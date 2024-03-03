2024 NFL Combine Results: Running Backs and Wide Receivers

The Denver Broncos may have running back and wide receiver as positions of need depending on how free agency shakes out, but certainly running back is something they need to look at given Javonte Williams and his slow comeback from a major knee injury in 2022.
One guy they seem to have their eyes on is Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo who is conveniently pegged as a fourth-round prospect. That is right where the Broncos will be looking to make some picks again after a long stretch between pick number twelve and the third-round.
Most athletic RBs to participate at the Combine (Since 2000):— Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) March 3, 2024
+ According to SPORQ Score
1 Jonathan Stweart (100.0)
2 A.J. Dillon (99.8)
3 Derrick Henry (99.7)
4 Doug Martin (99.5)
5 Saquon Barkley (99.4)
6 LaDainian Tomlinson (99.2)
7 Isaac Guerendo (99.1) pic.twitter.com/y4k3bDflES
However, after an impressive combine his draft stock may be on the rise here two months before the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll have to wait and see how that shakes out in the coming weeks.
Which player impressed you the most from this group? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Running Back Combine Results
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Rasheen Ali
|Marshall
|5110
|206
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.63
|31.25
|Braelon Allen
|Wisconsin
|6010
|235
|—
|—
|—
|26
|—
|32
|9-9
|9.25
|31.25
|Emani Bailey
|TCU
|5073
|202
|4.61
|4.61
|1.57
|—
|—
|33.5
|9-8
|9.75
|29.88
|Trey Benson
|Florida State
|6002
|216
|4.39
|4.39
|1.52
|—
|—
|33.5
|10-2
|9.25
|31.5
|Jonathon Brooks
|Texas
|6000
|216
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.25
|31.5
|Blake Corum
|Michigan
|5076
|205
|4.53
|4.53
|1.58
|27
|6.82
|35.5
|—
|9
|28.88
|Isaiah Davis
|South Dakota State
|6002
|218
|4.57
|4.58
|1.58
|23
|—
|34.5
|9-11
|10.25
|31.13
|Re'Mahn Davis
|Kentucky
|5083
|211
|4.52
|4.53
|1.56
|—
|—
|35
|9-11
|8.88
|30.25
|Sevarian Edwards
|Georgia
|5100
|207
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9-6
|9.5
|29.75
|Audric Estimé
|Notre Dame
|5113
|221
|4.71
|4.72
|1.58
|23
|—
|38
|10-5
|10.25
|32.38
|Franklin Gore
|Southern Mississippi
|5080
|201
|—
|—
|—
|12
|—
|—
|—
|8.25
|29.63
|Isaac Guerendo
|Louisville
|6000
|221
|4.33
|4.33
|1.55
|—
|6.94
|41.5
|10-9
|9.25
|30.75
|George Holani
|Boise State
|5103
|208
|4.52
|4.52
|1.57
|24
|7.32
|39
|10-7
|9.75
|29.75
|Bucky Irving
|Oregon
|5090
|192
|4.55
|4.56
|1.54
|—
|—
|29.5
|9-7
|9.5
|29.5
|Dillon Johnson
|Washington
|5115
|217
|4.68
|4.68
|1.62
|—
|—
|31.5
|9-9
|9.38
|30
|Jawhar Jordan
|Louisville
|5094
|193
|4.56
|4.56
|1.54
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.5
|30.13
|Dylan Laube
|New Hampshire
|5097
|206
|4.54
|4.54
|1.52
|23
|6.84
|37
|9-10
|9.25
|29.38
|MarShawn Lloyd
|USC
|5086
|220
|4.46
|4.46
|1.56
|25
|—
|36
|9-10
|8.75
|30.38
|Jase McClellan
|Alabama
|5100
|221
|—
|—
|—
|20
|—
|—
|—
|10.25
|31.13
|Kendall Milton
|Georgia
|6014
|225
|4.62
|4.62
|1.51
|18
|—
|35.5
|10-4
|9.63
|31.75
|Keilan Robinson
|Texas
|5080
|191
|4.42
|4.42
|1.51
|—
|—
|33
|10-5
|9.63
|30.63
|Cody Schrader
|Missouri
|5084
|202
|4.61
|4.61
|1.55
|—
|—
|33
|—
|9.13
|28.13
|Will Shipley
|Clemson
|5110
|206
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.63
|30.25
|Jaden Shirden
|Monmouth
|5080
|187
|4.45
|4.46
|1.51
|—
|—
|34.5
|9-9
|9.25
|28.75
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|Purdue
|5111
|209
|4.48
|4.49
|1.53
|—
|6.81
|40
|10-4
|9.13
|31.75
|Kimani Vidal
|Troy
|5077
|213
|4.46
|4.46
|1.53
|18
|7.01
|37.5
|10-0
|9.38
|30.38
|Michael Wiley
|Arizona
|5104
|210
|4.51
|4.52
|1.54
|—
|—
|33.5
|9-11
|9.25
|30
|Miyan Williams
|Ohio State
|5084
|229
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|28.63
|Jaylen Wright
|Tennessee
|5104
|210
|4.38
|4.38
|1.55
|—
|—
|38
|11-2
|9.38
|31.5
Source: Walter Football
Wide Receiver Combine Results
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Javon Baker
|UCF
|6010
|202
|4.54
|4.54
|1.58
|—
|—
|37
|10-1
|9.63
|32.25
|Jermaine Burton
|Alabama
|6002
|196
|4.45
|4.46
|1.53
|—
|—
|38.5
|11-1
|9.88
|31
|Jalen Coker
|Holy Cross
|6013
|208
|4.57
|4.57
|1.52
|—
|—
|42.5
|10-8
|9.88
|32.88
|Keon Coleman
|Florida State
|6032
|213
|4.61
|4.62
|1.54
|—
|—
|38
|10-7
|9.38
|32.13
|Malachi Corley
|Western Kentucky
|5110
|215
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.13
|32.13
|Jacob Cowing
|Arizona
|5083
|168
|4.38
|4.38
|1.54
|—
|7.02
|36
|9-11
|9
|29.25
|Ryan Flournoy
|Southeast Missouri State
|6006
|202
|4.44
|4.44
|1.53
|19
|—
|39.5
|11-0
|10.13
|31.63
|Troy Franklin
|Oregon
|6017
|176
|4.41
|4.41
|1.61
|—
|6.9
|39
|10-4
|8.75
|31.88
|Anthony Gould
|Oregon State
|5080
|174
|4.39
|4.4
|1.49
|—
|—
|39.5
|10-9
|8.88
|29.63
|Lideatrick Griffin
|Mississippi State
|5100
|181
|4.43
|4.44
|1.55
|—
|7
|35.5
|10-4
|9.13
|30.63
|Marvin Harrison
|Ohio State
|6030
|209
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.5
|31.88
|Jha'Quan Jackson
|Tulane
|5091
|188
|4.42
|4.42
|1.55
|12
|—
|32
|9-10
|8.88
|30.88
|Cornelius Johnson
|Michigan
|6026
|212
|4.44
|4.45
|1.55
|—
|—
|37.5
|10-7
|8.63
|31.88
|Xavier Legette
|South Carolina
|6010
|221
|4.39
|4.39
|1.54
|—
|—
|40
|10-6
|9
|31.88
|Luke McCaffrey
|Rice
|6020
|198
|4.46
|4.47
|1.52
|—
|6.7
|36
|10-1
|9.63
|30.13
|Ladd McConkey
|Georgia
|6000
|186
|4.39
|4.4
|1.52
|13
|—
|36
|10-4
|8.63
|30.25
|Jalen McMillan
|Washington
|6010
|197
|4.47
|4.48
|1.53
|—
|6.94
|37
|10-7
|10
|32.13
|Bub Means
|Pittsburgh
|6010
|212
|4.43
|4.43
|1.55
|19
|—
|39.5
|10-2
|10.13
|33.25
|Adonai Mitchell
|Texas
|6022
|205
|4.34
|4.35
|1.52
|—
|—
|39.5
|11-4
|9
|32.38
|Malik Nabers
|LSU
|6'0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Rome Odunze
|Washington
|6030
|212
|4.45
|4.45
|1.52
|—
|6.88
|39
|10-4
|9.25
|32.25
|Ricky Pearsall
|Florida
|6010
|189
|4.41
|4.41
|1.57
|17
|6.64
|42
|10-9
|9.25
|30.88
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|Washington
|6013
|203
|4.52
|4.52
|1.52
|—
|—
|37.5
|10-9
|9.75
|31.75
|Brenden Rice
|USC
|6023
|208
|4.5
|4.5
|1.55
|13
|—
|36.5
|9-11
|9.63
|33
|Tayvion Robinson
|Kentucky
|5104
|191
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.25
|31
|Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
|Georgia
|6010
|195
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|35
|9-11
|10
|33
|Ainias Smith
|Texas A&M
|5090
|190
|—
|—
|—
|21
|—
|—
|—
|8.5
|29
|Brian Thomas
|LSU
|6027
|209
|4.33
|4.34
|1.5
|11
|—
|38.5
|10-6
|9.75
|32.75
|Jamari Thrash
|Louisville
|6000
|188
|4.46
|4.46
|1.54
|—
|7.16
|34
|10-0
|8.63
|31
|Devaughn Vele
|Utah
|6040
|203
|4.47
|4.48
|1.53
|—
|—
|36
|10-6
|9.75
|33.5
|Devontez Walker
|North Carolina
|6014
|193
|4.36
|4.36
|1.54
|—
|—
|40.5
|11-2
|9.13
|33.25
|Malik Washington
|Virginia
|5084
|191
|4.47
|4.47
|1.53
|19
|—
|42.5
|10-6
|9.25
|30.38
|Tahj Washington
|USC
|5100
|174
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|35
|10-2
|8.38
|29.13
|Xavier Weaver
|Colorado
|6000
|169
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.88
|31.13
|Jordan Whittington
|Texas
|6010
|205
|—
|—
|—
|18
|—
|—
|—
|10
|30.38
|Isaiah Williams
|Illinois
|5090
|182
|4.63
|4.64
|1.59
|17
|6.75
|38
|10-3
|9.13
|30.13
|Johnny Wilson
|Florida State
|6060
|231
|4.52
|4.53
|1.55
|—
|—
|37
|10-8
|10
|35.38
|Roman Wilson
|Michigan
|5106
|185
|4.39
|4.4
|1.52
|12
|—
|—
|—
|9.38
|30.38
|Xavier Worthy
|Texas
|5110
|165
|4.21
|4.22
|1.49
|—
|—
|41
|10-11
|8.75
|31.13
Source: Walter Football
Loading comments...