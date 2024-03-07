NFL free agent profile: FB Michael Burton

Here we are with another NFL free agent profile! This time we’re studying the fullback on the Denver Broncos depth chart (per ESPN), and we’ll be exploring whether Denver should re-sign him.

Ladies and gentlemen, let’s turn our attentions toward Michael Burton.

#Broncos Michael Burton on being rated NFL's No. 1 FB by @PFF “Whenever you’re getting ranked as a competitor you want to be number one so it’s definitely cool to see that." Adds wouldn't have been possible without coaches/teammates & pays most attention to evaluation by coaches — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 20, 2024

Measurables

Height: 5’11 1⁄ 4 inches

Weight: 242lbs

Arms: 29 1⁄ 4 inches

Hands: 9 1⁄ 2 inches

40 (as of 2015): 4.74

Bench press: 25 reps

History

Michael Burton graduated from Rutgers University, where he played from 2011-2014. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft, going 168th overall (fifth round). Nine seasons later, the Long Valley, N.J. native’s resume is sizable.

Burton has nine pro seasons under his belt now, the first being 2015 in Detroit, when he played all sixteen games (starting seven) and recorded six receptions, four first downs, and his first NFL touchdown. Interestingly, his first year was spent as a tight end.

2016 saw Burton transition to the running back position, though he remained with the Lions at that time. He appeared in fifteen games, starting none. Statistically, it wasn’t an eventful year for Burton, who was then traded to the Chicago Bears. It should be noted that Jim Caldwell, Detroit’s coach at the time, explained that their scheme was to blame for the decision to waive Burton. It wasn’t necessarily about issues with his performance as a player.

Burton stayed in the NFC North for 2017 and 2018, appearing in a playoff game during his second year as a Bear, but briefly joined the Saints in and later the Washington Commanders (then Redskins) in 2019. He played ten games with Washington before returning to New Orleans the following year.

As a Saint, the FB managed a touchdown, eight first downs, and 3.3 yards rushing per attempt in fifteen games (four started) during the regular season. His rushing success rate was 85.7%.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Burton in April of 2021, the same year he scored his very first rushing touchdown (his first NFL touchdown being a receiving one) and reached a 100% success rate for his rushing attempts.

Burton didn’t start any games in either of his seasons as a Chief, but he played in sixteen of them for 2021 and seventeen for 2022, as well as three games in the playoffs that year. More importantly, he was later a contributing factor to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over Philadelphia.

Similar to his move from Detroit to Chicago, Burton remained in the AFC West, changing from a Chief to a Bronco. He played seventeen games, starting three of them, and recorded nine rushing yards in seven attempts for an average of 1.3 yards per attempt. It’s worth noting that he was selected to the 2023 Pro Football Focus All-Pro team.

He has a mountain of NFL experience (and a Super Bowl ring) on his side. It isn’t particularly surprising that he ended up in Denver, either, considering his history under coach Sean Payton.

Conclusion

As a fullback, Burton is a solid choice for making first downs in critical moments, specializing in short yardage circumstances. He was also a significant element of the Lombardi Sweep moment that helped the Chiefs secure their Super Bowl win over the Eagles. He’s consistent in terms of staying healthy, and he can easily contribute on special teams as well as he does the offensive side of the ball.

The fullback’s $1.3715 million deal is coming to an end this year, but Burton wants to remain a Bronco, and he sees them going to the playoffs.

“I definitely hope to be back,” he said to the Denver Gazette over a phone interview, “I would love to play for Coach (Sean) Payton and the entire offensive staff and be part of this organization and be part of this culture.”

I don’t know what exactly the Broncos are trying to mold themselves into for the coming season, but I think I could see Burton making a return at this scarce position. He’s effective, seasoned, and inexpensive.