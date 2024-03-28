Broncos add versatility and physicality to WR corps with Josh Reynolds

Good morning, Broncos Country.

After a lull in their free agency dealings, the Denver Broncos made their fourth outside addition to their squad this offseason by signing Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract with a maximum value of $14 million dollars. While some fans were perplexed by the move and felt it was an overpay, I believe Reynolds has the potential to be the best player the franchise signed this free agency period.

First and foremost, Reynolds has great size at 6’3” and 195 pounds. He has a large wingspan and strong hands that will make him a valuable asset in Sean Payton’s offense especially with contested catches. Over the course of his career, he has demonstrated the ability to play outside and in the slot. He also has a penchant for working the middle of the field with great success—which is an element the Broncos have been missing from their offense for several seasons.

Josh Reynolds: 118.8 passer rating when targeted in 2023



14th among all WRs pic.twitter.com/6hjRMMi8g5 — PFF DEN Broncos (@PFF_Broncos) March 27, 2024

He received the fourth most targets (64) with the Detroit Lions last season, trailing Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs. He hauled in 40 of those receptions for 608 yards and average an astounding 15.2 yards per catch along with 5 touchdowns. The best part about those numbers? 32 of his 40 receptions moved the chains for the Lions’ offense. That’s quite clutch.

What’s not to like about those numbers? The Broncos are a better team now with him in the fold than they were a few days ago.

Reynolds’ physicality shows up not only as a receiver, but he is regarded as one of the best run blockers at his position in the league. Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell vouches for him in that respect. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the 9th best run blocking game for wide receivers in the NFL. Whether it’s Jarrett Stidham or a rookie leading the way for the Broncos in 2024, there is no doubt the Broncos will be running the ball a lot. Without question, Reynolds’ prowess as a blocker will help improve their ground attack.

Last but not least, Reynolds provides insurance for Tim Patrick, who is looking to get back on track after unfortunate injuries that robbed him of two seasons. All and all, Reynolds gives the Broncos a quality player that can be a legitimate third volume receiving option in Payton’s offense. Payton’s track record of finding receivers and getting them to excel over the years is quite good, so I have absolutely zero issues with this. I’m a big fan of this signing and believe he will be a successful player for the team during his time in Denver.

As always—thank you for reading. Here is today’s slate of articles for Horse Tracks.

