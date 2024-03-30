‘Broncos’ Madness’ pulling the heart strings now

Even as my beloved Cyclones are out of March Madness, our Broncos’ Madness marches on to great fanfare.

And while the Orange Crush Defense put on an amazing show in overtime, The Helicopter emerged the victor with a buzzer-beater. Tough.

But these are definitely not getting any easier. In fact, as a few have stated, the likely Final Four - and ultimate championship - is going to be nearly impossible to choose. You almost wish you could give them a football and let them “play it out” on the field.

Cue the highlight videos and make your selections...

The OG

The Franchise v. 'It's All Over Fat Man' Floyd Little

The Elway Era

The Duke v. The (Smilin) Assassin John Elway

The Manning Show

The Sheriff v. E Peyton Manning

Broncos’ Greatest Hits