Report: Broncos are signing WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are signing former Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal worth up $14 million dollars.

Josh Reynold is a 29-year-old veteran wide receiver who was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams during the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Rams before joining the Titans in 2021. He was later waived by the Titans during the season and was claimed by the Detroit Lions. He would go on to become a key member of their offense and started for them the next two seasons. Now, Reynolds joins the Broncos and looks to help improve their passing game and assist in the run game as a blocker which is something he is good at.

Throughout his eight NFL seasons, Reynolds has played in 107 career games which includes 53 starts, and has totaled 220 receptions for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns. This past season for the Lions, he had 40 receptions for 608 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He will join a Broncos receiver room that is led by veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton who is coming off a 10-touchdown reception season. Second-year wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. will look to have a breakout year and veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick will look to comeback from back-to-back major injuries. Reynolds gives them some depth, insurance, and experience if Mims struggles and/or Patrick’s injuries pop back up. It’s a solid overall signing and gives the Broncos a player who can contribute to head coach Sean Payton’s offense.

I had thought the Broncos would draft a receiver early in the draft to compete with Mims and Patrick for a role on offense but this seems to eliminate that possibility. They may add one late for depth and development, but it appears your starting wide receivers will be Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Josh Reynolds with Tim Patrick factoring in a little bit as well if healthy.