Good morning, Broncos Country!

The representation of the Denver Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has definitely improved over the last 15 years.

There was a time when the Broncos were severely under-represented. But the tide has shifted to Denver. And while it took Randy Gradishar way, way longer to get in the Hall of Fame than it should have taken, the legendary linebacker is finally in. With it, the Orange Crush has its first member in Canton.

But there are still Hall of Fame-worthy players. That’s a long list for the Broncos, depending on who you talk to.

In a recent story at the Talk of Fame, John Turney listed Hall-worthy players from the 1960s to early ‘80s. For his list, he broke it down via First-team and Second-team. Two players from Denver made the list.

Broncos of Ring of Famers Rich “Tombstone” Jackson and Rich Upchurch were First-team players on Turney’s list. Jackson as a defensive end and Upchurch as a returner.

Turney on Jackson: “

“Jackson was a favorite of Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman, who in 1991 first wrote about his Hall-worthiness in Sports Illustrated, the year Zimmerman joined the Hall’s board of selectors. “‘Tombstone’ Jackson’s knock was not his skills. Those were legendary; it was his lack of longevity — playing just seven seasons but healthy for only 4-1/2.”

As for Upchurch:

“There’s no way to separate Billy “White Shoes” Johnson or Rick Upchurch. You can look at their stats, their film, their all-decade selections or All-Pros/Pro Bowls. “It’s a tie.”

Turney also mentioned former Denver receiver Lionel Taylor, but he wasn’t included in either the First or Second-team of his list of receivers.

I would have liked to see cornerback Louis Wright make this list, given he was the NFL's first “shutdown” cornerback. Wright was also a valuable piece of the Orange Crush defense.

It’s nice to see two former players who played a significant role for the Broncos make the list.

Broncos news

Time has come for the youngest McCaffrey to embark on NFL | 9news.com

Luke McCaffrey is a past QB who made the smooth transition to receiver at Rice, where he had 71 catches for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year.

Will Broncos move on from Russell Wilson? Sean Payton gives hint. | 9news.com

Sean Payton hinted at Broncos moving on from Russell Wilson when he suggested the team cannot afford to miss on “the next one” at quarterback podcast NFL Combine.

With Wilson divorce inevitable, Payton says 'we better' get QB decision right

Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated that a final decision on quarterback Russell Wilson will be made in a few weeks, with both parties viewing a divorce as inevitable.

Decision on Russell Wilson in 'next two weeks,' Sean Payton says - ESPN

Broncos head coach Sean Payton, speaking Tuesday at the NFL's scouting combine in Indianapolis, said a decision on quarterback Russell Wilson's future in Denver will come "within the next two weeks.''

NFL news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

2024 NFL Combine: Caleb Williams believed to be first invitee to decline medical exams, still attend event - CBSSports.com

The former USC QB is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Jim Trotter files response to NFL's effort to dismiss his wrongful termination lawsuit - NBC Sports

The battle before the battle has been joined.

NFL draft's QB conundrum: Could other passers outshine Caleb Williams?

Caleb Williams is the clear front-runner to be taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But might another QB prove better in the long run?