Broncos well represented at the North Carolina pro day to watch QB Drake Maye

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to be a top 3 pick in next month's NFL Draft had his pro day today and the Denver Broncos were well represented at this event.

According to various reports, Broncos general manager George Paton, assistant general manager Darren Mouget, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, and senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael were all present for this throwing session.

Senior asst. Pete Carmichael — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 28, 2024

Maye is a 6’4, 223-pound quarterback prospect out of North Carolina who is viewed as one of the top players and quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most projections have Maye going within the first three picks of the draft and even as high as second overall to the Washington Commanders

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Maye ranked as his fifth-overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and his second-best quarterback in the draft.

Maye has prototypical size, athleticism and arm strength. He has quick feet and quick hands, but his delivery can get long at times. He’s a gifted thrower who drives the ball without much foot space in the pocket (including with defenders hanging on him). He can take pace off the ball on swings and shallow crossers. He has a nice touch on bucket throws down the field. He is athletic to escape and create with his legs and he’s tough to tackle in space. He is ultra-competitive as a runner, something he’ll need to dial back a bit at the next level. His pass protection wasn’t good last season at North Carolina and there weren’t always answers in the route to bail him out, which led to some poor decisions and carelessness with the ball. Overall, Maye has some things to clean up, but he has every ingredient to be a top-tier starter at the game’s most important position.

The Broncos currently sit at 12th overall and are well out of range to select Maye and it would require a major trade-up by them to get him. Head coach Sean Payton recently told reporters that a trade-up scenario is realistic for the Broncos so, could they be targeting Maye?

It is hard to say. They are clearly doing their due diligence on all the top quarterback prospects. They were present at the Michigan pro day and worked out J.J. McCarthy the following day. Yesterday, they had representatives at the LSU Pro Day to watch Jayden Daniels and then met with the reigning Heisman winner afterward. Now, this is the biggest showing they have had at a pro day and I would imagine Maye will meet with Payton and the Broncos at some point.

Rumors point to McCarthy being the quarterback the Broncos like but Maye or Daniels are talented prospects who could be players that Payton falls in love with. So, we will need to see what they do following the pro days. Will they make the big trade to get into the top four picks, or will they wait out and make the decision on draft night?

Time will tell but it figures to be an interesting coming weeks for the Broncos as they search for their quarterback of the future.