What hindsight tells us about the Russell Wilson deal

On one hand, I applaud the Denver Broncos for doing the right thing for the franchise in releasing Russell Wilson.

On the other hand, my goodness was the decision to extend Wilson and the way the contract was structured incredibly stupid looking in hindsight.

I’ve liked how George Paton drafts. I need someone to keep him quiet when the Broncos decide on free agents and contract extensions, though.

The good news is that with Sean Payton at the helm, I don’t think we’ll see anything quite so silly in the near future (I mean, they won’t have the extra spending money to do so with $85M in dead money being paid out).

Let’s end it on a positive note though, because this deal wasn’t done in hindsight. At the time, most of Broncos Country was behind the move to trade for and extend Wilson.

I remember not liking the structure, but I did understand the need for the team to make sure there was no longer drama with the quarterback position after years of wandering in the desert of sucky quarterback options. At the time it made sense.

Hopefully, Santa brings us a shiny new quarterback in the draft so we can put all this silliness behind us in 2024.

Statement from GM George Paton & HC Sean Payton

