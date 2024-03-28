NFL Draft Profile: UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is former UCLA edge rusher, Laiatu Latu. He is a 6-5, 259-pound edge rusher who is considered one of the top pass rushers in the draft and is projected to be a first-round selection. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Latu as his 18th overall player in the 2024 NFL Draft and is his third-best edge rusher in the draft.

Latu played a total of two seasons at UCLA and quickly became one of the nation's top pass rushers. During his two seasons at UCLA, Latu totaled 85 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss, 23.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, and 5 forced fumbles. This past season, he totaled 49 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

Player Profile

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 259 pounds

40-time: 4.64 seconds

Arm Length: 32 5/8th inches

Hand Size: 9 5/8th inches

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 9’8”

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Ideal size, quickness, and instincts

Excellent hand usage

Advanced pass-rush skill-set

Quick-win pass rusher

High-energy and effort player with a motor that never quits

Dominates when lined up against blocking tight ends

Sheds blockers consistently

Technically sound player

Was durable and highly productive while at UCLA

Weaknesses

Injury red flags: Was medically retired at Washington with a neck injury before being cleared by UCLA.

His medicals will determine where he goes in the draft

His pad level can be too high at times

Less-than-ideal arm length

Doesn’t have elite speed/first step or power

Has a good enough dip to get low and bend around offensive tackles

Will turn 24 years old during his rookie year

Laiatu Latu RAS

What other analysts are saying about UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Latu has ideal size, quickness and instincts for the position. As a pass rusher, he can win with his quick get-off or a variety of hand moves. He has an excellent feel for when offensive tackles overset or underset and adjusts accordingly. He doesn’t have elite speed or power, but he wins with technique, bend and savvy. He can corner well at the top of his rush and is an outstanding finisher. Against the run, he’s been inconsistent when it comes to setting the edge. He’s shown the ability to shoot his hands, leverage blockers and hold the point of attack. However, there are other times his pad level is too high and he gets controlled. His effort is outstanding to chase, against both run and pass. Latu did have serious medical issues while at the University of Washington. Overall, Latu is the most skilled pass rusher in this class and should have an immediate impact at the next level.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well conceived and instinctive, and he’s brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher. Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu’s skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.

Does UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu make sense for the Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

If the Broncos are comfortable with his medicals and they trade back, sure.

His medicals will obviously be key here. He played two seasons at UCLA and had no issues and was durable but the Combine medicals will be telling. He told reporters that he was hearing no concerns from other teams about his neck injury that for a short period of time had him medically retired. So, we shall see how things play out leading up to the start of the draft.

I would not take him at 12th overall and would much rather prefer Alabama’s Dallas Turner or Florida State’s Jared Verse if available if they were going edge rusher. Now, if the Broncos decided to trade back, and get that second-round pick (and more), then I would be open to drafting Latu. This would allow the Broncos to either trade up for say Bo Nix if needed while adding a player who can improve their defense.

What makes Latu intriguing is that he is the most polished pass rusher in the draft. He comes with a full arsenal of moves and is technically sound as a player. He should be able to contribute from day one and his motor and effort make him even more dangerous as a player. I do have concerns about his arm length, lack of elite speed/first step, and setting the edge consistently but as a pure pass rusher? He is about as NFL-ready as they can get. Also, he will turn 24 during his rookie year, so that could knock him a bit down a team's draft board.

He is far from a perfect prospect, but his pass-rush potential is hard to ignore. For a team like the Broncos who are lacking a consistent pass rusher, Latu has to be a prospect that they are interested in. Now, like every other non-quarterback prospect I write about, we have to talk about the elephant in the room. The Broncos are likely taking a quarterback in the first round of the draft and may even make an aggressive trade-up to get their guy. If that is the case, players like Latu will not be in play for the Broncos