A successful pass in the NFL - what does it mean and who is the best and worst in the league 1994-2023

What is a successful pass? It’s not just a completion because the defense will give you a four yard completion on 3rd and seven every time in just about every situation. The folks over at Pro-Football-Reference.com have defined a successful pass as one that gains 40% of the needed yardage to convert on first down, 60% of the needed yardage on second down, and converts (100% or more of the needed yardage) on third or fourth down. The value is a percentage that is found by dividing successful passes by dropbacks. Dropbacks are defined as passing attempts + sacks taken. Scrambles are not taken into account since no pass is thrown on those (duh!).

So what does this mean. That means that if a QB throws on first and 10, the receiver has to gain four or more yards for that pass to be considered “successful”. So let’s say that our hypothetical QB threw for four yards on first down - he threw a successful pass. It’s now second and six. Sixty percent of six is roughly four yards (0.6 x 6 = 3.6 which rounds up to 4) so now if he throws on second down his receiver has to gain four more yards again to count as a successful pass. It’s now third and 2 (if four yards were gained on second down). To throw a successful pass on third down the QB has to convert (his receiver needs to gain two or more yards).

This metric rewards QBs who are able to “throw their receivers open”, in other words, QBs who get their receivers lots of YAC through ball placement. It’s also interesting because a wildly successful QB could literally be throwing for an average of less than four yards per completion. But wait, if you look at completed air yards per pass attempt, most QBs in 2023 were below 4.0 yards. Only eight starting QBs had greater than 4.0 CAP/PA during 2023.

Rk Player Tm Age Pos G GS Cmp Att Yds IAY IAY/PA CAY CAY/Cmp CAY/PA YAC YAC/Cmp 1 Brock Purdy* SFO 24 QB 16 16 308 444 4280 3623 8.2 2226 7.2 5 2054 6.7 2 C.J. Stroud* HOU 22 QB 15 15 319 499 4108 4484 9 2346 7.4 4.7 1762 5.5 3 Tua Tagovailoa* MIA 25 QB 17 17 388 560 4624 4290 7.7 2447 6.3 4.4 2177 5.6 4 Dak Prescott* DAL 30 QB 17 17 410 590 4516 4585 7.8 2553 6.2 4.3 1963 4.8 5 Kirk Cousins MIN 35 QB 8 8 216 311 2331 2256 7.3 1340 6.2 4.3 991 4.6 6 Lamar Jackson*+ BAL 26 QB 16 16 307 457 3678 3831 8.4 1926 6.3 4.2 1752 5.7 7 Desmond Ridder ATL 24 QB 15 13 249 388 2836 3183 8.2 1614 6.5 4.2 1222 4.9 8 Will Levis TEN 24 QB 9 9 149 255 1808 2695 10.6 1062 7.1 4.2 746 5 9 Jared Goff DET 29 QB 17 17 407 605 4575 4064 6.7 2428 6 4 2147 5.3 10 Josh Allen BUF 27 QB 17 17 385 579 4306 5032 8.7 2337 6.1 4 1969 5.1 11 Trevor Lawrence JAX 24 QB 16 16 370 564 4016 4633 8.2 2244 6.1 4 1772 4.8 12 Matthew Stafford* LAR 35 QB 15 15 326 521 3965 4033 7.7 2075 6.4 4 1890 5.8 13 Derek Carr NOR 32 QB 17 17 375 548 3878 4280 7.8 2182 5.8 4 1696 4.5 14 Jalen Hurts* PHI 25 QB 17 17 352 538 3858 4656 8.7 2161 6.1 4 1697 4.8 15 Jordan Love GNB 25 QB 17 17 372 579 4159 4902 8.5 2242 6 3.9 1917 5.2 16 Geno Smith* SEA 33 QB 15 15 323 499 3624 3500 7 1910 5.9 3.8 1714 5.3 17 Baker Mayfield* TAM 28 QB 17 17 364 566 4044 4831 8.5 2103 5.8 3.7 1941 5.3 18 Justin Fields CHI 24 QB 13 13 227 370 2562 2966 8 1338 5.9 3.6 1224 5.4 19 Gardner Minshew II* IND 27 QB 17 13 305 490 3305 3580 7.3 1739 5.7 3.5 1566 5.1 20 Joshua Dobbs 2TM 28 QB 13 12 262 417 2464 3307 7.9 1452 5.5 3.5 1012 3.9 21 Justin Herbert LAC 25 QB 13 13 297 456 3134 3479 7.6 1571 5.3 3.4 1563 5.3 22 Aidan O'Connell LVR 25 QB 11 10 213 343 2218 2567 7.5 1155 5.4 3.4 1063 5 23 Jake Browning CIN 27 QB 9 7 171 243 1936 1563 6.4 827 4.8 3.4 1109 6.5 24 Sam Howell WAS 23 QB 17 17 388 612 3946 4603 7.5 1927 5 3.1 2019 5.2 25 Zach Wilson NYJ 24 QB 12 11 221 368 2271 2672 7.3 1158 5.2 3.1 1113 5 26 Kenny Pickett PIT 25 QB 12 12 201 324 2070 2284 7 1020 5.1 3.1 1050 5.2 27 Kyler Murray ARI 26 QB 8 8 176 268 1799 1955 7.3 822 4.7 3.1 977 5.6 28 Russell Wilson DEN 35 QB 15 15 297 447 3070 3193 7.1 1335 4.5 3 1735 5.8 29 Bryce Young CAR 22 QB 16 16 315 527 2877 3980 7.6 1572 5 3 1305 4.1 30 Joe Burrow CIN 27 QB 10 10 244 365 2309 2315 6.3 1070 4.4 2.9 1239 5.1 31 Patrick Mahomes* KAN 28 QB 16 16 401 597 4183 3876 6.5 1631 4.1 2.7 2552 6.4 32 Mac Jones NWE 25 QB 11 11 224 345 2120 2390 6.9 905 4 2.6 1215 5.4

PFR has play by play data in their database going back to 1994. So we are able to look back that far to see things in this stat. The best season that any starting QB has had during this timespan was 57.8%. That was Tom Brady in 2007. This means that on roughly three of five passes Brady was successful in 2007. Brady had a completion rate of 68.9% that season, which led the league. That means that only 11.1% of his completed throws were unsuccessful. 68.9% completion percentage is tied for the 40th best single season completion percentage in NFL history.

Drew Brees 2018 was the best ever at 74.4%. Brees success rate that season was 57.3%, which is one of the best ever, but because his completion % was so high, 17.1% of his completions were “unsuccessful”. Compare that to Akili Smith in 2000; he had the worst success rate by any starting QB ever at 27.4%. His completion percentage that season was 44.2%. So his unsuccessful rate was 16.8% on completed passes. That was actually LOWER than Drew Brees unsuccessful rate in 2018. Context matters. No one other than Akili’s mom, is going to claim that he was ever a better QB than Drew Brees.

As an aside, how someone thought he was going to be a successful NFL QB still blows my mind, but as a fan of the team that spent the 26th pick on Paxton, I can’t cast too many stones.

The average success rate among starting QBs has been going up as overall QB play has gotten more and more efficient in the NFL during this timespan (see my tweet below).

The yellow line above is the average among starting QBs (apologies to those who are color blind). That bottomed out in 1997 at 41.0 and has been steadily climbing since. Interestingly enough it has been going down over the last four seasons from its peak at 48.4 in 2020.

No QB has ever appeared at both first and last on the success rate rankings among starting QBs. The closest that I see if Josh Allen who was second to last in 2018 as a rookie and then ranked first in 2020. Allen improved his success rate from 37.1% all the way up to 56.5% which is almost a 20% absolute improvement. That’s literally unprecedented (since the data only goes back to 1994).

I should note that there have been a few seasons where the worst starting QB was comparable to the average starting QB in 1997 (2016 and 2019). I should note that league completion percentage in 1997 was 56.2%. Twenty years later (2017) it was 62.1%.

Usually starting QBs who have a success rate below 40% don’t last as starting QBs in the NFL. Look at the guys who finished dead last in starter success rate over the years in the table below.

Season Average Starting QB Success % STDEV Success % MAX MIN Best Worst 2023 45.3 4.4 54.7 36.5 Brock Purdy* Zach Wilson 2022 45.7 4.7 54.6 36.2 Patrick Mahomes*+ Russell Wilson 2021 46.7 4.0 53.2 37.0 Patrick Mahomes* Zach Wilson 2020 48.4 4.7 56.5 37.9 Josh Allen* Dwayne Haskins 2019 46.6 3.9 56.2 40.6 Drew Brees* Mason Rudolph 2018 47.5 4.6 57.3 36.3 Drew Brees* Josh Rosen 2017 44.3 4.2 51.6 34.2 Drew Brees* DeShone Kizer 2016 46.5 3.6 53.9 40.6 Drew Brees* Case Keenum 2015 45.3 4.3 52.7 33.0 Carson Palmer* Nick Foles 2014 46.0 4.1 53.4 37.9 Tony Romo* Blake Bortles 2013 44.6 4.7 55.7 35.0 Philip Rivers* Brandon Weeden 2012 44.7 4.5 54.0 37.3 Peyton Manning*+ Blaine Gabbert 2011 44.0 5.7 56.5 32.2 Drew Brees* Blaine Gabbert 2010 44.9 4.5 54.1 31.3 Peyton Manning* Jimmy Clausen 2009 44.4 6.2 54.6 28.3 Peyton Manning*+ JaMarcus Russell 2008 45.9 4.2 52.4 38.1 Peyton Manning*+ JaMarcus Russell 2007 46.4 4.9 57.8 37.5 Tom Brady*+ Kellen Clemens 2006 43.7 4.7 56.6 34.0 Peyton Manning* Bruce Gradkowski 2005 44.1 5.0 55.7 33.9 Peyton Manning*+ J.P. Losman 2004 44.8 5.2 57.1 36.6 Peyton Manning*+ Jeff Garcia 2003 42.9 4.8 51.0 33.3 Peyton Manning*+ Kordell Stewart 2002 44.1 5.0 54.1 33.1 Rich Gannon*+ Chad Hutchinson 2001 43.4 3.7 53.8 37.3 Kurt Warner*+ Matt Hasselbeck 2000 43.5 5.3 55.6 27.4 Kurt Warner* Akili Smith 1999 42.1 3.6 50.8 33.8 Kurt Warner*+ Tim Couch 1998 41.7 5.4 49.5 30.1 Vinny Testaverde* Bobby Hoying 1997 41.0 3.5 48.6 33.7 Steve Young* Craig Whelihan 1996 43.0 3.0 48.9 35.5 Steve Young* Rick Mirer 1995 44.0 4.5 50.8 37.4 Steve Young* Rick Mirer 1994 43.1 5.3 55.5 33.2 Steve Young*+ Heath Shuler

There are a few exceptions though. Russell Wilson in 2022, and Jeff Garcia in 2004. Both QBs had fairly long (or really long) runs as starting QBs in the NFL. Case Keenum, who was undrafted, only had two (maybe three) seasons as a team’s primary starting QB so he is much more akin to someone like Chad Hutchinson (undrafted), Bruce Gradkowski (also a 6th round pick) than someone like Tim Couch (first overall pick) or Blake Bortles (3rd overall pick). Bortles had the longest run as a starter among those guys. Oddly enough Keenum has started 66 games in his career while Bortles has started 73.

Only thirteen NFL starting QBs have led the league in success rate during this time frame and all of them made the Pro-Bowl that season (before it became the joke that it is now) while twelve of thirty made first team All-Pro during the season in question.

So let’s look at the arc for each of the 13 QBs starting with the most recent, Brock Purdy.

While Purdy only started five games in 2022, he had a success rate of 50.3 which would have tied him with Jared Goff for 6th if he had enough throws to qualify. He improved to 54.6% to lead the league in 2023, but I would not expect him to be able to improve much, if any, over that 54.6 value, given that there have been years when no QB topped 54.6.

Patrick Mahomes is the next of the magnificent thirteen, but we’ll shift to looking at the whole group rather than just focusing on each one individually, partly because Kermit the QB gets enough press already.

This also made me wonder what the heck happened in 2003 to cause all of these passers to have such a huge drop in success rate year over year? I can drop a link to the numbers as a google sheet for those who want to see them.

Interestingly enough, if you look at all starting QBs from 2002 and 2003, almost to a man, their success rate dropped year over year (or stayed the same).

Only Peyton Manning, Jake Plummer, Aaron Brooks and David Carr improved significantly. (I bet you never thought you would hear those four names in the same sentence.) While a number of Pro Bowl QBs had a huge drop-off year to year such as Rich Gannon, Brian Griese, Drew Bledsoe and Drew Brees, there was a general downward trend across the league. (In case you forgot, Griese did make the Pro Bowl one year.)

The NFL completion rate in 2002 was 59.2% which dropped to 58.8% in 2003. If I recall correctly this may have been the year when they were allowing (not calling) pass interference like the did in the previous year. This was over-corrected later after the Patriot defense shut down the Colts offense in the playoffs by ostensibly tackling Peyton’s receivers at the LOS.

There have been other dips and spikes in league completion percentage. While 2002 to 2003 is large, it is not the largest.

The biggest dip year over year since the merger was from 1984 to 1985. Completion percentage went down by 1.6% in that span. The biggest year over year jump happened between 2017 and 2018. The league-wide completion percentage went up 2.8% from year to year then.

The correlation between NFL COMP% and SUCC% is 0.911. So there a really strong correlation in the world of sports. For those who not into statistical analysis, that means that when 91% of the time when one stat moves in a direction the other moves in the same direction with roughly the same magnitude.

So what does this mean for the 2024 Broncos? Sean Payton needs a QB that has a top 5 success rate for his offense to work. So I believe he is looking at who is available, both in the draft and otherwise, and figuring out who can best execute his offense like Drew Brees used to. Unfortunately, PFR does not have success rate data for college QBs. Bo Nix led all BCS QBs with a completion percentage of 77.4% last season. That was the best ever (tied with Mac Jones) completion percentage in major college football history.

Of course college completion percentage is not a great predictor for NFL success. Some of the guys with a top 20 season barely sniffed an NFL roster or failed miserably in the NFL.

Rk Player Pct Year School 1 Bo Nix* 77.4 2023 Oregon 2 Mac Jones* 77.4 2020 Alabama 3 Colt McCoy* 76.7 2008 Texas 4 Joe Burrow* 76.3 2019 LSU 5 Kellen Moore* 74.3 2011 Boise State 6 Will Rogers* 73.9 2021 Mississippi State 7 Daunte Culpepper 73.6 1998 UCF 8 Jacob Zeno 73.6 2023 UAB 9 Stefan Lefors* 73.5 2004 Louisville 10 Zach Wilson* 73.5 2020 Brigham Young 11 Dan Persa* 73.5 2010 Northwestern 12 Dustin Crum 73.5 2020 Kent State 13 Dan Persa* 73.4 2011 Northwestern 14 Jack Abraham 73.1 2018 Southern Mississippi 15 Tyler Huntley* 73.1 2019 Utah 16 Grayson McCall* 73 2021 Coastal Carolina 17 Scott Tolzien* 72.9 2010 Wisconsin 18 Chase Daniel* 72.9 2008 Missouri 19 Graham Mertz 72.9 2023 Florida 20 Russell Wilson* 72.8 2011 Wisconsin

It would be interesting to see how college passing success rate correlates to NFL success, but that’s a study for another day once someone has crunched the college passing play data.