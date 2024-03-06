Broncos have given Russell Wilson permission to speak and meet with other teams

According to ESPN’s lead NFL analyst Adam Schefter, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has been given permission by the Denver Broncos to immediately begin talking and meeting with other teams. The Broncos have not officially released their former starting quarterback and will do so at the beginning of the league year, but Wilson is essentially a free agent right now.

Before free agency begins next week, the Broncos have given soon-to-be-released quarterback Russell Wilson permission to immediately begin speaking and meeting with other teams in their home cities, per sources. Wilson’s free agency begins now. pic.twitter.com/PyXei2q6Tm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

The Broncos announced earlier this week that they will release the veteran quarterback at the start of the league year. This was the likely outcome after the team benched Wilson after their loss to the Patriots on Christmas Eve and their back and forth in the media continued on for weeks. Now, the Broncos are eating a historic dead cap hit to move on from him and Wilson is looking for a fresh start elsewhere for the second time in his career.

According to DraftKings, the Steelers remain the heavy favorites to land the former Broncos starting quarterback but there are conflicting reports out there on the Steelers' interest in free-agent quarterbacks. So, we shall see how interested the Steelers are in the coming days and weeks.

After the Steelers, the Raiders have the second-best odds and unfortunately, it does make sense. The Raiders need a quarterback and barring a major trade-up, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the draft's top quarterbacks. So, adding a veteran like Wilson would make sense. You also have to factor in Wilson wanting to get revenge against the Broncos. Signing with their hated rival, playing them twice a year, and potentially beating them and head coach Sean Payton could be motivating for Wilson.

Then you have teams like the Falcons, Vikings, and Patriots with the next best odds. Right now, the Falcons appear to be favorites for Kirk Cousins so that would leave the Vikings as a possibility for Wilson. As for the Patriots, they have the third overall pick and look to be drafting either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels with that pick. So, I am not sure if that is a situation Wilson would be keen about joining.

At the end of the day, it appears Wilson may find his new team sooner rather than later. He will likely sign a veteran minimum contract or at least something fairly cheap since the Broncos will be paying him over $30 million dollars this season. Who do you think he ends up with? Do you care? and what are your thoughts on him potentially joining the Raiders?