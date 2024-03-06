Broncos will not tender Jonathan Harris as a restricted free agent

According to multiple sources, the Denver Broncos have informed defensive lineman Jonathan Harris that they will not be tendering him as a restricted free agent. The 27 year old will hit free agency next week.

The #Broncos informed DL Jonathan Harris they aren’t tendering him as a restricted free agent, per source. Harris played in all 17 games last season, starting five, and now hits the open market at age 27. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2024

While Harris was a contributor on defense, he wouldn’t exactly be considered a sure starter next season. As Mike Klis of 9News noted, the tender costs even at the original-round tender was $2.985 million. With Denver’s salary cap situation post-Russell Wilson, it would make sense to find a replacement elsewhere than eating that much cap space on a potential backup lineman.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris finished with an overall grade of 52.0 which would be considered low end. He finished with 43 total tackles and one sack in 2023. As a free agent, Harris will be free to sign with any team and could even end up back with the Denver Broncos.