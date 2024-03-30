Broncos WR Josh Reynolds on Payton: ‘I just love his creativeness’

In another roster move this free agency season, George Paton and the Denver Broncos have snagged Detroit’s unrestricted free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

The receiver, who started thirteen of the seventeen games he appeared in last year for the Detroit Lions, boasts a seven-year tenure that includes 220 receptions for 2,933 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 107 regular-season games; 19 receptions for 318 receiving yards and one touchdown in nine postseason games.

Reynolds signed a two-year, $14 million dollar contract on March 28, and he’s ready to get rolling.

"I've always been an admirer of Coach Payton. ... I just love his creativeness. ... I'm just looking forward to getting to work with him."



WR Josh Reynolds on signing with Denver: pic.twitter.com/JyNKp29yNs — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 28, 2024

Reynolds shared that his uncle is actually a “die-hard” Broncos fan, and that there’s a lot of familial support behind this team change. It’s partially because of this that he’s so excited to start his own legacy in Denver.

“Even saying that y’all were in the mix of things, you know, they [his family] were ecstatic,” he said about the prospect of signing with the Broncos.

Family isn’t the only reason he’s happy to be here, though. Asked why he feels Denver was the right move for him, Reynolds admitted that he’s always been an “admirer” of head coach Sean Payton — that he’s “looking forward to working with him,” and he’s “hype” for getting into his offensive scheme.

“Seeing him with the Saints for so long... I just love his creativeness, man, and I know he’s going to put great people around the facility,” he said.

Last and, perhaps most importantly, Reynolds was asked what skillset he brings to Denver. He described himself as “smooth,” something he thinks will be important for playmaking this coming season, and he hopes he can be a “guy that can help win.”