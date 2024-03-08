2024 Broncos free agency news and rumor tracker

The legal tampering period kicks off on March 11th when teams will have a 52-hour window where they can officially begin talking to non-Broncos free agents and agreeing to deals. These deals will not become official until March 13th when free agency officially kicks off and these players can sign these deals.

However, as we stand right now, the Denver Broncos are $16 million dollars over the cap and have some moves they need to make before the league year officially opens. They also have a pending decision to make on veteran quarterback Russell Wilson who is expected to be released. So, while free agency begins next week, the Broncos have a lot of moves to make between then and now.

We will be tracking all these moves before the opening of the legal tampering period and then every move the team makes after that. It figures to be yet another busy free agency period for the Broncos and hopefully, they can make some moves that help improve the team.

Broncos' notable free agents

Center Lloyd Cushenberry

Inside Linebacker Josey Jewell

Kicker Wil Lutz

Defensive Lineman Mike Purcell

Safety P.J. Locke

Fullback Michael Burton

Quarterback Russell Wilson

Safety Justin Simmons

Guard Quinn Bailey - Re-signed to a one-year deal with the Broncos - Source

Releases/Trades

Broncos announced that they will release quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the league year - Source

Broncos announced they have released All-Pro safety Justin Simmons - Source

Broncos have reportedly released veteran tight end Chris Manhertz - Source

Contract restructures

Broncos and WR Tim Patrick have agreed on a reworked one-year deal - Source

Broncos free agent signings

News and rumors