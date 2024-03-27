NFL’s new kickoff rules explained

The NFL released three rules updates yesterday, right after I finished writing up my thoughts about the changes from the day before. You can see my analysis of the rule changes from yesterday here. Like the first set of rule changes, there are two minor changes and one big one.

First the minor changes. Replay can now review if the play clock expired before a snap. Replay can also now review down by contact or out of bounds before a pass was thrown. These are two great changes.

I have written previously that replay is of use almost anytime it allows for an additional perspective on the play, and it is almost never useful when it uses additional judgement on the play. In both of these cases, the rule allows objective standards of review on something that a field official will only get wrong because they are not able to see it from the correct angle. If replay can help assist with angles, the game gets better. I will also note that referees and replay officials have gotten very good at being expeditious with replay review. I do not expect this causing many or long delays, but helping to get the calls right.

Kickoff Changes

The big change today is the change to kickoffs. Kickoffs are curious in football currently. The rules for free kicks are very long and complicated, and mastering these rules is a significant amount of an officials time. Once an official has mastered field goals, two point attempts, and kickoffs, they have learned approximately half of all the things they need to know to officiate football. Today it got even more complicated.

Background

For years there have been proposals, including from the Denver Broncos, to replace free kicks with scrimmage kick situations. The most common have been to make it 4th and 15, though this year Philadelphia proposed a version with 4th and 20. The idea behind those proposals were that punts are vastly safer than kicks for players, they occur using normal rules instead of their own carve out, that onside kick success has plummeted alongside a number of rule changes designed to make kickoffs safer, and that touchbacks have become far more normal than returns – taking away an exciting play opportunity.

For example, when I go to review games, I receive a flagged version of the play sheet that tells me (among other things) if each free kick can be skipped because it was a touchback with no substantial player contact. This has become almost every kickoff. Most of us no longer care about these plays, which made it even more infuriating when something interesting happened, because we weren’t expecting it and often missed it.

Summary

Traditional kickoffs are no more. Kickers will kick from the same spot as last year (and so, as they have proven they are capable of, can kick into touchbacks with ease). However, if the ball lands in the endzone, the touchback will be enforced at the 35 yard line. If the ball is caught by the receiving team further upfield than the 20 yard line it is a dead ball at that spot (so if the kicker kicks it and it is caught at the 25 yard line, there is no opportunity to return. Returners can bring the ball out of the endzone and attempt a return with the ball being spotted wherever they are downed. If the ball lands in the field of play and rolls into the endzone and is downed there by the receivers, it is a touchback at the 20 yard line.

There are no fair catches.

Seven members of the receiving team must line up on a new receiving line, which will normally be the receivers 35 yard line, and two more must be nearby. There are restrictions, forcing them to spread out across the field. Ten members of the kicking team must line up on a new set up line at the receiving teams 40 yard line. There are restrictions on movement and blocking until the kick lands on these individuals.

Here is what it will look like. And will be a lot more fun. https://t.co/JuV7puIEsH pic.twitter.com/zOFpUXSu5E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

What this means:

First, this move is expected to improve player safety. The restraining lines are only five yards apart, and the restrictions on movement prior to the completion of the kick should mean many fewer hard collisions. This is a big win for the game.

It is a lot harder to be a good kicker. Kickers still need to kick in bounds, and ideally they want to kick very near the endzone, but never in the endzone. Short, long, and out of bounds kicks all hurt the team. There will also be strategy about kicking in relation to where the returner is, just as there is currently.

Kick returning is going to be very common. The only time where a kick returner is going to want to not return a ball is going to be when its kicked into the endzone (they would need to make out to the 35 yard line to make it worth the return, something that’s unlikely to be consistent). In every other circumstance, the risks of returning are very low. For a team with a great returner, like Denver has in Marvin Mims, this is going to be a clear win. Instead of risking field position for his dynamic return potential, the Broncos will have much higher upside.

The biggest downside will be the end of the surprise onside kick. There are new rules associated with onside kicks, but they must be declared in advance. Bummer for Sean Payton, but a small price for a better game.

Impact on Officiating:

This is a complicated rule change with lots of moving pieces. Yesterday I discussed some of the challenges a simpler change could face, and the pitfalls involved. However, unlike that rule change, this one looks very easy to officiate. There needs to be one official on the kicker, with only easily objective matters to judge. Several officials on the set up zone can judge positioning of the players in that zone and be well positioned to officiate blocking and possession. One or more officials will have to determine if the ball reaches the goal line.

I did not discuss the various penalties associated with this change. There are many, but most of them are what you would expect, and are very easy to assess. It will take time for officials to implement this change – probably a couple of classroom sessions, a couple of field sessions, review, and then assuming that the mechanics work great, periodic review throughout the preseason and into the regular season. Nothing about this is outside of the routine for an official off-season.

The potential pitfalls are vastly fewer than with implementing the Hip-Drop tackle, because the standards are clear and easily enforceable. The ability to be consistent in this new system is very high. I do not expect any problems, and I am excited for this change.

Non Rule Changes Approved by the Competition Committee

The Rules of the game only cover play. Bylaws of the NFL greatly shape the game however, and there were some moderate changes this year.

First, the trading deadline has been moved to the Tuesday following week 9. This keeps getting moved back, and there has been some reporting that this move is to accompany a move to an 18 week season at a future point.

Second, the number of players allowed to be designated to return from injured reserve for the playoffs is now unlimited.

Third, during final cutdowns, teams can now designate two players on IR to return. Previously teams could not designate players to return until after setting their final roster, and so would make annoying maneuvers where veteran players on minimum contracts (or something similar to minimum contracts) would be cut at the roster cutdown deadline. The next day players thought able to return from injury would be placed on injured reserve with designation to return, and those veterans resigned. In 2023 the Broncos did this with the injured PJ Locke and veteran Mike Purcell.

Fourth, a quarterback on the practice squad can be activated an unlimited number of times to serve as an Emergency Third Quarterback. This move will greatly decrease the likelihood of games where a team does not have an actual quarterback available to play, while also slightly decreasing salary for 3rd quarterbacks held on the practice squad. It will not impact other elevations, as an Emergency Third Quarterback elevation will not count against the teams weekly limit of two practice squad elevations.

Finally there are some slight tweaks to injury reports that should impact fantasy football fans a bit. Away teams must report injured players as out for the week before travelling if the player does not travel. Functionally, this means that some players will be downgraded to out a bit easier, and fantasy roster management will have fewer game time calls about injured players. Realistically, this impact will be fairly slight, as it was generally possible to get that information anyways, but it will be easier and earlier.

The owners did not approve the worst bylaw proposal from this year, which would have required game clocks to display tenths of seconds. With a game clock that stops as frequently as in football, that would have been an agonizing attempt at precision. I also find the concept personally annoying because I have used the same watch ever since I started officiating to countdown the game time, and it does not display tenths of seconds.

What rule changes would you love to see the league adopt this year? Let us know in the comments.