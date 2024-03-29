Report: Broncos had 30 visit with Georgia OT Amarius Mims

The Denver Broncos have been busy scouting this year’s crop of quarterbacks at their Pro Days over the past week, but that isn’t their only focus.

According to NFL and College Football analyst Ryan Fowler, the franchise hosted Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims for a 30 visit. He is one of the higher-ranked prospects to make a visit to Dove Valley during the pre-draft process.

One of the premier tackles in what is a loaded positional group. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 29, 2024

At 6’8 and 340 pounds, Mims is one of the most physically imposing offensive tackles in this year’s class. He tested well at this year’s NFL Combine before exiting drills due to a hamstring injury and considered to be a first-round talent, but a player who still needs a lot of development. Mims was a reserve player for his first two years with the Bulldogs and only had six starts at right tackle in 2023 before missing time due to an ankle injury.

Given the aforementioned, the obvious injury concerns are there. On top of that, he lacks experience, but those elite traits can’t be taught which is one of the reasons why many teams are interested in adding him to their offensive line corps. It will be interesting to see if he remains a first-round pick or ends up sliding a bit due those concerns.

Amarius Mims is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 58 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/YiQ8k70TKo pic.twitter.com/Og3RP0TNO9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

I don’t think he is a realistic option for the Broncos to target at the twelfth overall selection, but could envision him being a target in a trade back if they aren’t able to make a move for one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class. Head Coach Sean Payton has a history of making early investments in the offensive and defensive lines during his time in New Orleans, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that trend continue here.