NFL free agent profile: DT Teair Tart

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos desperately need help at the interior defensive line position. They are coming off of a horrible year up front and their lack of talent in that position was a big contributor to the Broncos giving up 137.1 rushing yards per game, which was the 3rd-worst in the league. Not only is there a lack of depth, but there is a general lack of talent at all parts of the depth chart. And with D.J. Jones being a roster-cut candidate, Denver will need to make some serious moves this offseason to avoid being run all over next season.

This is where free agent DT Teair Tart can help out.

Teair Tart — Defensive tackle

Age: 27 | Experience: 4 Years (47 games played, 36 starts)

Height and Weight: 6’2 and 304 pounds

Last year Tart managed to finish the 2024 season with 24 tackles, eight of which were TFLs. He also finished with one sack on the year. The eight TFLs last season was a career-best, while the 24 total tackles were the second-most he’s gotten in a season.

Tart entered the NFL after being signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Florida International in 2020. He spent all four years of his career with the Titans until he was cut by the team in December of 2023. After Tart had issues with his playing time, the team ended up cutting him after their Week 14 game against the Dolphins. The team cited his effort and attitude as reasons why they moved on from him.

He would be signed by the Texans later that week and would contribute to the Texans’ playoff run.

Why signing Tart makes sense

We all know that the Broncos don’t have much in the way of cap space this offseason. According to overthecap.com, Denver currently sits at -$10.6 million over the salary cap. They are likely not going to be able to go after the big-time free agents, such as DT Chris Jones, so it makes sense for them to target the smaller names. Denver needs to make some “Money Ball” type deals this offseason in terms of getting as many role players for as cheap as possible. Tart’s “attitude and effort problems” may bring a potential contract down in price.

And it’s not just the potential cheap contract Denver can get with Tart, Tart’s production is also pretty noteworthy. Compared to Denver’s D.J. Jones, Tart had 13 fewer solo tackles, three more TFLs, the same amount of QB hits (4), and one less sack, all while making about $5 million less than Jones in 2023-24.

Why signing Tart doesn’t make sense

The same “attitude and effort problems” that can help with Tart’s value are also a big reason why the Broncos might want to stay away from him. The last thing that this locker room needs is a player with a bad reputation, especially with all of the turmoil the team is going through at present. You also have to wonder if Sean Payton would even want a player like Tart.

Final thoughts

I think the argument for signing Teairt Tart is stronger than the argument for not signing him. The interior defensive line is not a position that the Broncos can ignore this offseason. They need to make a move. Now they might be able to look mostly at the draft for this need, but it would be wise to sign a veteran free agent.