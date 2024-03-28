‘Broncos’ Madness’ moves to Sweet 16 with tough matchups

As March Madness opens Sweet 16 matchups today, so will Broncos’ Madness.

And let me tell you, a couple of these are no-brainers (imo) while a couple will be really, really tough choices - much like the real tournament (Go Cyclones!!)

I apologize in advance for pitting DT against PFM. Either way, it’s looking like the “Elite Eight” will truly be elite (just like “areferee” with the graphics once again!)

So ... on to the madness!

The OG

Poll The Franchise v. The OG Sackmaster Floyd Little

Floyd Little

Simon Fletcher

Poll ESPN’s Finest v. Amazing Grace Tom Jackson

Tom Jackson

Haven Moses

The Elway Era

Poll The Duke v. Albino Rhino John Elway

John Elway

Karl Mecklenburg

Poll Tackle Bro v. Smilin Assassin Mark Schlereth

Mark Schlereth

Steve Atwater

The Manning Show

Poll The Sheriff v. Bay Bay Peyton Freakin’ Manning

Peyton Freakin' Manning

D.T. (RIP)

Poll D v. O Trevor Pryce

Trevor Pryce

Emmanuel Sanders

Broncos’ Greatest Hits

Poll Depends on your generation... SB 32

SB 32

SB 50