Broncos Reacts Survey: Was the Russell Wilson trade the worst in NFL history?

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks made a historic trade just two years for quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver sent two first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick, and three players for Russell Wilson and a fourth round pick.
Broncos receive
- QB Russell Wilson
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike (2022 - 4th round pick), currently suspended
Seahawks receive
- QB Drew Lock
- TE Noah Fant
- IDL Shelby Harris
- OT Charles Cross (2022 - 1st round pick)
- OLB Boye Mafe (2022 - 2nd round pick)
- OLB Tyreke Smith (2022 - 5th round pick)
- CB Devon Witherspoon (2023 - 1st round pick)
- EDGE Derick Hall (2023 - 2nd round pick)
Is this the worst trade in NFL history, though?
Before you vote in the poll below, here are some candidates for the worst trades in NFL history:
- 1989 Herschel Walker trade
- 2022 DeShaun Watson trade
- 1992 Brett Favre trade
- 1999 Ricky Williams trade
How does the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson stack up to those? Is it the worst all-time? Vote in the survey below, and I’ll have the results ready on Friday.
