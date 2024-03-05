2024 NFL Draft: Broncos mock draft roundup

It’s that time of year again. The offseason is officially here and now we start looking towards how the Broncos can improve their team and get themselves back into the postseason. For the first time in two years, the Broncos have a first-round pick which opens up some conversation and debates that we could not have the prior two offseasons.

The All-Star games and now the NFL Scouting Combine are in the books so we are in the midst of the draft process. Free agency kicks off next week and soon, teams will be having prospects in for top-30 visits. So business is picking up so let us take a look at the mock drafts around the web and who they have the Denver Broncos selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 5, 2024

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler - Georgia TE, Brock Bowers

Talking with team sources at the combine about Bowers, they were effusive in their praise for the Georgia tight end — but all agreed his landing spot in the first round was tough to peg. One scout suggested the Broncos as a dark-horse possibility, which makes sense with Denver wanting to add more impact players on offense.

As for quarterback, it is tough to figure out exactly what the Broncos’ plan will be if they’re unable to trade up for one of the top four QB prospects. One trade I almost proposed here had the Broncos moving back and selecting Bo Nix later in Round 1.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein - Michigan QB. J.J. McCarthy

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHICAGO BEARS

With Russell Wilson on his way out, the Broncos dive head-first back into the quarterback market by moving up a few spots and grabbing a young signal-caller with plenty of upside for Sean Payton to mold.

Sporting News - Oregon QB, Bo Nix

The Broncos should be on the radar for McCarthy, but if he’s gone and they can find a way to move on from Russell Wilson at QB, they should be happy going for the strong-arm, accurate Nix to be a well-rounded successor in Joe Lombardi’s offense. Both Nix and McCarthy shined at the combine to stay neck-and-neck in the quest to be the fourth QB drafted.

The Draft Network - Michigan QB, J.J. McCarthy

The Broncos need a quarterback—Russell Wilson and Sean Payton are not a successful pairing. I believe Payton would want a guy that has all of the physical tools that he could mold and develop into exactly what he needs to run his offense. J.J. McCarthy has exactly those tools and upside as a player and Payton has a proven quarterback track record of developing players.

Bleacher Report - Toldeo CB, Quinyon Mitchell

The Denver Broncos already pulled the trigger by moving on from Russell Wilson. So, quarterback will be at the forefront of their plans.

A rookie signal-caller is the most likely path forward, though the organization isn’t positioned well to land a quality option since it doesn’t necessarily have the firepower to trade up high enough to select one of the top prospects, and it lacks a second-round selection thanks to Sean Payton’s acquisition.

If a quarterback isn’t in play, the Broncos can simply move forward by taking the best player available. In this case, they have an opportunity to build a dynamic cornerback duo with Patrick Surtain Jr. on one side and Quinyon Mitchell opposite.

“Mitchell’s ball skills alongside his fluidity allows him to be a day one fit in nearly any offense,” Giddings said. “Mitchell’s performance at the Senior Bowl and combine elevated his status to CB1 in this particular case.

“He showed the ability to mirror any wide receiver in Mobile, thus putting to rest any concerns about playing in a man-coverage after thriving in a zone-heavy scheme. Then, the two-time first-team All-MAC selection ran a blistering 4.33-second 40-yard dash to create a little separation between himself and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold.”

USA Today - Oregon QB, Bo Nix

Time was, it was unusual to see five or six quarterbacks in Round 1 of a given draft. But time was, it was unusual for a team to trade a boatload of high-end draft picks for a veteran quarterback, grant him a $240+ million extension, then give up on him two years later. But that’s where Denver currently is, the Broncos announcing Monday that they’ll be officially divorcing Russell Wilson later this month. Nix appears to have significantly more upside than journeyman placeholder Jarrett Stidham, not to mention the accuracy – nearly 75% in two seasons with the Ducks – coach Sean Payton values, plus a nose for the goal line (38 rushing TDs in five college seasons). And with an FBS-record 61 starts under his belt, rookie passers don’t come much more plug-and-play than Nix would.

Pro Football Focus - UCLA EDGE, Laiatu Latu

I can see the case for this being a quarterback, but I just don’t love any of the remaining prospects enough to pass on one of the few remaining elite talents in this draft.

Medicals will be key for Latu, but he racked up 62 total pressures — including 26 combined sacks and hits — from 304 pass-rushing snaps last season.

CBS Sports - Georgia TE, Brock Bowers

I trust Sean Payton to make the right move at QB following the inevitable release of Russell Wilson. But with the pass-catching situation potentially in flux — do the Broncos try and trade Jerry Jeudy and/or Courtland Sutton — Denver gets a top-10 talent for whomever ends up under center.

The Ringer - Alabama CB, Terrion Arnold

After missing out on McCarthy, the quarterback-needy Broncos will have to figure out that position via another avenue. Instead, they look to the defense, grabbing a big-time playmaker at cornerback in Arnold. When you’re stuck in a division with Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future, it might help to have a couple of lockdown corners to slow him down. Pairing Arnold with superstar Patrick Surtain II might be what the Broncos need.

SB Nation - Texas IDL, Byron Murphy II

The Broncos probably are one of the teams that are in the JJ McCarthy market, and they might be parting ways with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick this offseason. But, none of the receivers make sense here at 12, and McCarthy is gone. So they opt for Murphy, who is a bonafide disruptor with lateral quickness and burst and can turn up the Broncos interior pass rush.

Walter Football - Michigan QB, J.J. McCarthy

Sean Payton clearly wants his own quarterback and will move on from Russell Wilson. Given where they are picking, the Broncos could consider options like J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix. Both are nice scheme fits. Nix has better tape and is a more natural accurate pocket passer, while McCarthy has the better physical skill set. It will be interesting to see which one Payton gravitates toward.

McCarthy completed 72 percent of his passes in 2023 for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had three rushing touchdowns as well. McCarthy put together a strong 2022 season, leading Michigan to the college football playoff and completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also did some damage on the ground with 306 yards and five scores. The 6-foot-3, 196-pounder has the upside to improve with experience. He has a quality arm, mobility, size, and experience playing in a high-pressure environment. McCarthy lacks some passing instincts, and some NFL team sources have compared him to Will Levis and Daniel Jones.

NBC Sports Philadelphia - Michigan QB, J.J. McCarthy

Some may think McCarthy is a bit of a reach at 12, but the Broncos need a quarterback – or they will when they release Russell Wilson - and McCarthy has a chance to be very good. The Broncos haven’t drafted a 1st-round quarterback since Paxton Lynch in 2016 – he won one career game – and they have Jarrett Stidham under contract for another year and he’s OK and can get you through 2024 while McCarthy holds the clipboard. But McCarthy – who just turned 21 – gives the Broncos something they haven’t had in years, a promising young homegrown quarterback. He’s smart, tough, accurate, instinctive, good mechanics. And with a 27-1 record at Michigan, he’s obviously a winner. No Broncos QB in his 20s has won 10 games in a season since John Elway in 1989. The team that drafted Tommy Maddox and Tim Tebow 25th overall and Lynch 26th needs to try again.

The 33rd Team: Georgia TE, Brock Bowers

You can make a strong case that Brock Bowers is one of the top six players in the draft, but the lack of positional value and his below-average size could cause him to drop. Bowers landing in Denver with Sean Payton would be a fantastic fit. He can move around the formation and be a 1,000-yard receiver immediately for the Broncos.

DraftWire - Alabama EDGE, Dallas Turner

Turner is another guy who has always been in the mix of the top half of the first round but used a huge combine performance to cement his status.

Fansided - Toledo CB, Quinyon Mitchell

The stock of Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was already decisively on the rise down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl as the MAC star was one of the unquestioned standouts of the event, particularly in practices. Reports indicated that he put almost every single receiver matchup that he faced into lockdown, which backed up how he dominated on tape in college.

So that led us to Indianapolis for the Combine and Mitchell put on a show, running the 40-yard dash smoothly in the 4.3s and continuing to show off the movement skills and fluidity that make him one of the truly elite coverage players in a deep cornerback class. And for my money, it makes him CB1 in this class.

As for the Denver Broncos, this is obviously a team that would love to have J.J. McCarthy or any of the top four quarterbacks fall to them. But the truth of the matter is that the Russell Wilson trade is still hampering them in terms of their available draft capital, so a trade up to get into range just isn’t feasible for them.

Much like New England, that leads to them addressing another need, taking Mitchell and pairing him with Patrick Surtain II to form an elite, young cornerback duo that the secondary should be able to bank on wholeheartedly for years to come.