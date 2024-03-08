2023 Regular season passing by direction and distance: Who threw well and who didn’t?

Much of the data presented here is taken from SISdatahub.com, the rest is either from Pro-football-refrence.com or NFL.com. What I have done is packaged much of it in a manner that is easier to digest and tried to draw some comparative conclusions. First some definitions from SIS (theirs) who has the freely available distance and directional passing data.

IQR: Sports Info Solutions’ proprietary quarterback metric builds on the traditional Passer Rating formula by considering the value of a quarterback independent of results outside of his control such as dropped passes, dropped interceptions, throwaways, etc.

THROW DISTANCE:

Short: Throws where the target depth was between 0 and 9 yards.

Intermediate: Throws where the target depth was between 10 and 19 yards.

Deep: Throws where the target depth was at least 20 yards.

THROW DIRECTION:

Left - Attempt: Throws to the left of the hashmarks.

Mid - Attempt: Throws between the hashmarks.

Right - Attempt: Throws to the right of the hashmarks.

Analysis

One criticism of Russell Wilson is that he did not use the middle of the field as Sean Payton likes his QBs to do. Was that the reality? Mostly. Russell Wilson threw 53.0% of his passes to the middle of the field. That was 22nd among qualifying QBs (min 200 throws). Kenny Pickett used the middle of the field least (42.8%) and Jared Goff (62.6%) used it the most.

There were a number of veteran QBs who avoided the middle of the field including Geno Smith, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence.

Russ liked to throw to the right in 2023 (he always has) ranking fifth in percentage of throws to the right. Only Bryce Young, Will Levis, Kenny Pickett and Justin Herbert had a higher percentage of throws to the right. Russ was 24th in throw percentage to the left. Interestingly CJ Stroud had the lowest left throw percentage at 15.1%.

SIS does not show simultaneous distance and direction completions. While directional attempts can be calculated from the given data available, directional/distance completions can’t (sad face). For example Russell Wilson had 112 BLoS (behind the line of scrimmage) passing attempts in 2023 and completed 92 of those. While Russ’ directional split on those attempts was 15 to the left, 78 in the middle and 19 on the right, we don’t know how many of those 15 on the right were completed (since we don’t have that critical piece of data). Overall Russ had a 82.1% completion percentage on BLoS passes - that ranked 26th. His completion rate on short passes was the fourth best in the league behind only Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Fields. Remember that short is defined as pass targetted between 0-9 yards from the LoS. 2023 distance comp% is shown below sorted by intermediate distance completion percentage.

Russ was 7th in completion rate on intermediate range passes (10-19 yards from the LoS). Surprisingly, there are three #1 overall picks who were below 50% completion for intermediate range throws last season: Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young. This is surprising because all of them were said to be able to make “all the throws” when they were coming out of college.

On deep throws Russ was 19th in completion rate (36.4%). Brock Purdy led the league with an insane completion rate of 60.5% on deep throws. While he only had 38 deep attempts, he completed 23 of them. Baker Mayfield led the league with 73 deep passes (deep = target was 20 or more yards from the LoS). Russ had 55 deep attempts and completed 20 of them. The worst deep ball passer among starting QBs in 2023 was Mac Jones. He only completed four of 35 deep attempts. That might be why Bailey Zappe took his job. Zappe completed 10 of 27. Since one long completion can win a game, you can see where Darth Belicheat might have wanted to bench Mac for Bailey.

Before we go too far I have to give the standard caveat. All completions are not created equal. Most defenses will give you the four yard completion on 3rd and 7, because that means that they either force you kick or go for it on 4th and 3 (which many coaches are loathe to do).

So let’s look at how often QBs threw “successful” passes. This is data from PFR. Passing success rate = passes that gain at least 40% of the needed yardage on first down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on 3rd or 4th down. The denominator is passing attempts + times sacked (total dropbacks). The table sorted by success rate (min 100 dropbacks) is below

Player Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% 1D Succ% Lng Y/A AY/A Y/C Y/G Rate QBR Sk Yds2 Sk% NY/A ANY/A 4QC GWD Brock Purdy* 308 444 69.4 4280 31 7.0 11 2.5 192 54.7 76 9.6 9.9 13.9 267.5 113 72.8 28 153 5.9 8.74 9.01 Tyson Bagent 94 143 65.7 859 3 2.1 6 4.2 48 52.0 41 6.0 4.5 9.1 171.8 71.4 51.6 5 35 3.4 5.57 4.15 Dak Prescott* 410 590 69.5 4516 36 6.1 9 1.5 222 51.5 92 7.7 8.2 11 265.6 105.9 72.7 39 255 6.2 6.77 7.28 2 3 Jared Goff 407 605 67.3 4575 30 5.0 12 2.0 227 50.9 70 7.6 7.7 11.2 269.1 97.9 60.3 30 197 4.7 6.89 6.99 2 3 Tua Tagovailoa* 388 560 69.3 4624 29 5.2 14 2.5 222 50.8 78 8.3 8.2 11.9 272 101.1 60.8 29 171 4.9 7.56 7.48 2 2 Josh Allen 385 579 66.5 4306 29 5.0 18 3.1 199 50.7 81 7.4 7 11.2 253.3 92.2 69.4 24 152 4 6.89 6.51 2 4 Mitchell Trubisky 67 107 62.6 632 4 3.7 5 4.7 36 50.0 26 5.9 4.6 9.4 126.4 71.9 34.4 7 42 6.1 5.18 3.9 Jake Browning 171 243 70.4 1936 12 4.9 7 2.9 93 48.3 80 8.0 7.7 11.3 215.1 98.4 60.2 24 169 9 6.62 6.34 2 2 Patrick Mahomes* 401 597 67.2 4183 27 4.5 14 2.3 206 48.2 67 7.0 6.9 10.4 261.4 92.6 63 27 186 4.3 6.41 6.26 1 2 Lamar Jackson*+ 307 457 67.2 3678 24 5.3 7 1.5 167 48.2 80 8.0 8.4 12 229.9 102.7 64.7 37 218 7.5 7 7.34 1 0 Jordan Love 372 579 64.2 4159 32 5.5 11 1.9 209 47.6 77 7.2 7.4 11.2 244.6 96.1 62.1 30 242 4.9 6.43 6.67 2 3 Matthew Stafford* 326 521 62.6 3965 24 4.6 11 2.1 187 47.5 80 7.6 7.6 12.2 264.3 92.5 63.7 30 205 5.4 6.82 6.8 1 2 Jimmy Garoppolo 110 169 65.1 1205 7 4.1 9 5.3 60 47.5 32 7.1 5.6 11 172.1 77.7 33.9 14 101 7.7 6.03 4.58 2 2 Nick Mullens 100 148 67.6 1306 7 4.7 8 5.4 57 47.5 47 8.8 7.3 13.1 261.2 88.4 50.4 12 105 7.5 7.51 6.13 0 1 Geno Smith 323 499 64.7 3624 20 4.0 9 1.8 169 47.2 73 7.3 7.3 11.2 241.6 92.1 59.7 31 231 5.8 6.4 6.39 4 5 Derek Carr 375 548 68.4 3878 25 4.6 8 1.5 185 46.8 58 7.1 7.3 10.3 228.1 97.7 56.4 31 218 5.4 6.32 6.56 0 1 Jalen Hurts 352 538 65.4 3858 23 4.3 15 2.8 185 46.7 63 7.2 6.8 11 226.9 89.1 60 36 222 6.3 6.33 5.96 3 4 C.J. Stroud 319 499 63.9 4108 23 4.6 5 1.0 188 46.7 75 8.2 8.7 12.9 273.9 100.8 57.6 38 331 7.1 7.03 7.47 1 3 Joe Flacco 123 204 60.3 1616 13 6.4 8 3.9 60 46.7 75 7.9 7.4 13.1 323.2 90.2 48.1 8 57 3.8 7.35 6.88 1 1 Kirk Cousins 216 311 69.5 2331 18 5.8 5 1.6 112 46.6 62 7.5 7.9 10.8 291.4 103.8 63.4 17 110 5.2 6.77 7.18 Trevor Lawrence 370 564 65.6 4016 21 3.7 14 2.5 179 46.4 65 7.1 6.7 10.9 251 88.5 56.2 35 224 5.8 6.33 5.98 1 2 Justin Herbert 297 456 65.1 3134 20 4.4 7 1.5 150 46.2 60 6.9 7.1 10.6 241.1 93.2 64.3 29 233 6 5.98 6.16 1 1 Joe Burrow 244 365 66.8 2309 15 4.1 6 1.6 115 46.0 64 6.3 6.4 9.5 230.9 91 52.2 24 180 6.2 5.47 5.55 Desmond Ridder 249 388 64.2 2836 12 3.1 12 3.1 136 45.3 71 7.3 6.5 11.4 189.1 83.4 40 31 197 7.4 6.3 5.58 2 4 Baker Mayfield 364 566 64.3 4044 28 4.9 10 1.8 188 44.7 75 7.1 7.3 11.1 237.9 94.6 54.3 40 232 6.6 6.29 6.47 1 2 Kyler Murray 176 268 65.7 1799 10 3.7 5 1.9 88 43.7 48 6.7 6.6 10.2 224.9 89.4 47.6 18 119 6.3 5.87 5.79 2 2 Tyrod Taylor 116 180 64.4 1341 5 2.8 3 1.7 52 43.7 80 7.5 7.3 11.6 121.9 89.1 47.6 17 94 8.6 6.33 6.15 Aidan O'Connell 213 343 62.1 2218 12 3.5 7 2.0 107 43.6 50 6.5 6.2 10.4 201.6 83.9 40.4 24 173 6.5 5.57 5.37 0 1 Russell Wilson 297 447 66.4 3070 26 5.8 8 1.8 135 43.3 60 6.9 7.2 10.3 204.7 98 50.6 45 258 9.1 5.72 6.04 4 4 Mac Jones 224 345 64.9 2120 10 2.9 12 3.5 100 43.3 58 6.1 5.2 9.5 192.7 77 36.5 22 127 6 5.43 4.5 1 1 Easton Stick 111 174 63.8 1129 3 1.7 1 0.6 53 43.1 79 6.5 6.6 10.2 225.8 85.6 51 14 122 7.4 5.36 5.44 Sam Howell 388 612 63.4 3946 21 3.4 21 3.4 180 42.7 51 6.4 5.6 10.2 232.1 78.9 42.3 65 449 9.6 5.17 4.39 2 2 Joshua Dobbs 262 417 62.8 2464 13 3.1 10 2.4 126 41.6 69 5.9 5.5 9.4 189.5 79.5 52.1 30 217 6.7 5.03 4.6 0 0 Gardner Minshew II 305 490 62.2 3305 15 3.1 9 1.8 147 41.2 75 6.7 6.5 10.8 194.4 84.6 59.7 34 187 6.5 5.95 5.75 2 2 Ryan Tannehill 149 230 64.8 1616 4 1.7 7 3.0 74 40.8 70 7.0 6 10.8 161.6 78.5 35.1 32 230 12.2 5.29 4.39 1 1 Kenny Pickett 201 324 62 2070 6 1.9 4 1.2 91 40.3 72 6.4 6.2 10.3 172.5 81.4 38.4 23 173 6.6 5.47 5.29 3 3 Taylor Heinicke 74 136 54.4 890 5 3.7 4 2.9 41 40.3 75 6.5 6 12 178 74.7 47.5 8 47 5.6 5.85 5.3 Justin Fields 227 370 61.4 2562 16 4.3 9 2.4 121 38.4 58 6.9 6.7 11.3 197.1 86.3 46.2 44 285 10.6 5.5 5.29 1 1 Deshaun Watson 105 171 61.4 1115 7 4.1 4 2.3 52 38.3 59 6.5 6.3 10.6 185.8 84.3 43.4 17 85 9 5.48 5.27 1 1 Daniel Jones 108 160 67.5 909 2 1.3 6 3.8 43 37.4 58 5.7 4.2 8.4 151.5 70.5 36.4 30 167 15.8 3.91 2.69 1 1 Will Levis 149 255 58.4 1808 8 3.1 4 1.6 81 37.1 61 7.1 7 12.1 200.9 84.2 33.1 28 185 9.9 5.73 5.66 1 1 Bryce Young 315 527 59.8 2877 11 2.1 10 1.9 133 36.5 48 5.5 5 9.1 179.8 73.7 33.3 62 477 10.5 4.07 3.68 2 2 Zach Wilson 221 368 60.1 2271 8 2.2 7 1.9 104 36.5 68 6.2 5.8 10.3 189.3 77.2 30.5 46 340 11.1 4.66 4.29 3 2 Dorian Thompson-Robinson 60 112 53.6 440 1 0.9 4 3.6 26 35.6 23 3.9 2.5 7.3 55 51.2 35.1 6 60 5.1 3.22 1.86 0 1 Bailey Zappe 127 212 59.9 1272 6 2.8 9 4.2 53 34.2 48 6.0 4.7 10 127.2 68.7 23.2 25 191 10.5 4.56 3.36 0 1 Trevor Siemian 86 153 56.2 724 2 1.3 4 2.6 35 34.2 30 4.7 3.8 8.4 144.8 62.1 14.3 8 40 5 4.25 3.38 1 1 P.J. Walker 54 111 48.6 674 1 0.9 5 4.5 27 32.8 58 6.1 4.2 12.5 112.3 52.2 18.9 11 90 9 4.79 3.11 2 2 Tommy DeVito 114 178 64 1101 8 4.5 3 1.7 46 32.1 41 6.2 6.3 9.7 122.3 89.2 23.5 37 196 17.2 4.21 4.33 1 2

Now, this does not mean that Tyson Bagent is somehow a better QB than Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Matthew Stafford. This only means that he did a decent job on throwing good passes in his 143 attempts in 2023. Notice that Bagent’s AYA was a comically low (4.5) compared to Brock Purdy’s 9.9 or CJ Stroud’s 8.2. In fact Bagent’s AYA was 5th worst among qualifiers. Only Daniel Jones, PJ Walker (both 4.2), Trevor Siemian (3.8) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2.5!!) were worse. So Bagent did a good job of making the most out of his short passes, but he very rarely throw intermediate or deep passes. Bagent had 23 intermediate attempts and 9 deep attempts and his IQR for both distances was bad (36 for intermediate and 73 for deep). So let’s look at IQR by throw distance. I have also summed the IQR for all four distances to give a Total IQR which tracks pretty well with QB Rating and overall PFF grades.

Remember that I set the minimum number of attempts at 200, so Bagent and Jarrett Stidham do not show up here (if you want their numbers ask in the comments). Interestingly enough for the Patriots, this shows that Zappe may have NOT been an improvement over Jones. This also shows that Russell Wilson was ranked 11th overall by this metric, which is about where I would place his play (maybe a little lower) if I were to rate it relative to other starting QBs in 2023. FWIW PFF has him ranked 18th overall among starting QBs.

So how does PFF rank the starting QBs in 2023? See below (table cobbled together from publicly available data on PFF).

Rank Quarterback 2023 PFF grade 1 Josh Allen 91.2 2 Dak Prescott 90.8 3 Lamar Jackson 90.4 4 Brock Purdy 88.4 5 Tua Tagovailoa 88.4 6 Jalen Hurts 86.4 7 Kirk Cousins 86.1 8 Matthew Stafford 85.9 9 Justin Herbert 85.5 10 Patrick Mahomes 85.1 11 Jared Goff 84.4 12 Jordan Love 83.0 13 Geno Smith 82.9 14 C.J. Stroud 82.8 15 Trevor Lawrence 79.7 16 Jake Browning 79.3 17 Joe Burrow 77.9 18 Russell Wilson 77.5 19 Derek Carr 77.2 20 Baker Mayfield 74.6 21 Justin Fields 74.6 22 Kyler Murray 70.8 23 Kenny Pickett 70.6 24 Ryan Tannehill 68.7 25 Aidan O'Connell 65.9 26 Will Levis 63.7 27 Gardner Minshew 62.0 28 Sam Howell 60.3 29 Zach Wilson 58.2 30 Bryce Young 56.0 31 Mac Jones 52.2 32 Bailey Zappe 52.2 33 Desmond Ridder 51.9

Russ was bad at the deep ball in 2023, which has historically been one of his strengths. In fact his deep IQR was a career low, 66 in 2023. Admittedly he had a deep IQR of 68 in 2022. So he apparently just was not good at throwing the deep ball while he was QB for the Broncos. He had a deep IQR of 121 in 2018, which was one of the best in the league (Only Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers were better that season).

Stroud and Young are a case study as to what a difference the team around a highly drafted young QB makes. Stroud played on a team with a fair amount of talent around him. Young did not. Stroud was 5th in total IQR and 14th by PFF rating while Young was 32nd and 30th respectively. Supposedly both are supposed to be somewhat independent of receiver quality, but that is somewhat ludicrous. The guy on the other end of the pass makes a huge difference even if he isn’t dropping the ball. Ability to separate, run good routes and catch radius all play a role in whether an target turns into a completion, an incompletion or an interception.

Of course the offensive line also makes a huge difference. It should surprise no one that the top 5 QBs in PFF rating all played behind good offensive lines.

Rank Tm Cmp Att Yds Sk PktTime Bltz Hrry Hits Prss Prss% Scrm Yds/Scr 1 Las Vegas Raiders 348 557 3380 40 2.4 168 13 38 91 15.00% 9 4.9 2 New Orleans Saints 406 606 3990 35 2.3 200 27 37 99 15.10% 13 6.8 3 Baltimore Ravens 328 494 3635 41 2.7 180 22 30 93 15.30% 73 6.3 4 Miami Dolphins 393 566 4514 31 2.1 118 39 27 97 15.80% 15 5.3 5 Dallas Cowboys 428 614 4397 40 2.4 175 26 47 113 16.60% 28 6.9 6 Los Angeles Rams 361 583 4063 34 2.5 186 29 48 111 17.40% 20 5.1 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 364 568 3812 40 2.4 141 37 35 112 17.60% 29 5.9 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 412 620 4126 41 2.2 174 40 47 128 18.10% 46 8.1 9 Indianapolis Colts 355 574 3666 41 2.4 193 42 35 118 18.30% 29 5.2 10 Green Bay Packers 374 581 3968 30 2.4 216 47 42 119 18.70% 24 8.5 11 Buffalo Bills 385 579 4154 24 2.3 181 51 51 126 19.30% 50 7.6 12 Los Angeles Chargers 409 632 3957 43 2.4 227 42 53 138 19.40% 36 8.2 13 Atlanta Falcons 327 530 3524 40 2.4 127 36 42 118 19.60% 32 7.9 14 San Francisco 49ers 336 491 4384 34 2.7 150 29 45 108 19.90% 19 7.4 15 Philadelphia Eagles 369 563 3834 39 2.6 194 61 30 130 20.00% 49 6.9 16 New England Patriots 351 557 3069 48 2.3 175 44 35 127 20.30% 20 7.4 17 Arizona Cardinals 355 555 3144 42 2.4 149 31 57 130 20.50% 37 10.4 18 Houston Texans 372 592 4173 47 2.5 149 50 45 142 21.40% 24 6.5 19 Cincinnati Bengals 420 615 3895 50 2.3 168 38 64 152 21.90% 30 7.1 20 Detroit Lions 408 606 4401 31 2.3 213 42 69 142 22.00% 7 4.4 21 Washington Commanders 407 636 3725 65 2.4 184 39 59 163 22.10% 35 7.5 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 323 506 3163 36 2.4 124 42 48 126 22.30% 24 5.4 23 Cleveland Browns 355 624 3693 45 2.5 175 47 67 159 22.70% 30 6.4 24 Kansas City Chiefs 421 635 4188 28 2.5 144 61 75 164 22.90% 54 8.4 25 Carolina Panthers 350 586 2741 65 2.5 181 40 55 160 23.40% 32 8.4 26 Chicago Bears 321 513 3096 50 2.7 192 55 43 148 23.90% 55 8.4 27 Seattle Seahawks 371 575 3910 38 2.4 159 70 47 155 24.40% 23 7.5 28 Denver Broncos 337 513 3262 52 2.7 162 45 56 153 25.20% 41 7 29 New York Giants 338 518 2886 85 2.4 171 52 41 178 26.40% 70 6.3 30 Minnesota Vikings 424 631 4359 47 2.6 210 47 96 190 26.70% 33 6.2 31 New York Jets 356 601 2919 64 2.4 167 60 64 188 27.00% 31 8 32 Tennessee Titans 304 494 3067 64 2.5 155 18 77 159 27.50% 21 6.9

In terms of pressure rate allowed the Bills were 11th (but allowed the fewest sacks), while the Cowboys were 5th, the Ravens were 3rd, the 49ers were 14th and the Dolphins 4th. The makes what Brock Purdy accomplished in 2023 all the more impressive given he didn’t play behind as high quality an OL as Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson or Tua Tagovailoa. Josh Allen also seemed fairly oblivious to pressure.

Russ was also to blame for a large number of the sacks he took in 2023. According to PFF, he was to blame for 24% (13 sacks), while SIS blames someone other than the OL for 26 of the 52 sacks allowed by the Broncos in 2023.

In 2022, Russ was responsible for 17.9% of his sacks. That was ranked 7th among QBs with a min. 100 dropbacks. OL responsibility was 75.7%, ranking them 22nd.



2023: 24.3% on Russ (1st), while the OL was responsible for 70.1% (28th)



Our TEs were responsible for one sack and I don’t know how many were the fault of the RBs, but 13 seems low for Russ given that we have to account for 12 more sacks. SIS OL data shown in the table below for the whole league.

So as we look back on the QB play of the Broncos in 2023, we find that we had yet another season of average or below average (overall) QB play. The Broncos haven’t had high quality QB play since the early part of the 2014 season. Back on the QB carousel we go, oh joy.

At least we know that we have four of five starting offensive linemen returning for 2024 (and we could resign Lloyd Cushenberry, but I doubt we will).