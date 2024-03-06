Broncos Reacts Survey: Was the Russell Wilson trade the worst in NFL history?

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks made a historic trade just two years for quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver sent two first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick, and three players for Russell Wilson and a fourth round pick.

Broncos receive

QB Russell Wilson

DL Eyioma Uwazurike (2022 - 4th round pick), currently suspended

Seahawks receive

QB Drew Lock

TE Noah Fant

IDL Shelby Harris

OT Charles Cross (2022 - 1st round pick)

OLB Boye Mafe (2022 - 2nd round pick)

OLB Tyreke Smith (2022 - 5th round pick)

CB Devon Witherspoon (2023 - 1st round pick)

EDGE Derick Hall (2023 - 2nd round pick)

Is this the worst trade in NFL history, though?

Before you vote in the poll below, here are some candidates for the worst trades in NFL history:

How does the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson stack up to those? Is it the worst all-time? Vote in the survey below, and I’ll have the results ready on Friday.

