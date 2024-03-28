Broncos Reacts Survey: What should Denver do with their first-round pick?

The Denver Broncos own the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and that’s a tough spot to be if you are hoping for one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class.

The question this week is what should they do about it. They could trade up in a deal that would likely be quite expensive and get one of the Top 4 quarterbacks, they could stand pat and do whatever, or they could trade back to accumulate more picks and potentially get second tier quarterback from this class.

Vote in the survey below and I’ll share the results later this week on Friday or Saturday.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.