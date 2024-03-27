Marvin Mims Jr. will feast under the new kickoff return rules in 2024

The NFL kickoff in 2024 will no longer be a good time for a bathroom break for NFL fans in 2024. In an effort to make the play relevant again, the NFL has revamped how kickoffs will work on a trial basis.

Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source.



After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

Interesting aspects of the play as described in the leadoff NFL.com article:

All kicks that hit the landing zone have to be returned

If they hit the landing zone and bounce into the end zone they can be returned or downed to get the ball at the 20-yard line

Kicks that go into the end zone that are downed inbounds give the returning team the ball at the 30-yard line

Kicks that go out of the back of the end zone (in any way) would also be a touchback to the 30-yard line

Kickoffs that land short of the landing zone give the receiving team the ball at the 40-yard line

No onside kicks can be attempted until the 4th quarter on by the trailing team only and must be announced.

Marvin Mims, Jr. wowed Broncos Country with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in 2023 (the only play worth remembering from that game). The Broncos should be able to do a lot to set up their offense with positive field position if not create special teams points with these changes.

With a new quarterback in 2024, this team will need all three phases to contribute if they are going to become a winning team this season.

Broncos News

‘It’s great to get that feedback’: Owner & CEO Greg Penner pleased with improvements in NFLPA survey as Broncos continue to invest in player experience

“We take it really seriously about how our players feel about coming into the building every day,” Penner said. “[Owner] Carrie [Walton Penner] mentioned it on the first day that we took ownership: We want to be the best team to play for, to work for and

'It's a talented draft': GM George Paton details preparing for first round of 2024 NFL Draft

General Manager George Paton sits down with team reporter Sydney Jones at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting to discuss his priorities in free agency, the value of Pro Days and in-person visits and more.

'Fans should expect a modern evolution': President Damani Leech on the Broncos' new uniforms

President Damani Leech sits down with team reporter Sydney Jones at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting to discuss the Broncos' new uniforms, training facility and more.

The Broncos’ draft plans are very much the minds of other teams - Denver Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have their QB plan … and part of it involves keeping tabs on what the Denver Broncos could have in mind.

The two starts of Jarrett Stidham didn’t change Sean Payton’s vision for him - Denver Sports

Jarrett Stidham had an up-and-down two games to close the season, but Sean Payton still sees potential and upside in the sixth-year veteran.

Other NFL News

NFL owners pass new hybrid kickoff rule at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to pass the hybrid kickoff rule that is intended to increase the number of returns during the 2024 season while maintaining player health and safety as a priority, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to play on current contract for 2024 season

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott are prepared to play out the final year of the quarterback’s contract. The two sides have a mutual understanding that there will be no adjustment to his contract entering the 2024 season.

The First Read: Five players who will thrive in 2024 NFL season thanks to offseason movement

How much will receiver Drake London benefit from Kirk Cousins' arrival? Is quarterback Will Levis about to take a major leap in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha identifies five players poised to thrive in the 2024 NFL season thanks to moves made this offseason.

Rams signing cornerback Tre'Davious White to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

Tre'Davious White has found the second home of his NFL career. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal that can be worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.

Everything we heard and buzz from 2024 NFL owners meetings - ESPN

NFL owners meetings wrapped up Tuesday, and our 20-plus reporters on the ground had all the buzz from Orlando.

NFL approval of Tom Brady's purchase into Raiders 'making progress' - ESPN

The NFL has yet to approve Tom Brady's bid for Raiders minority ownership, but commissioner Roger Goodell is not concerned.

NFL to play two games on Christmas Day Wednesday in 2024 - ESPN

Despite the holiday falling on a Wednesday, the NFL will again play on Christmas Day in 2024. Matchups for the two afternoon games will be determined later.