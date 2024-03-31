Broncos offseason workout dates released

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a month away and once that is done we’ll be in full offseason mode preparing for the 2024 regular season. The NFL released offseason workout dates for all 32 teams and the Denver Broncos look to be having a busy late May and early June.

Here are the dates.

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Phases 1 and 2 will take place before organized team activity, or OTA’s. Those include workouts and all that, which then transitions into some basic drills and walk-throughs. The real action begins with OTA’s. That will include 10 days of real practice and this early offseason workout program will culminate with the team’s mandatory minicamp.

A full description of each phase was provided by the NFL below:

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases: Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Once mandatory minicamp is concluded, we’ll enter the real dead season of the NFL calendar. For about 6-7 weeks we will have little to no news before the Broncos training camp kicks off in late July.