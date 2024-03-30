Most Broncos fans hope they trade back from their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

In our weekly survey we asked Denver Broncos fans what they hope the team does with their first-round pick next month. The options with that 12th overall pick is to trade up, stand pat, or trade back and fans overwhelmingly chose the safest option which was to trade back and accumulate more picks.

I personally oppose this tactic. Safe has been the Broncos M.O. now for eight years and it has netted zero franchise quarterbacks. Now is the time for them to become aggressive and bet the farm on a guy they believe can be an elite NFL quarterback, so I obviously went with the least popular option from this survey.

If the team were to trade back, then the target will be one of the second tier of quarterbacks like Bo Nix or Michael Penix. History suggests a second-round quarterback will be just another guy. For every Drew Brees there are literally hundreds of dudes who never became an elite NFL quarterback. There are plenty of busts in the Top 10 too, but there is also where you’ll find many first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks. On a percentage basis, its where most elite NFL quarterbacks are found.

That’s how I see it anyway. What do you think of these results? Share in the comments section below.

