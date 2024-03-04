 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2024 Denver Broncos draft interest tracker

A collection of prospects that the Broncos have reportedly shown interest in throughout the draft process.

The 2023 NFL Draft is next month and we are in the midst of the draft process. Teams have been busy collecting information on prospects all winter/spring during the all-star games, NFL Scouting Combine, and soon during the pro days and private workouts and meetings. As for the Denver Broncos, they have been busy doing the same and we have a collection of prospects they have reportedly met with throughout the draft process.

Right now, we have the prospect the Broncos met with during the All-Star events which includes notable reports of Senior Bowl visits along with other All-Star game meetings. We also have the reported formal and informal interviews the team had at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pro Days and top-30 visits will be kicking off soon so those reports will begin coming in within the coming days and weeks. This is not everyone they met with, just the visits, conversations and so on that have been reported.

This list will be updated throughout the month as more top-30 visits and other various meetings will likely be reported.

Name Position College Projected Round All-Star Games Combine Pro Day Top 30 Visit Met With Broncos
Michael Pratt Quarterback Tulane Day 2 X X
Kedon Slovis Quarterback BYU Day 3 X
Blake Watson Running Back Memphis Day 3 X
Joshua Cephus Wide Receiver UTSA Day 3/UDFA X
Jarius Monroe Defensive Back Tulane Day 3/UDFA X
Reddy Steward Defensive Back Troy Day 3/UDFA X
Easton Gibbs Linebacker Wyoming Day 3/UDFA X
J.J. McCarthy Quarterback Michigan Top 10/1st X
Bo Nix Quarterback Oregon 1sr/2nd X
Michael Penix Jr. Quarterback Washington TBD X
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 1st X
Fabien Lovett Sr. IDL Florida State Day 2/3 X
Trevin Wallace Linebacker Kentucky Day 2/3 X
Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama Day 2/3 X
Marist Liufau Linebacker Notre Dame Day 2/3 X
Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado State Day 2/3 X
Tyler Davis Defensive Line Clemson Day 2/3 X
Terrion Arnold Cornerback Alabama 1st X
Jaylen Key Defensive Back Alabama Day 3 X
Ben Sinnot Tight End Kansas State Day 2/3 X
Theo Johnson Tight End Penn State Day 2/3 X
Brock Bowers Tight End Georgia 1st X
Dallin Holker Tight End Colorado State Day 2/3 X
Caleb Williams Quarterback USC 1st overall X
Drake Maye Quarterback North Carolina Top 5 X
Jayden Daniels Quarterback LSU Top 5 X
Spencer Rattler Quarterback South Carolina Day 2 X
Carlton Johnson Cornerback Fresno State Day 2/3 X
Drake Nugent Center Michigan Day 2/3 X

