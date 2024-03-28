‘Broncos’ Madness’ moves to Sweet 16 with tough matchups

As March Madness opens Sweet 16 matchups today, so will Broncos’ Madness.
And let me tell you, a couple of these are no-brainers (imo) while a couple will be really, really tough choices - much like the real tournament (Go Cyclones!!)
I apologize in advance for pitting DT against PFM. Either way, it’s looking like the “Elite Eight” will truly be elite (just like “areferee” with the graphics once again!)
So ... on to the madness!
The OG
Poll
The Franchise v. The OG Sackmaster
-
81%
Floyd Little
-
18%
Simon Fletcher
Poll
ESPN’s Finest v. Amazing Grace
-
85%
Tom Jackson
-
14%
Haven Moses
The Elway Era
Poll
The Duke v. Albino Rhino
-
94%
John Elway
-
5%
Karl Mecklenburg
Poll
Tackle Bro v. Smilin Assassin
-
7%
Mark Schlereth
-
92%
Steve Atwater
The Manning Show
Poll
The Sheriff v. Bay Bay
-
79%
Peyton Freakin’ Manning
-
20%
D.T. (RIP)
Poll
D v. O
-
50%
Trevor Pryce
-
49%
Emmanuel Sanders
Broncos’ Greatest Hits
Poll
Depends on your generation...
-
72%
SB 32
-
27%
SB 50
Poll
Had to have both...
-
53%
The Helicopter
-
46%
Orange Crush D
