Broncos 2024 regular season wins set at 5.5

The Denver Broncos aren’t expected to do much in 2024.

Given they don’t have a viable option at quarterback (yet), it makes total sense. That’s one of the major reasons Denver has its worst preseason Super Bowl odds since 1977 at +12,000.

Thus, the Broncos regular season wins total at DraftKings Sportsbook reflects that. Denver is pegged at 5.5, with the over at -135 and the under at +110.

Only the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have a lower win total than the Broncos at 4.5.

The highest win total for the 2024 regular season is 11.5 for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

As for the other teams in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers with new head coach Jim Harbaugh at at 8.5, while the Las Vegas Raiders are at 6.5.

Notable teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are 10.5; Houston Texans are 9.5; and Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 8.5.

As for the Broncos, if they get a quarterback in the NFL Draft, that number may increase by one or two wins, depending on who they draft.

Until then, it’s clear most don’t expect much from Denver this season.

