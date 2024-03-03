NFL free agent profile: DT Raekwon Davis

Hello again from the Free Agent profile series! Today we’ll be featuring Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Should the Denver Broncos add him for the in the 2024 season rotation, or leave him alone?

Raekwon Davis

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 335 lbs

Hand span: 11 inches

Arm length: 34 inches

Pre-Draft 40: 5.12

Alma Mater: Alabama

History

Raekwon Davis, a graduate from Alabama, was drafted 56th overall in 2020 by the Miami Dolphins. In his first year he played all sixteen games and started twelve of those, recording a total of 40 tackles (19 solo) and one quarterback hit.

In 2021, Davis played twelve games, all of which he started. He wound up with half a sack, a tackle for loss, another QB hit, and 28 total tackles (12 solo). He followed this up in 2022 with a sack, two QB hits, and one tackle for loss (a total of 33 tackles, 13 of them being solo), in the sixteen games he played. He started fifteen of those.

2023 saw Davis with six quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, 28 total tackles (15 solo), and .5 sacks in seventeen games (seven started).

All of Davis’ stats are, so far, as a Dolphin.

BONUS: There is no reason for me to mention this except that I think it’s cool, so I want you all to know: Davis was born literally ten days before me.

I’ve missed seeing Raekwon Davis wreck plays like this. 3 of the Panthers OL ended up eating grass because of how strong he is. pic.twitter.com/yFREK02Hh7 — exclusvty.eth (@exclusvty) March 3, 2022

Pros and Cons

One obvious pro for Davis is the sheer size of him. At 6’7” and 335 lbs, with 11-inch hands, he’s a domineering presence on any field. Largely where he shines is in his disruptions: plugging two gaps, making it possible for linebackers to put up the numbers.

With this being his most frequent use, Davis’ stats tend to be lower by default; so it’s worth noting that he still contributes a fair sum to the 3-4 front by clogging those spaces and displacing runners. He just isn’t getting those tackle opportunities.

On the other hand, Davis is inconsistent. He’ll misread major plays or move too slowly, leading to a lot of yards gained for the other team. He’s also appeared in no more than 52.1% of snaps in any given season, making him a tough sell for any top list. Overall, we might currently put him in the category of good, but not indispensable.

Conclusion

Davis’ experience in 3-4 schemes, coupled with his ability to disrupt offenses and open up opportunities for fellow defenders, may be key to where he’d fit in Denver.

He also isn’t projected to be among the most sought-after candidates. Davis has a 57.5 defensive grade (79th overall) on Pro Football Focus, which sounds like a downfall, but a lower rating could make him less expensive to secure. This works out for the Broncos, who probably aren’t looking to spend a ton of their cap space on this position.

Obviously, whether or not he’s going to fit in with this scheme will depend not just on money but also on Sean Payton and Vance Joseph’s vision for the 2024-25 secondary. We’ll see what happens in this wave of free agency.