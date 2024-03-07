Can you handle a rebuild, Broncos Country?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold summarized very neatly just how quickly and repeatedly the Broncos have screwed themselves year after year in search of an answer at quarterback since Peyton Manning:

Remember when Vance Joseph was hired as head coach and the branding was created around not doing a rebuild?

“This job won’t be a rebuild - again most jobs you take as a first-time head coach or most jobs that are open - are a rebuild,” Joseph said over and over his first week in the building. “This job is not broken; it’s a reboot.”

If the last year, last two years even - heck, the last eight years - have shown us anything, it’s that this team was never just a quarterback away from going back to the Super Bowl.

It’s been a quarterback, a running game, an offensive line and a run defense away at best. Arguably, it’s also been all those things plus a coach away many seasons too.

Guess what, Broncos Country?

This franchise is broken - and it is rebuilding.

Dane Brugler on Denver:



“If you poll 10 different people in the league who will be Denver’s QB in week 6 this year, I bet you’d get wildly different answers. I have no clue what their plan is.” https://t.co/djhSeTH6hT — Jason Bishop (@JasonBishopBI) March 6, 2024

So fasten your seatbelts because rebuilding isn’t for sissy fanbases - and yet here we are.

As one of the whiniest, most reality-challenged fanbases in the NFL (and I fully include myself and my orange-and-blue-tinted glasses in this group), we may not have what it takes to withstand a true rebuild.

That takes money, draft capital, elite scouting, time and mostly patience.

The Broncos have very few of the above; Broncos Country has none of the last one.

The franchise has money, but a chunk of it is already allocated to past mistakes.

The Broncos don’t have draft capital - just six picks in 2024 only two of which are in the first two days.

They may be adding elite scouting with the addition of former Saints’ assistant scouting director Cody Rager, but recent drafts haven’t elicited overwhelming confidence here.

Time? This may be the only thing the Broncos have, and even at that, it’s not much.

Patience? No one has that.

No doubt it’s been a bumpy ride since 2015, but if this team starts over with a rookie QB, gets rid of some current elite players and locker room leaders in favor of young-and-hungry but also cheap-and-inexperieced talent, a successful program is still a year or three away.

The Broncos won’t be as fortunate as the Texans, who got the best quarterback in the draft while also having a slew of picks to grab other top talent for their rebuild year.

If the Texans are the blueprint for how to pull off a successful rebuild, the Broncos have been the blueprint for how to remain in irrelevance purgatory.

The long-needed rebuild could be finally happening (I’ll hold final judgment until we see what the Broncos do at QB) - but it’s going to take a few years to get this team steamrolling down the right track.

Poll How would you start the true rebuild this offseason? Give whatever you need to trade up as high as you can for a top QB (McCarthy)

Get Mac Jones or Sam Howell cheap, then trade down and take one of the lower end top QB prospects (ie, Nix or Penix)

Draft whatever QB you can get at 12, and roll with Stidham

Stay at 12, draft an offensive or defensive lineman and call it a day vote view results 0% Give whatever you need to trade up as high as you can for a top QB (McCarthy) (0 votes)

0% Get Mac Jones or Sam Howell cheap, then trade down and take one of the lower end top QB prospects (ie, Nix or Penix) (0 votes)

0% Draft whatever QB you can get at 12, and roll with Stidham (0 votes)

0% Stay at 12, draft an offensive or defensive lineman and call it a day (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Broncos/NFL News

The Denver Broncos failed with Russell Wilson at quarterback. What's next? - ESPN

The Broncos need a plan and some patience. Denver must dig in, pick a lane and stay in it -- at quarterback, in the draft and in free agency.

After cutting Russell Wilson, the Broncos face more difficult offseason choices - The Athletic

The Broncos could be trying to clear $35 million or more in cap space in the coming days, putting key veterans under the microscope.

Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer? Assessing his future, legacy after Broncos flameout - The Athletic

Will another team want Wilson as its starting QB? Is he willing to be a backup? Did his flop in Denver spoil his Hall of Fame hopes?

Renck: Russell Wilson went from "Let's Ride" to "Last Ride" with Broncos, revealing dangers of desperation

From "Let’s Ride" to "Last Ride" in two years. Broncos coach Sean Payton filed for divorce from quarterback Russell Wilson on Monday. The only thing to figure out now is who gets custody of Thunder.

NFL news: Broncos do Russell Wilson a solid ahead of free agency

Russell Wilson's release is not yet official, but the Broncos won't stop him from negotiating a contract with his next club early.

The cost of the NFL's invincibility - ESPN

For a sport that captivates America, the NFL does nothing to distance itself from the anger and grievance that has become part of our identity.

Ravens free agency projections: Clowney stays, Huntley goes - ESPN

With 23 free agents, here are some key players who could return to or leave Baltimore.

What is dead money? Largest NFL hits ever by player, team - ESPN

Broncos are now faced with the biggest dead money charge in league history. In fact, the $85 million hit is larger than the next two closest combined, according to Roster Management System.

Texans know piecing together roster vital to continue success - ESPN

Houston has a league-leading 29 free agents with the new league year set to kick off next week.

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?

Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Zach Ertz is signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Former All-Pros Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer lead Bills' cap-cutting roster moves

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to get under the salary cap ahead of free agency, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.