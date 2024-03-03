2024 NFL Combine Results: Running Backs and Wide Receivers

The Denver Broncos may have running back and wide receiver as positions of need depending on how free agency shakes out, but certainly running back is something they need to look at given Javonte Williams and his slow comeback from a major knee injury in 2022.

One guy they seem to have their eyes on is Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo who is conveniently pegged as a fourth-round prospect. That is right where the Broncos will be looking to make some picks again after a long stretch between pick number twelve and the third-round.

Most athletic RBs to participate at the Combine (Since 2000):

+ According to SPORQ Score



1 Jonathan Stweart (100.0)

2 A.J. Dillon (99.8)

3 Derrick Henry (99.7)

4 Doug Martin (99.5)

5 Saquon Barkley (99.4)

6 LaDainian Tomlinson (99.2)

7 Isaac Guerendo (99.1) pic.twitter.com/y4k3bDflES — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) March 3, 2024

However, after an impressive combine his draft stock may be on the rise here two months before the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll have to wait and see how that shakes out in the coming weeks.

Which player impressed you the most from this group? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Running Back Combine Results Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Rasheen Ali Marshall 5110 206 — — — — — — — 8.63 31.25 Braelon Allen Wisconsin 6010 235 — — — 26 — 32 9-9 9.25 31.25 Emani Bailey TCU 5073 202 4.61 4.61 1.57 — — 33.5 9-8 9.75 29.88 Trey Benson Florida State 6002 216 4.39 4.39 1.52 — — 33.5 10-2 9.25 31.5 Jonathon Brooks Texas 6000 216 — — — — — — — 9.25 31.5 Blake Corum Michigan 5076 205 4.53 4.53 1.58 27 6.82 35.5 — 9 28.88 Isaiah Davis South Dakota State 6002 218 4.57 4.58 1.58 23 — 34.5 9-11 10.25 31.13 Re'Mahn Davis Kentucky 5083 211 4.52 4.53 1.56 — — 35 9-11 8.88 30.25 Sevarian Edwards Georgia 5100 207 — — — — — — 9-6 9.5 29.75 Audric Estimé Notre Dame 5113 221 4.71 4.72 1.58 23 — 38 10-5 10.25 32.38 Franklin Gore Southern Mississippi 5080 201 — — — 12 — — — 8.25 29.63 Isaac Guerendo Louisville 6000 221 4.33 4.33 1.55 — 6.94 41.5 10-9 9.25 30.75 George Holani Boise State 5103 208 4.52 4.52 1.57 24 7.32 39 10-7 9.75 29.75 Bucky Irving Oregon 5090 192 4.55 4.56 1.54 — — 29.5 9-7 9.5 29.5 Dillon Johnson Washington 5115 217 4.68 4.68 1.62 — — 31.5 9-9 9.38 30 Jawhar Jordan Louisville 5094 193 4.56 4.56 1.54 — — — — 8.5 30.13 Dylan Laube New Hampshire 5097 206 4.54 4.54 1.52 23 6.84 37 9-10 9.25 29.38 MarShawn Lloyd USC 5086 220 4.46 4.46 1.56 25 — 36 9-10 8.75 30.38 Jase McClellan Alabama 5100 221 — — — 20 — — — 10.25 31.13 Kendall Milton Georgia 6014 225 4.62 4.62 1.51 18 — 35.5 10-4 9.63 31.75 Keilan Robinson Texas 5080 191 4.42 4.42 1.51 — — 33 10-5 9.63 30.63 Cody Schrader Missouri 5084 202 4.61 4.61 1.55 — — 33 — 9.13 28.13 Will Shipley Clemson 5110 206 — — — — — — — 9.63 30.25 Jaden Shirden Monmouth 5080 187 4.45 4.46 1.51 — — 34.5 9-9 9.25 28.75 Tyrone Tracy Jr. Purdue 5111 209 4.48 4.49 1.53 — 6.81 40 10-4 9.13 31.75 Kimani Vidal Troy 5077 213 4.46 4.46 1.53 18 7.01 37.5 10-0 9.38 30.38 Michael Wiley Arizona 5104 210 4.51 4.52 1.54 — — 33.5 9-11 9.25 30 Miyan Williams Ohio State 5084 229 — — — — — — — 9 28.63 Jaylen Wright Tennessee 5104 210 4.38 4.38 1.55 — — 38 11-2 9.38 31.5

Source: Walter Football

Wide Receiver Combine Results Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Javon Baker UCF 6010 202 4.54 4.54 1.58 — — 37 10-1 9.63 32.25 Jermaine Burton Alabama 6002 196 4.45 4.46 1.53 — — 38.5 11-1 9.88 31 Jalen Coker Holy Cross 6013 208 4.57 4.57 1.52 — — 42.5 10-8 9.88 32.88 Keon Coleman Florida State 6032 213 4.61 4.62 1.54 — — 38 10-7 9.38 32.13 Malachi Corley Western Kentucky 5110 215 — — — — — — — 9.13 32.13 Jacob Cowing Arizona 5083 168 4.38 4.38 1.54 — 7.02 36 9-11 9 29.25 Ryan Flournoy Southeast Missouri State 6006 202 4.44 4.44 1.53 19 — 39.5 11-0 10.13 31.63 Troy Franklin Oregon 6017 176 4.41 4.41 1.61 — 6.9 39 10-4 8.75 31.88 Anthony Gould Oregon State 5080 174 4.39 4.4 1.49 — — 39.5 10-9 8.88 29.63 Lideatrick Griffin Mississippi State 5100 181 4.43 4.44 1.55 — 7 35.5 10-4 9.13 30.63 Marvin Harrison Ohio State 6030 209 — — — — — — — 9.5 31.88 Jha'Quan Jackson Tulane 5091 188 4.42 4.42 1.55 12 — 32 9-10 8.88 30.88 Cornelius Johnson Michigan 6026 212 4.44 4.45 1.55 — — 37.5 10-7 8.63 31.88 Xavier Legette South Carolina 6010 221 4.39 4.39 1.54 — — 40 10-6 9 31.88 Luke McCaffrey Rice 6020 198 4.46 4.47 1.52 — 6.7 36 10-1 9.63 30.13 Ladd McConkey Georgia 6000 186 4.39 4.4 1.52 13 — 36 10-4 8.63 30.25 Jalen McMillan Washington 6010 197 4.47 4.48 1.53 — 6.94 37 10-7 10 32.13 Bub Means Pittsburgh 6010 212 4.43 4.43 1.55 19 — 39.5 10-2 10.13 33.25 Adonai Mitchell Texas 6022 205 4.34 4.35 1.52 — — 39.5 11-4 9 32.38 Malik Nabers LSU 6'0 — — — — — — — — — — Rome Odunze Washington 6030 212 4.45 4.45 1.52 — 6.88 39 10-4 9.25 32.25 Ricky Pearsall Florida 6010 189 4.41 4.41 1.57 17 6.64 42 10-9 9.25 30.88 Ja'Lynn Polk Washington 6013 203 4.52 4.52 1.52 — — 37.5 10-9 9.75 31.75 Brenden Rice USC 6023 208 4.5 4.5 1.55 13 — 36.5 9-11 9.63 33 Tayvion Robinson Kentucky 5104 191 — — — — — — — 9.25 31 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia 6010 195 — — — — — 35 9-11 10 33 Ainias Smith Texas A&M 5090 190 — — — 21 — — — 8.5 29 Brian Thomas LSU 6027 209 4.33 4.34 1.5 11 — 38.5 10-6 9.75 32.75 Jamari Thrash Louisville 6000 188 4.46 4.46 1.54 — 7.16 34 10-0 8.63 31 Devaughn Vele Utah 6040 203 4.47 4.48 1.53 — — 36 10-6 9.75 33.5 Devontez Walker North Carolina 6014 193 4.36 4.36 1.54 — — 40.5 11-2 9.13 33.25 Malik Washington Virginia 5084 191 4.47 4.47 1.53 19 — 42.5 10-6 9.25 30.38 Tahj Washington USC 5100 174 — — — — — 35 10-2 8.38 29.13 Xavier Weaver Colorado 6000 169 — — — — — — — 8.88 31.13 Jordan Whittington Texas 6010 205 — — — 18 — — — 10 30.38 Isaiah Williams Illinois 5090 182 4.63 4.64 1.59 17 6.75 38 10-3 9.13 30.13 Johnny Wilson Florida State 6060 231 4.52 4.53 1.55 — — 37 10-8 10 35.38 Roman Wilson Michigan 5106 185 4.39 4.4 1.52 12 — — — 9.38 30.38 Xavier Worthy Texas 5110 165 4.21 4.22 1.49 — — 41 10-11 8.75 31.13

Source: Walter Football