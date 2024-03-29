‘We’re still in the quarterback market’: Broncos set to make moves for a new signal caller?

Is the era of QB1 Jarrett Stidham for the Denver Broncos upon us???

According to general manager George Paton, no quite yet.

It’s an interesting sentiment to say the least. After letting QB Russell Wilson walk, there was little to any effort in terms of trying to sign any starting caliber, placeholder QB. Sam Arnold was reportedly too expensive. There was no trade offer for Justin Fields. Yada...yada...yada...and that leads to the ideal of Jarrett Stidham entering year 2 of Sean Payton as QB1.

But let’s pump the brakes for just a moment. Paton spoke about the QB postiion recentily with the Denver Post and made it clear the team wants competition at the QB spot.

“We’re still in the quarterback market,” Paton said. “We like ‘Stiddy’ but we’re going to add. We’re not panicked. We won’t play games for a while.“We feel like we’ll add a veteran and we’ll see about the draft.”

So yah!!! We don’t have to worry about going all in on Stidham! Hoorah! But that whole “we’ll see about the draft” is interesting.

Of the available remaining QBs, there is basically Ryan Tannehill and Zach Wilson. Does anyone really expect Sean Payton to drag one of them over to Denver?

Therefore, the draft we’ll see about becomes all the more provoking. How much is Sean Payton willing to part with to get his guy?

Regardless of whatever noise can be heard, it is clearly apparent that the Broncos are QB hunting. Which is a shame for Stidham fans but a jolt in the arm for fans that are ready to see the next franchise QB.

