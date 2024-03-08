2024 Broncos free agency news and rumor tracker

The legal tampering period kicks off on March 11th when teams will have a 52-hour window where they can officially begin talking to non-Broncos free agents and agreeing to deals. These deals will not become official until March 13th when free agency officially kicks off and these players can sign these deals.
However, as we stand right now, the Denver Broncos are $16 million dollars over the cap and have some moves they need to make before the league year officially opens. They also have a pending decision to make on veteran quarterback Russell Wilson who is expected to be released. So, while free agency begins next week, the Broncos have a lot of moves to make between then and now.
We will be tracking all these moves before the opening of the legal tampering period and then every move the team makes after that. It figures to be yet another busy free agency period for the Broncos and hopefully, they can make some moves that help improve the team.
Broncos' notable free agents
- Center Lloyd Cushenberry
- Inside Linebacker Josey Jewell
- Kicker Wil Lutz
- Defensive Lineman Mike Purcell
- Safety P.J. Locke
- Fullback Michael Burton
- Quarterback Russell Wilson
- Safety Justin Simmons
- Guard Quinn Bailey - Re-signed to a one-year deal with the Broncos - Source
Releases/Trades
- Broncos announced that they will release quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the league year - Source
- Broncos announced they have released All-Pro safety Justin Simmons - Source
- Broncos have reportedly released veteran tight end Chris Manhertz - Source
Contract restructures
- Broncos and WR Tim Patrick have agreed on a reworked one-year deal - Source
Broncos free agent signings
News and rumors
- Broncos have given QB Russell Wilson permission to speak and meet with other teams before he is officially released - Source
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in signing former Broncos QB Russell Wilson and are planning on meeting with him before the start of free agency - Source
- Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson had an “exploratory” meeting with the New York Giants before meeting with the Steelers - Source
- According to Chris Tomasson, the Denver Broncos are looking to re-sign safety P.J. Locke after the release of Justin Simmons. - Source
- According to Chris Tomasson, free agents FB Michael Burton and IDL Mike Purcell both want to re-sign with the Broncos - Source
Loading comments...