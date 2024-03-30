 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Broncos’ Madness’ pulling the heart strings now

In a few of these, there should be no losers.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
Super Bowl XXXII - Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos

Even as my beloved Cyclones are out of March Madness, our Broncos’ Madness marches on to great fanfare.

And while the Orange Crush Defense put on an amazing show in overtime, The Helicopter emerged the victor with a buzzer-beater. Tough.

But these are definitely not getting any easier. In fact, as a few have stated, the likely Final Four - and ultimate championship - is going to be nearly impossible to choose. You almost wish you could give them a football and let them “play it out” on the field.

Cue the highlight videos and make your selections...

The OG

Poll

The Franchise v. ‘It’s All Over Fat Man’

view results
  • 0%
    Floyd Little
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Tom Jackson
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

The Elway Era

Poll

The Duke v. The (Smilin) Assassin

view results
  • 0%
    John Elway
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Steve Atwater
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

The Manning Show

Poll

The Sheriff v. E

view results
  • 0%
    Peyton Manning
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Emmanuel Sanders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Broncos’ Greatest Hits

Poll

The Lombardi v. The reason for it

view results
  • 0%
    SB 32
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The Helicopter
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

