

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 9’4”

3-Cone Drill: 7.31 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.51 seconds

Bench Press: 21 reps

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Elite length, long-limbed, has a lean frame, and moves well for a man of his size

Former tight end with good movement skills

Is very quick off the snap, has quick feet, and uses his movement skills to mirror rushers

Has good balance and is rarely knocked off his feet

Thrives when called as a pull blocker and can block in space

Has a strong initial punch to rushers

Gets movement in the run game and plays through the whistle

Takes good angles when reaching the second level

High-IQ blocker who is technically sound and has good instincts

Bloodlines: His father was a Pro Bowl LT for the Kansas City Chiefs

Very polished offensive lineman with pro bowl potential

Weaknesses

Because of his elite size, he can play a little tall at times

Too much forward lean at times off the snap

Is not really a mauler in the run game

His high center of gravity could be an issue at times

Joe Alt RAS

Joe Alt is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 13 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/tSqdCPUvnl pic.twitter.com/WUlhVKU81l — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

What other analysts are saying about Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Alt started at left tackle during all three of his seasons at Notre Dame, boasting exceptional size and length for the position. In pass pro, he plays with a wide base and is very under control. He will mix up his pass sets, occasionally jump-setting and stunning opponents. He has the quickness to kick out and cover up outside speed rushers, while also possessing the length to keep power rushers from getting into his chest. He is always very aware and is a valuable helper when uncovered. In the run game, he gets movement on down blocks, looking to finish to and through the whistle. He takes proper angles to the second level, but he’s not elite in space when it comes to adjusting to moving targets. Overall, Alt isn’t a rare athlete, but his combination of size, instincts, and youth (he’ll be 21 for his entire rookie season) is easy to bet on.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins. Alt plays a disciplined brand of football, avoiding penalties and working with fluid transitions from entry to sustain to finish as a run blocker. Alt is a capable drive blocker with the foot quickness to play onto the second level. He struggles to bend enough to compensate for his height and ends up playing with waist-bending and forward lean that can hamper his anchor against bull-rushers. Alt has quick hands and outstanding arm extension, promoting his ability to sustain blocks and redirect pass-rushers. He’s a good technician who carries himself with confidence from snap to snap. Alt clearly has the talent to become a Day 1 starter on the left side, but he’ll need to clean up his habit of leaning forward, or he could be in for some bumpy action early on.

Does Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt make sense for the Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

He could if the Broncos move Bolles before or during the draft.

As we know, the Broncos had their offensive line coach Zach Strief at the Notre Dame Pro Day and he worked out the lineman participating there which included Joe Alt. The mammoth left tackle prospect is expected to be a top 10 or 15 player in next month's NFL Draft and could be an option for the Broncos at 12.

Left tackle is not an immediate need for the Broncos because they have longtime starter Garett Bolles on the roster. He is entering the final year of his deal and the team could save $16 million dollars in cap space if they moved on from the veteran tackle at some point this offseason. If they decide to do that, Notre Dame’s Joe Alt could be viewed as a potential replacement.

Sean Payton’s history tells us that he values a strong offensive line and used multiple premium picks on the position during his time with the Saints. So, it’s possible he could do the same here with the Broncos. We already saw the team spend a bunch of money on the position during free agency last year(McGlinchey and Powers) so using a premium pick on an offensive lineman is possible.

Once again, we have to mention the elephant in the room. Quarterback is likely a priority for the Broncos in the draft and they are either trading up for one, selecting one at 12, or trading back. All three of those scenarios eliminate Alt as a candidate for them. It is also quite possible that Alt is off the board well before the Broncos pick at 12th overall. He seems destined to go to the Tennessee Titans at 7th overall.

Alt would be a great addition to the Broncos' offensive line and likely give them their blindside blocker for the next decade. However, it seems unlikely that he will be the Broncos' selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.