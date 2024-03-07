Report: Steelers are interested in signing QB Russell Wilson and are planning to meet with him

According to Gerry Dulac who covers the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Post-Gazette, the Steelers are interested in signing former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He reports that the team is tentatively planning to meet with the veteran quarterback before the start of free agency.

Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Broncos QB before start of free agency, per sources. Wilson has interest in joining Steelers. Story in PG forthcoming. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 7, 2024

As we know, on Monday the team announced that they would be releasing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the league year. Then it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the team has given Wilson permission to speak and meet with other teams before the start of free agency. DraftKings had the Steelers with the best odds of signing the Broncos' former quarterback and it appears they were correct as the two sides are planning to meet before the start of free agency.

If Wilson does sign with the Steelers, he will be competing with Kenny Pickett and potentially Mason Rudolph for their starting quarterback job. Pickett had a promising first year but his second year was filled with struggles and injuries which led to the team starting Mason Rudolph in a playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson will give them a veteran quarterback with a winning background to compete with their young quarterbacks. The team just hired former Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator and had success with a veteran quarterback with the Titans when he was their offensive coordinator, so this potential move makes sense.

We shall what comes of this potential meeting between the Steelers and Wilson but it does seem like the Broncos former starting quarterback will land on his feet fairly quickly.