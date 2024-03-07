Broncos to release safety Justin Simmons

The Denver Broncos are officially cleaning house after Adam Schefter broke the news this morning that they are planning to release safety Justin Simmons. The eight-year veteran was a key leader on Denver’s defense and the face of the franchise for the past several seasons.

In a statement released by the Broncos on Thursday, the team extended their thanks to Simmons and his family.

Justin Simmons’ impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization. In addition to growing into an All-Pro and team captain, Justin became our perennial Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year devoted to uplifting others and using his influence for positive change. Whether it was in Denver or his hometown of Stuart, Florida, Justin inspired and mentored countless youth while providing unwavering support to the community. The hundreds of hours he spent at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club will be as much a part of Justin’s legacy with the Broncos as his leadership, dependability and many interceptions. Justin will always be a Bronco, and we thank him for the outstanding manner in which he represented our organization on and off the field. We wish Justin, his wife Taryn, and their children Laney, Shae and Kyler the very best in the future.

The move will free up $14.5 million in salary cap with just $3.75 million in dead money. The release could open the door for the team to pursue P.J. Locke who is a pending free agent. Many will wonder why the Broncos didn’t try to trade Simmons, but this week has proven the market for safeties is rather slim as both the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills also released good veteran safeties.

Simmons, in his career in Denver, finished with 604 total tackles, 30 interceptions, and a touchdown in his eight seasons.

This move comes as quite a shock, but could signal that Head Coach Sean Payton is planning to clean house in 2024. We could see a lot of veteran players move on from the Broncos here in the coming days if even Justin Simmons wasn’t safe.