Report: Broncos will meet with LSU QB Jayden Daniels after the LSU pro day

According to NFL Network’s lead reporter Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are amongst the teams who will meet with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels following the LSU pro day today.

Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson spoke with Daniels agent who told him that this meeting will happen this after between his client and the Broncos. He expects head coach Sean Payton to be there along with quarterbacks coach Davis Webb but unlike J.J. McCarthy, Daniels will not be working out for them.

Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024

Daniels is a 6-3, 210-pound reigning Heisman-winning quarterback prospect who is expected to be a top 3 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a dual-threat quarterback who can beat you with his arm while also having the ability to beat you with his legs,

The Broncos previously met with Jayden Daniels at the Combine and now will speak with the talented quarterback prospect later today. All projections currently have Daniels expected to go either at second overall to the Commanders or at third overall to the Patriots. If that holds true, the only way the Broncos would be able to draft Daniels would be via a big trade-up. Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that a trade-up scenario involving the Broncos is “realistic”, so could they be targeting the former LSU quarterback?

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Daniels as his 6th overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and ranks him as the third-best quarterback in the draft behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Daniels is a tall/lean quarterback with exceptional accuracy, decision-making and speed. He is very poised and comfortable in the pocket. He likes to use a rhythm bounce at the top of his drop before settling his feet into the ground and smoothly transferring his weight to throw. He has an extremely quick release and beautiful throwing motion. He throws with anticipation, touch and accuracy. He flashes the ability to manipulate safeties with his eyes to create separation downfield. When he gets pressured, he doesn’t hesitate to explode out of the pocket. He has elite suddenness. He is more of a linear/speed runner than a break-down/make-you-miss type of ball-carrier. He needs to do a better job of protecting himself, though, as he took some huge hits in the games I studied. Overall, Daniels took a massive leap in 2023 and now offers both a high floor and ceiling.

This is the second time that the Broncos have met with a top quarterback prospect soon after their Pro Day. Sean Payton told reporters earlier this week that they met and worked out Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy the day after his pro day. While Daniels will not workout again for the Broncos or any other team, they are still having a one-on-one meeting with him right after his Pro Day. North Carolina’s pro day is tomorrow so I would not be surprised if Payton and the Broncos did the same with Drake Maye.

The Broncos and Payton are clearly doing their due diligence here with the top quarterback prospects as they should. However, with Payton mentioning that a trade-up scenario being realistic, it makes these things a little bit more interesting.

Broncos Country, do you think the Broncos should trade up for Jayden Daniels?