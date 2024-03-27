Report: Broncos had their QB, WR, and DL coaches at the LSU pro day

According to Executive Director Reese’s Senior Bowl and former scout Jim Nagy, the Denver Broncos had their quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive line coach present at the LSU pro day today.

Massive NFL turnout for top-3 QB Jayden Daniels at @LSUfootball pro-day. Head coaches & GMs from six NFL teams and 40+ position coaches in attendance.



Good look here at likely top-ten WR Malik Nabers 40-yard dash (ran 4.38-4.44 range on multiple scouts ⏱️).



It was also reported that the Broncos met with quarterback Jayden Daniels earlier today after the pro day concluded. Head coach Sean Payton was part of this meeting according to Daniels's agent as well as quarterbacks coach Davis Webb who was present at the pro day workout to watch Daniels.

As for wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, the two notable wide receivers he was present to watch were Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both of whom are expected to be first-round picks. Nabers has a chance to be the first receiver off the board and help his case with that by having an incredible workout. As for Thomas, he is a 6-3, 209-pound wide receiver who ran a 4.33 40-time. He was a key part of the explosive LSU offense and has a chance to be a top-15 selection and he will likely be the next wide receiver off the board after Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers are off the board. Nabers will likely be off the board long before the Broncos pick and Thomas Jr. will likely be available when they pick, but the Broncos are likely going quarterback with their first-round pick.

On the defensive side, the Broncos defensive line coach, Jamar Cain returned to his old stomping grounds to watch the LSU pro day. The three defensive linemen taking part in the pro day are Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo, and Jordan Jefferson. Smith and Jefferson would help improve the Broncos' run defense that struggled last season while Wingo would be a situational interior pass rusher.

The Broncos are doing their due diligence on a lot of prospects in this draft and have hit a lot of the major pro days as well as the smaller ones. With their lack of depth on the roster, they really need to hit on these day-three selections to help fill out their roster.