NFL Draft Profile: Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley

One prospect who the Denver Broncos are showing interest in and could select on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft is Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corely. He is a 5-11, 215-pound wide receiver who is considered one of the top players at his position. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Corley ranked as his 47th overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and has him ranked as his 11th best wide receiver in the entire draft.

Corley played a total of four seasons at Western Kentucky and has been a top performer in their offense during his time there. During his four seasons with the team, he totaled 259 receptions for 3,035 yards, and 29 touchdown receptions. This past season, he totaled 79 receptions for 984 yards and 11 touchdown receptions and received an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley is an absolute menace with the ball in his hands.



One play he’ll be shot out of a cannon and sprint past you, the next he’ll run right through you.



Better not try to arm tackle this dude. pic.twitter.com/5wg5IijqUk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2023

Player Profile

Height: 5-11

Weight: 215 pounds

40-time: 4.45 seconds (Pro Day)

Arm Length: 32 1/8th inches

Hand Size: 9 1/8th inches

Bench Press: 27 reps (Pro Day)

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Nicknamed the “YAC King”

Thick compact build that allows him to be physical after the catch

Runs like a running back after the catch

Thrived in the quick-hitting passing game

Quick burst after the catch

Great open-field moves, angles, and tackle-breaking ability

Has quick hands and catches passes in stride without losing any speed

Has pretty good body control and can make adjustments to make the catch

Great run blocker

Weaknesses

Has had issues with drops

Struggles with contested catches

Was not asked to run a traditional route tree (Has the ability to develop there)

Quicker than fast and doesn’t have elite long-speed

Needs to prove he is more than gadget/quick screen guy

Rarely faced press-man since he was schemed open or put in motion

What other analysts are saying about Western Kentucky wide receive Malachi Corely

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Corley is a compact, physical slot receiver with outstanding run-after-the-catch ability. He lives on quick hitters, with an average depth of target of 6.1 yards in 2023 (according to Pro Football Focus). When he’s not running screens or quick hitters, he is very explosive working down the seam. He wasn’t asked to run a lot of traditional routes in the system at Western Kentucky, but I don’t see any physical limitations or stiffness that would preclude him from developing a more diverse route repertoire. He has some drops on tape, but he can offset a few of those with special catches outside his frame. After the catch, he runs through tackles, makes defenders miss and has legit top-end speed. Overall, Corley can have an immediate role as a starting slot receiver next fall.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Corley is a big, physical wideout who has been asked to carry a heavy workload for Western Kentucky using his talent after the catch. Corley’s highlight reel will be full of broken tackles and general carnage left in his wake. He’s an average route-runner with the tools to improve, but a disappointing drop rate and contested-catch rate are concerns relative to the way he plays the game in space. Like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel when they were prospects, Corley has had a heavy percentage of his targets schemed around him and he will need to prove he can become more than just a quick-game bully or gadget guy. He’s good at what his team asked him to do, which is a great jump-off point for evaluators considering him as a Day 2 selection and future starter.

Does Malachi Corley make sense for the Broncos on day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft?

If the Broncos can acquire a second-round pick, most definitely.

You have a receiver prospect who thrives in the quick passing game, is nick-named the YAC King, and was used in the screen game a lot in college. For some teams, those things could be viewed as a negative, but with the Broncos, those are key parts of Sean Payton’s offense.

We all know Payton loves to throw screen passes and occasionally an end around or jet sweep and Corley can do that. Payton’s offense is a quick rhythm passing attack which fits Corley’s strengths and your receivers need to make plays after the catch which again, he is nicknamed the YAC King. He would give the Broncos offense a much-needed YAC player who could start right away and be a bit of a gadget player for Sean Payton.

He does come with concerns like drops, issues with contested catches, and a limited route tree. Drops are always a red flag but something you hope can improve, Payton’s scheme can limit the number of contested catches for Corley and he has the ability to develop his route tree.

Corley is a likely top-50 selection and is at least expected to be gone before the Broncos pick in the third round. So, if they want him, they will need to either acquire a second-round selection via a trade back or trade into the second-round from their third-round selection.

The Broncos did have their receivers coach Keary Colbert at Corley Pro Day earlier this week so they could have some interest in the YAC King. Personally, I think he is one of the better receiver fits in the draft for the Broncos and someone I am hopeful they can get in round two of the draft.