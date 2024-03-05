Sean Payton’s clock begins for real

The Broncos made two big moves in 2022 in hopes of resurrecting the franchise - hiring a brand new head coach and bringing in a heavy hitter at QB.

Enter Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson.

But there was no resurrection. Only a crucifixion. Almost two, in fact, but Wilson’s gigantic contract (probably the biggest sin in all these deeds) provided another chance at life for the former Super Bowl MVP.

in a nutshell, Broncos GM George Patton gave up a...



1st

1st

2nd

2nd

5th + 3 players - a 4th



to get Russell Wilson



he then gave Wilson a new $242M contract



in return, he received:



► 2 years of Russell Wilson

► back-to-back losing seasons

► $85M in dead cap



GM George… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 4, 2024

So a third big move in 2023 was required.

Enter Sean Payton - hired to fix the quarterback and complete the long-sought-after but ever-elusive turnaround.

But Payton had other ideas. Needing a hand-picked solution at QB, the head coach benched Wilson to send a message that this team was his to handle.

Payton has two ways to go - bridge QB or rookie - to get this team to the Promise Land, and no doubt that signals an aggressive NFL Draft to engineer the kind of team he wants.

“As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency,” Sean Payton and George Paton said in a statement following the announcement of the release.

If you're looking for a "glass half full" angle to Russell Wilson's release...



1) Denver doesn't lose any cap space in 2024

2) Denver frees up $6M of cap space in 2025

3) Denver doesn't need to pay Wilson $37M in 2025

3) A roster spot has been freed up — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 4, 2024

At the Combine last week, Payton met with all the top rookie QB prospects except the assumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. met with Payton and all had interesting things to say about meeting the Broncos’ head coach, according to denverbroncos.com:

Daniels: ”Sean Payton, obviously what he did in New Orleans, I was just down the road and people still talk about those days. To be able to see the offensive mind that he is, the guru, and just be able sit there and talk football with everybody [was good].” Maye: ”It was awesome meeting with Coach Payton. I think any time you have one of the great offensive minds in there — … meeting with him was pretty cool, and [Quarterbacks Coach] Davis Webb, he seemed right off the bat … like one of the great quarterback coaches you could play for. It was just fun being in there with those guys, getting that experience.” McCarthy: ”It was awesome. Coach Payton’s energy, Coach Webb, [Offensive Coordinator Joe] Lombardi, it was just really great to be in that room with them and go through tape. It was honestly a really fun time. … [It] absolutely would be an honor to play for [Payton]. Everything about this process has been so great, and any team who selects me, it’d be an honor.” Nix: ”[I’m] not going to get into specifics of the meeting. Along with many other special coaches, [Payton is] one of them in the game.To be able to learn from him or anyone on that level would be fun. It would be a unique time and process.” Penix: “… They were tough. They were tough. … They pulled up a lot of bad plays, but it’s good, because at the next level it’s hard. It’s hard to win. I understand that. I feel like, in a way, they’re probably just trying to see how I’d react to those bad plays, if I could take accountability. … I’m always going to do that. I’m always going to put others before me and I’m going to be honest.”

Assuming Payton sees at least one of these prospects as the guy to get him and the Broncos to the Promised Land, it would be shocking if he wasn’t aggressive at trading up.

Greg Penner and Broncos Country will then find out just what kind of “fixer” Sean Payton is.

J.J. McCarthy “really enjoyed” his meeting with the Broncos at the #NFLCombine: pic.twitter.com/EZxZU6JJZp — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 1, 2024

