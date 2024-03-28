 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Broncos’ Madness’ moves to Sweet 16 with tough matchups

I apologize in advance for No. 18 v. No. 88.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

As March Madness opens Sweet 16 matchups today, so will Broncos’ Madness.

And let me tell you, a couple of these are no-brainers (imo) while a couple will be really, really tough choices - much like the real tournament (Go Cyclones!!)

I apologize in advance for pitting DT against PFM. Either way, it’s looking like the “Elite Eight” will truly be elite (just like “areferee” with the graphics once again!)

So ... on to the madness!

The OG

Poll

The Franchise v. The OG Sackmaster

view results
  • 81%
    Floyd Little
    (151 votes)
  • 18%
    Simon Fletcher
    (34 votes)
185 votes total Vote Now

Poll

ESPN’s Finest v. Amazing Grace

view results
  • 85%
    Tom Jackson
    (158 votes)
  • 14%
    Haven Moses
    (26 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

The Elway Era

Poll

The Duke v. Albino Rhino

view results
  • 94%
    John Elway
    (185 votes)
  • 5%
    Karl Mecklenburg
    (11 votes)
196 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Tackle Bro v. Smilin Assassin

view results
  • 7%
    Mark Schlereth
    (15 votes)
  • 92%
    Steve Atwater
    (180 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

The Manning Show

Poll

The Sheriff v. Bay Bay

view results
  • 79%
    Peyton Freakin’ Manning
    (153 votes)
  • 20%
    D.T. (RIP)
    (40 votes)
193 votes total Vote Now

Poll

D v. O

view results
  • 50%
    Trevor Pryce
    (98 votes)
  • 49%
    Emmanuel Sanders
    (95 votes)
193 votes total Vote Now

Broncos’ Greatest Hits

Poll

Depends on your generation...

view results
  • 72%
    SB 32
    (138 votes)
  • 27%
    SB 50
    (52 votes)
190 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Had to have both...

view results
  • 53%
    The Helicopter
    (103 votes)
  • 46%
    Orange Crush D
    (89 votes)
192 votes total Vote Now

