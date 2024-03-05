Throwing touchdowns while avoiding interceptions and making the Hall of Fame

As it stands right now, Russell Wilson is fourth (actually third, but more on that later) all-time in touchdown-to-interception ratio (minimum 44 TD passes). See below.

19 of the top 30 career in NFL TD:INT are currently active (yellow) and 5 will likely change teams this off-season (orange). Min 44 TD passes. Based on this does Russ get into the HoF? The rest of the top 5 will be or are. pic.twitter.com/Gume44nkPH — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) March 4, 2024

Brock Purdy’s 44 TD passes just qualifies him (top 250 all-time in TD passes). In other words Brock Purdy is tied with three QBs for 250th all-time in TD passes (Dave Brown, Trevor Siemian and Roy Zimmerman). Unlike those three guys he has kept his interception number very low so far in his young career. He has only thrown 15 picks, which gives him a TD:INT ratio of 2.93. The is sixth best all-time (fifth in reality).

Rank Quarterback TD INT TD:INT 1 Aaron Rodgers 475 105 4.52 2 Patrick Mahomes 219 63 3.48 3 Benny Friedman 66 19 3.47 4 Russell Wilson 334 106 3.15 5 Tom Brady 649 212 3.06 6 Brock Purdy 44 15 2.93 7 Lamar Jackson 125 45 2.78 8 Dak Prescott 202 74 2.73 9 Justin Herbert 114 42 2.71 10 Deshaun Watson 118 45 2.62 11 Joe Burrow 97 37 2.62 12 Gardner Minshew II 59 24 2.46 13 Kirk Cousins 270 110 2.45 14 Colin Kaepernick 72 30 2.40 15 Drew Brees 571 243 2.35 16 Carson Wentz 153 67 2.28 17 Derek Carr 242 107 2.26 18 Jared Goff 185 82 2.26 19 Tyrod Taylor 65 29 2.24 20 Jacoby Brissett 51 23 2.22

Among the top 30, seventeen are still playing in the NFL and five will most likely play on a different team in 2024 than in 2023.

Among the top five Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will all be in the Hall of Fame at some point.

Benny Friedman currently is in the Hall (I had to look him up), but his TD:INT value should come with a huge asterisk. He played in an era (1927-1934) before the league kept individual interceptions as a stat (passing TDs were kept). So for the first five seasons of his career (when he threw 56 of 66 TD passes), we don’t have a number for INTs thrown by him. His 19 recorded INTs were thrown in the final three seasons and since he threw only 10 TD passes in those three seasons, we absolutely know that his INT number is probably triple that value of 19. Friedman actually led the NFL in INTs in 1932 when he threw ten (with only five passing TDs). The league-wide TD:INT ratio back then was about 0.5 which is a far cry from the high above 2.0 back in 2020.

So that brings us back to Russell Wilson who, if we leave out Friedman (as we should), is 3rd all-time in TD:INT ratio. That is better than Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Steve Young, Joe Montana, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger - all of whom are or will be in the Hall of Fame. However, if you look at PFR’s HOF score, Russ is only at 88.4, which is only a little better than Eli Manning, who will probably NOT get into the Hall of Fame. Admittedly, Russ still has a few years to improve his score and Kurt Warner got in with a score of 88.7 (and only one ring). Table of QB HOF monitor scores is below.

One of the things that hurts Russ is that Matt Ryan has a significantly higher HOF score (106.1), and like Eli, Matt will most likely not make the Hall. Russ has a ring, while Matt has none, but Eli has two. Philip Rivers has a higher score (98.1), but he also has no ring. While you can get into the Hall as a QB without a ring (Dan Marino, Warren Moon, and Dan Fouts), it definitely helps. Ken Stabler (82.2), Joe Namath (70.0), Len Dawson (69.7) and Troy Aikman (64.3) would probably be NOT be in the Hall without rings as neither was the best QB in the league when they played (we can argue this if you want).

Of course there is a QB with very low score and no rings who is in the Hall, Jim Kelly. Kelly’s score is 59.1. Just below Steve McNair and just above John Hadl. QBs with HOFm above 50 shown below.

Player HOFm Chmp AP1 PB St From To wAV G GS Cmp Att Yds TD Lng Int Sk Yds Tom Brady 263.03 7 3 15 21 2000 2022 184 335 333 7753 12050 89214 649 99 212 565 3576 Peyton Manning 257.8 2 7 14 17 1998 2015 176 266 265 6125 9380 71940 539 86 251 303 1953 Aaron Rodgers 192.43 1 4 10 14 2005 2023 163 231 224 5001 7661 59055 475 93 105 531 3606 Brett Favre 179.96 1 3 11 19 1991 2010 158 302 298 6300 10169 71838 508 99 336 525 3487 Johnny Unitas 160.27 3 5 10 14 1956 1973 113 211 185 2830 5186 40239 290 89 253 307 3090 Joe Montana 154.17 4 3 8 12 1979 1994 125 192 164 3409 5391 40551 273 96 139 313 2095 Drew Brees 140.58 1 1 13 19 2001 2020 167 287 286 7142 10551 80358 571 98 243 420 2991 John Elway 138.66 2 0 9 16 1983 1998 140 234 231 4123 7250 51475 300 86 226 516 3785 Dan Marino 117.02 0 3 9 16 1983 1999 145 242 240 4967 8358 61361 420 85 252 270 1930 Fran Tarkenton 116.55 0 1 9 18 1961 1978 148 246 239 3686 6467 47003 342 89 266 570 5207 Steve Young 111.65 3 3 7 9 1985 1999 132 169 143 2667 4149 33124 232 97 107 358 2055 Average HOF QB 108 2 2 7 13 118 196 178 3143 5302 39414 268 90 200 340 2667 Matt Ryan 106.05 0 1 4 15 2008 2022 146 234 234 5551 8464 62792 381 93 183 488 3264 Ben Roethlisberger 100.28 2 0 6 17 2004 2021 131 249 247 5440 8443 64088 418 97 211 554 3677 Philip Rivers 98.06 0 0 8 15 2004 2020 149 244 240 5277 8134 63440 421 84 209 464 2832 Bart Starr 97.93 5 1 4 13 1956 1971 91 196 157 1808 3149 24718 152 91 138 287 2960 Patrick Mahomes 95.88 3 2 6 5 2017 2023 96 96 96 2386 3590 28424 219 89 63 148 980 Terry Bradshaw 95.69 4 1 3 13 1970 1983 107 168 158 2025 3901 27989 212 90 210 307 2694 Roger Staubach 93.5 2 0 6 8 1969 1979 104 131 114 1685 2958 22700 153 91 109 313 2154 Dan Fouts 92.3 0 2 6 14 1973 1987 123 181 171 3297 5604 43040 254 81 242 319 2304 Kurt Warner 88.78 1 2 4 8 1998 2009 96 124 116 2666 4070 32344 208 85 128 260 1669 Russell Wilson 88.37 1 0 9 11 2012 2023 136 188 188 3668 5665 43653 334 80 106 527 3464 Eli Manning 85.01 2 0 4 14 2004 2019 121 236 234 4895 8119 57023 366 99 244 411 2870 Ken Anderson 82.99 0 1 4 13 1971 1986 120 192 172 2654 4475 32838 197 94 160 398 2875 Ken Stabler 82.2 1 1 4 11 1970 1984 93 184 146 2270 3793 27938 194 88 222 281 2514 Matthew Stafford 79.01 1 0 2 13 2009 2023 121 206 206 4834 7649 56047 357 87 180 474 3152 Sonny Jurgensen 78.57 1 1 5 10 1957 1974 105 218 147 2433 4262 32224 255 99 189 294 2541 Bob Griese 73 2 2 8 12 1967 1980 104 161 151 1926 3429 25092 192 86 172 335 2930 Warren Moon 71.3 0 0 9 15 1984 2000 116 208 203 3988 6823 49325 291 87 233 458 3415 Cam Newton 70.5 0 1 3 9 2011 2021 115 148 144 2682 4474 32382 194 91 123 332 2477 Joe Namath 70 1 1 5 9 1965 1977 94 140 129 1886 3762 27663 173 91 220 170 1621 Len Dawson 69.74 2 2 7 12 1957 1975 109 211 159 2136 3741 28711 239 92 183 376 3428 Lamar Jackson 69.13 0 2 3 4 2018 2023 84 86 77 1362 2112 15887 125 83 45 169 859 Boomer Esiason 67.93 0 1 4 12 1984 1997 106 187 173 2969 5205 37920 247 86 184 318 2438 Joe Theismann 66.35 1 1 2 8 1974 1985 89 167 124 2044 3602 25206 160 84 138 340 2757 Roman Gabriel 65.8 0 1 4 11 1962 1977 98 183 157 2366 4498 29444 201 93 149 360 2711 Rich Gannon 65.78 0 2 4 8 1987 2004 97 157 132 2533 4206 28743 180 84 104 302 1689 John Brodie 65.25 0 1 2 12 1957 1973 99 201 158 2469 4491 31548 214 83 224 207 1855 Troy Aikman 64.28 3 0 6 12 1989 2000 96 165 165 2898 4715 32942 165 90 141 259 1748 Daryle Lamonica 63.08 2 2 5 6 1963 1974 74 151 88 1288 2601 19154 164 93 138 166 1416 Jack Kemp 60.75 2 2 7 8 1957 1969 70 122 105 1436 3073 21218 114 94 183 214 2030 Steve McNair 60.3 0 0 3 10 1995 2007 99 161 153 2733 4544 31304 174 87 119 254 1567 Jim Kelly 59.1 0 1 5 11 1986 1996 103 160 160 2874 4779 35467 237 84 175 323 2427 John Hadl 59.07 1 1 6 12 1962 1977 106 224 166 2363 4687 33503 244 85 268 284 2595 Phil Simms 57.5 2 0 2 11 1979 1993 91 164 159 2576 4647 33462 199 80 157 477 3418 Donovan McNabb 56.1 0 0 6 11 1999 2011 107 167 161 3170 5374 37276 234 91 117 410 2626 Randall Cunningham 55.8 0 1 4 7 1985 2001 110 161 135 2429 4289 29979 207 95 134 484 3537 Drew Bledsoe 55.49 1 0 4 12 1993 2006 105 194 193 3839 6717 44611 251 86 206 467 3135 Carson Palmer 55.37 0 0 3 12 2004 2017 107 182 181 3941 6307 46247 294 91 187 340 2364 Jim Hart 53.5 0 0 4 13 1966 1984 95 201 180 2593 5076 34665 209 98 247 282 2305 Joe Flacco 52.78 1 0 0 12 2008 2023 95 188 185 4004 6503 43936 245 95 155 386 2759

However having two rings, like Eli, has not helped Jim Plunkett get into the Hall, but his score is 48.0. Worse than Phil Simms, who also has two rings. Then there are QBs with better scores who have one ring - Joe Theismann and Joe Flacco. You also have Daryl Lamonica who played mostly before the Super Bowl and won three AFL Championships. He’s not in the Hall and will most likely never be.

So my point is that Russ has good stats AND a ring, but he could end up missing the Hall (or at least having to wait for the sympathy vote). There are currently 29 QBs in the NFL Hall of fame with two locks waiting to get in (Brady and Roethlisberger), but right now only one of HoF QB is African American, Warren Moon. Whatever happens with Russ and the Hall of Fame after Russ retires, it will be seen through a racial lens.

If he gets in, some will say that it was only because he is black. If he doesn’t, many will say that it is only because he is black. It’s kind of a symptom of this moment in the US where two sides can look at the same event and ascribe almost opposite causes for it. Both sides will be wrong. While his race might play a role, it will not be the ONLY reason he gets in or doesn’t get in.

I also bring this up, because the QBs that Broncos could draft this year all have really good COLLEGE TD:INT ratios, but nobody, except Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, puts up the same high ratio of TD:INT in the NFL that they did in college. Brock Purdy has so far, but that’s essentially one season of results, so I’ll wait and see if he cam maintain his ratio of nearly 3:1. College TD:INT ratios below for QBs (min 60 TD passes).

Rk Player TD INT TD/INT From To School Picked 1 Tua Tagovailoa* 87 11 7.9 2017 2019 Alabama 4 2 Marcus Mariota* 105 14 7.5 2012 2014 Oregon 2 3 Joe Burrow* 78 11 7.1 2015 2019 LSU 1 4 C.J. Stroud* 85 12 7.1 2020 2022 Ohio State 2 5 Hendon Hooker* 80 12 6.7 2018 2022 Tennessee 68 6 Bryce Young* 80 12 6.7 2020 2022 Alabama 1 7 Caleb Williams* 93 14 6.6 2021 2023 USC ? 8 Omar Jacobs* 71 11 6.5 2003 2005 Bowling Green State 164 9 Grayson McCall* 88 14 6.3 2019 2023 Coastal Carolina ? 10 Sam Bradford* 88 16 5.5 2007 2009 Oklahoma 1 11 Tim Tebow* 88 16 5.5 2006 2009 Florida 25 12 Trevor Lawrence* 90 17 5.3 2018 2020 Clemson 1 13 A.J. McCarron* 77 15 5.1 2010 2013 Alabama 164 14 Kellen Moore* 142 28 5.1 2008 2011 Boise State UDFA 15 Dillon Gabriel* 125 26 4.8 2019 2023 Oklahoma ? 16 Derek Carr* 113 24 4.7 2009 2013 Fresno State 36 17 Geno Smith* 98 21 4.7 2009 2012 West Virginia 39 18 Cody Kessler* 88 19 4.6 2012 2015 USC 93 19 Robert Griffin III* 78 17 4.6 2008 2011 Baylor 2 20 Matt Johnson* 73 16 4.6 2012 2015 Bowling Green State UDFA 21 Jayden Daniels* 89 20 4.5 2019 2023 LSU ? 22 Baker Mayfield* 131 30 4.4 2013 2017 Oklahoma 1 23 Bo Nix* 113 26 4.3 2019 2023 Oregon ? 24 Jake Fromm* 78 18 4.3 2017 2019 Georgia 167 25 Matt Leinart* 99 23 4.3 2003 2005 USC 10 26 Justin Herbert* 95 23 4.1 2016 2019 Oregon 6 27 Levi Lewis* 74 18 4.1 2017 2021 Louisiana UDFA 28 Sam Howell* 92 23 4.0 2019 2021 North Carolina 144 29 Jalen Hurts* 80 20 4.0 2016 2019 Oklahoma 53 30 D'Eriq King* 76 19 4.0 2016 2021 Miami (FL) UDFA

Russell Wilson is close (he had a 3.6 in college).

QB Comp Pass Attempts COMP% Yds Y/A TD INT TD/INT RATING Caleb Williams 735 1099 66.9% 10082 9.17 93 14 6.64 169.3 J.J. McCarthy 482 713 67.6% 6226 8.73 49 11 4.45 160.5 Jayden Daniels 953 1438 66.3% 12750 8.87 89 20 4.45 158.4 Bo Nix 1286 1936 66.4% 15352 7.93 113 26 4.35 149.6 Drake Maye 618 952 64.9% 8018 8.42 63 16 3.94 154.1 Michael Penix Jr. 1067 1685 63.3% 13741 8.15 96 34 2.82 146.6

Russ is 35 and many QBs start to decline quickly at 35 (other than Brady). One thing that might help Russ HoF case (assuming he doesn’t have a resurgence year in 2024 or beyond), is whether or not Dak Prescott and/or Lamar Jackson end up with a ring (or rings). All three, for better or worse, are seen as running QBs. Right now neither Dak nor Lamar has even made it the Super Bowl, while Russ has done so twice. As we saw with Jim Kelly, Hall of Fame voters give you credit for making the Super Bowl (just not as much as they do for “winning” the Super Bowl).