2023 Regular season passing by direction and distance: Who threw well and who didn’t?

Much of the data presented here is taken from SISdatahub.com, the rest is either from Pro-football-refrence.com or NFL.com. What I have done is packaged much of it in a manner that is easier to digest and tried to draw some comparative conclusions. First some definitions from SIS (theirs) who has the freely available distance and directional passing data.
IQR: Sports Info Solutions’ proprietary quarterback metric builds on the traditional Passer Rating formula by considering the value of a quarterback independent of results outside of his control such as dropped passes, dropped interceptions, throwaways, etc.
THROW DISTANCE:
Short: Throws where the target depth was between 0 and 9 yards.
Intermediate: Throws where the target depth was between 10 and 19 yards.
Deep: Throws where the target depth was at least 20 yards.
THROW DIRECTION:
Left - Attempt: Throws to the left of the hashmarks.
Mid - Attempt: Throws between the hashmarks.
Right - Attempt: Throws to the right of the hashmarks.
Analysis
One criticism of Russell Wilson is that he did not use the middle of the field as Sean Payton likes his QBs to do. Was that the reality? Mostly. Russell Wilson threw 53.0% of his passes to the middle of the field. That was 22nd among qualifying QBs (min 200 throws). Kenny Pickett used the middle of the field least (42.8%) and Jared Goff (62.6%) used it the most.
There were a number of veteran QBs who avoided the middle of the field including Geno Smith, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence.
Russ liked to throw to the right in 2023 (he always has) ranking fifth in percentage of throws to the right. Only Bryce Young, Will Levis, Kenny Pickett and Justin Herbert had a higher percentage of throws to the right. Russ was 24th in throw percentage to the left. Interestingly CJ Stroud had the lowest left throw percentage at 15.1%.
SIS does not show simultaneous distance and direction completions. While directional attempts can be calculated from the given data available, directional/distance completions can’t (sad face). For example Russell Wilson had 112 BLoS (behind the line of scrimmage) passing attempts in 2023 and completed 92 of those. While Russ’ directional split on those attempts was 15 to the left, 78 in the middle and 19 on the right, we don’t know how many of those 15 on the right were completed (since we don’t have that critical piece of data). Overall Russ had a 82.1% completion percentage on BLoS passes - that ranked 26th. His completion rate on short passes was the fourth best in the league behind only Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Fields. Remember that short is defined as pass targetted between 0-9 yards from the LoS. 2023 distance comp% is shown below sorted by intermediate distance completion percentage.
Russ was 7th in completion rate on intermediate range passes (10-19 yards from the LoS). Surprisingly, there are three #1 overall picks who were below 50% completion for intermediate range throws last season: Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young. This is surprising because all of them were said to be able to make “all the throws” when they were coming out of college.
On deep throws Russ was 19th in completion rate (36.4%). Brock Purdy led the league with an insane completion rate of 60.5% on deep throws. While he only had 38 deep attempts, he completed 23 of them. Baker Mayfield led the league with 73 deep passes (deep = target was 20 or more yards from the LoS). Russ had 55 deep attempts and completed 20 of them. The worst deep ball passer among starting QBs in 2023 was Mac Jones. He only completed four of 35 deep attempts. That might be why Bailey Zappe took his job. Zappe completed 10 of 27. Since one long completion can win a game, you can see where Darth Belicheat might have wanted to bench Mac for Bailey.
Before we go too far I have to give the standard caveat. All completions are not created equal. Most defenses will give you the four yard completion on 3rd and 7, because that means that they either force you kick or go for it on 4th and 3 (which many coaches are loathe to do).
So let’s look at how often QBs threw “successful” passes. This is data from PFR. Passing success rate = passes that gain at least 40% of the needed yardage on first down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on 3rd or 4th down. The denominator is passing attempts + times sacked (total dropbacks). The table sorted by success rate (min 100 dropbacks) is below
|Player
|Cmp
|Att
|Cmp%
|Yds
|TD
|TD%
|Int
|Int%
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|Y/A
|AY/A
|Y/C
|Y/G
|Rate
|QBR
|Sk
|Yds2
|Sk%
|NY/A
|ANY/A
|4QC
|GWD
|Brock Purdy*
|308
|444
|69.4
|4280
|31
|7.0
|11
|2.5
|192
|54.7
|76
|9.6
|9.9
|13.9
|267.5
|113
|72.8
|28
|153
|5.9
|8.74
|9.01
|Tyson Bagent
|94
|143
|65.7
|859
|3
|2.1
|6
|4.2
|48
|52.0
|41
|6.0
|4.5
|9.1
|171.8
|71.4
|51.6
|5
|35
|3.4
|5.57
|4.15
|Dak Prescott*
|410
|590
|69.5
|4516
|36
|6.1
|9
|1.5
|222
|51.5
|92
|7.7
|8.2
|11
|265.6
|105.9
|72.7
|39
|255
|6.2
|6.77
|7.28
|2
|3
|Jared Goff
|407
|605
|67.3
|4575
|30
|5.0
|12
|2.0
|227
|50.9
|70
|7.6
|7.7
|11.2
|269.1
|97.9
|60.3
|30
|197
|4.7
|6.89
|6.99
|2
|3
|Tua Tagovailoa*
|388
|560
|69.3
|4624
|29
|5.2
|14
|2.5
|222
|50.8
|78
|8.3
|8.2
|11.9
|272
|101.1
|60.8
|29
|171
|4.9
|7.56
|7.48
|2
|2
|Josh Allen
|385
|579
|66.5
|4306
|29
|5.0
|18
|3.1
|199
|50.7
|81
|7.4
|7
|11.2
|253.3
|92.2
|69.4
|24
|152
|4
|6.89
|6.51
|2
|4
|Mitchell Trubisky
|67
|107
|62.6
|632
|4
|3.7
|5
|4.7
|36
|50.0
|26
|5.9
|4.6
|9.4
|126.4
|71.9
|34.4
|7
|42
|6.1
|5.18
|3.9
|Jake Browning
|171
|243
|70.4
|1936
|12
|4.9
|7
|2.9
|93
|48.3
|80
|8.0
|7.7
|11.3
|215.1
|98.4
|60.2
|24
|169
|9
|6.62
|6.34
|2
|2
|Patrick Mahomes*
|401
|597
|67.2
|4183
|27
|4.5
|14
|2.3
|206
|48.2
|67
|7.0
|6.9
|10.4
|261.4
|92.6
|63
|27
|186
|4.3
|6.41
|6.26
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson*+
|307
|457
|67.2
|3678
|24
|5.3
|7
|1.5
|167
|48.2
|80
|8.0
|8.4
|12
|229.9
|102.7
|64.7
|37
|218
|7.5
|7
|7.34
|1
|0
|Jordan Love
|372
|579
|64.2
|4159
|32
|5.5
|11
|1.9
|209
|47.6
|77
|7.2
|7.4
|11.2
|244.6
|96.1
|62.1
|30
|242
|4.9
|6.43
|6.67
|2
|3
|Matthew Stafford*
|326
|521
|62.6
|3965
|24
|4.6
|11
|2.1
|187
|47.5
|80
|7.6
|7.6
|12.2
|264.3
|92.5
|63.7
|30
|205
|5.4
|6.82
|6.8
|1
|2
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|110
|169
|65.1
|1205
|7
|4.1
|9
|5.3
|60
|47.5
|32
|7.1
|5.6
|11
|172.1
|77.7
|33.9
|14
|101
|7.7
|6.03
|4.58
|2
|2
|Nick Mullens
|100
|148
|67.6
|1306
|7
|4.7
|8
|5.4
|57
|47.5
|47
|8.8
|7.3
|13.1
|261.2
|88.4
|50.4
|12
|105
|7.5
|7.51
|6.13
|0
|1
|Geno Smith
|323
|499
|64.7
|3624
|20
|4.0
|9
|1.8
|169
|47.2
|73
|7.3
|7.3
|11.2
|241.6
|92.1
|59.7
|31
|231
|5.8
|6.4
|6.39
|4
|5
|Derek Carr
|375
|548
|68.4
|3878
|25
|4.6
|8
|1.5
|185
|46.8
|58
|7.1
|7.3
|10.3
|228.1
|97.7
|56.4
|31
|218
|5.4
|6.32
|6.56
|0
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|352
|538
|65.4
|3858
|23
|4.3
|15
|2.8
|185
|46.7
|63
|7.2
|6.8
|11
|226.9
|89.1
|60
|36
|222
|6.3
|6.33
|5.96
|3
|4
|C.J. Stroud
|319
|499
|63.9
|4108
|23
|4.6
|5
|1.0
|188
|46.7
|75
|8.2
|8.7
|12.9
|273.9
|100.8
|57.6
|38
|331
|7.1
|7.03
|7.47
|1
|3
|Joe Flacco
|123
|204
|60.3
|1616
|13
|6.4
|8
|3.9
|60
|46.7
|75
|7.9
|7.4
|13.1
|323.2
|90.2
|48.1
|8
|57
|3.8
|7.35
|6.88
|1
|1
|Kirk Cousins
|216
|311
|69.5
|2331
|18
|5.8
|5
|1.6
|112
|46.6
|62
|7.5
|7.9
|10.8
|291.4
|103.8
|63.4
|17
|110
|5.2
|6.77
|7.18
|Trevor Lawrence
|370
|564
|65.6
|4016
|21
|3.7
|14
|2.5
|179
|46.4
|65
|7.1
|6.7
|10.9
|251
|88.5
|56.2
|35
|224
|5.8
|6.33
|5.98
|1
|2
|Justin Herbert
|297
|456
|65.1
|3134
|20
|4.4
|7
|1.5
|150
|46.2
|60
|6.9
|7.1
|10.6
|241.1
|93.2
|64.3
|29
|233
|6
|5.98
|6.16
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|244
|365
|66.8
|2309
|15
|4.1
|6
|1.6
|115
|46.0
|64
|6.3
|6.4
|9.5
|230.9
|91
|52.2
|24
|180
|6.2
|5.47
|5.55
|Desmond Ridder
|249
|388
|64.2
|2836
|12
|3.1
|12
|3.1
|136
|45.3
|71
|7.3
|6.5
|11.4
|189.1
|83.4
|40
|31
|197
|7.4
|6.3
|5.58
|2
|4
|Baker Mayfield
|364
|566
|64.3
|4044
|28
|4.9
|10
|1.8
|188
|44.7
|75
|7.1
|7.3
|11.1
|237.9
|94.6
|54.3
|40
|232
|6.6
|6.29
|6.47
|1
|2
|Kyler Murray
|176
|268
|65.7
|1799
|10
|3.7
|5
|1.9
|88
|43.7
|48
|6.7
|6.6
|10.2
|224.9
|89.4
|47.6
|18
|119
|6.3
|5.87
|5.79
|2
|2
|Tyrod Taylor
|116
|180
|64.4
|1341
|5
|2.8
|3
|1.7
|52
|43.7
|80
|7.5
|7.3
|11.6
|121.9
|89.1
|47.6
|17
|94
|8.6
|6.33
|6.15
|Aidan O'Connell
|213
|343
|62.1
|2218
|12
|3.5
|7
|2.0
|107
|43.6
|50
|6.5
|6.2
|10.4
|201.6
|83.9
|40.4
|24
|173
|6.5
|5.57
|5.37
|0
|1
|Russell Wilson
|297
|447
|66.4
|3070
|26
|5.8
|8
|1.8
|135
|43.3
|60
|6.9
|7.2
|10.3
|204.7
|98
|50.6
|45
|258
|9.1
|5.72
|6.04
|4
|4
|Mac Jones
|224
|345
|64.9
|2120
|10
|2.9
|12
|3.5
|100
|43.3
|58
|6.1
|5.2
|9.5
|192.7
|77
|36.5
|22
|127
|6
|5.43
|4.5
|1
|1
|Easton Stick
|111
|174
|63.8
|1129
|3
|1.7
|1
|0.6
|53
|43.1
|79
|6.5
|6.6
|10.2
|225.8
|85.6
|51
|14
|122
|7.4
|5.36
|5.44
|Sam Howell
|388
|612
|63.4
|3946
|21
|3.4
|21
|3.4
|180
|42.7
|51
|6.4
|5.6
|10.2
|232.1
|78.9
|42.3
|65
|449
|9.6
|5.17
|4.39
|2
|2
|Joshua Dobbs
|262
|417
|62.8
|2464
|13
|3.1
|10
|2.4
|126
|41.6
|69
|5.9
|5.5
|9.4
|189.5
|79.5
|52.1
|30
|217
|6.7
|5.03
|4.6
|0
|0
|Gardner Minshew II
|305
|490
|62.2
|3305
|15
|3.1
|9
|1.8
|147
|41.2
|75
|6.7
|6.5
|10.8
|194.4
|84.6
|59.7
|34
|187
|6.5
|5.95
|5.75
|2
|2
|Ryan Tannehill
|149
|230
|64.8
|1616
|4
|1.7
|7
|3.0
|74
|40.8
|70
|7.0
|6
|10.8
|161.6
|78.5
|35.1
|32
|230
|12.2
|5.29
|4.39
|1
|1
|Kenny Pickett
|201
|324
|62
|2070
|6
|1.9
|4
|1.2
|91
|40.3
|72
|6.4
|6.2
|10.3
|172.5
|81.4
|38.4
|23
|173
|6.6
|5.47
|5.29
|3
|3
|Taylor Heinicke
|74
|136
|54.4
|890
|5
|3.7
|4
|2.9
|41
|40.3
|75
|6.5
|6
|12
|178
|74.7
|47.5
|8
|47
|5.6
|5.85
|5.3
|Justin Fields
|227
|370
|61.4
|2562
|16
|4.3
|9
|2.4
|121
|38.4
|58
|6.9
|6.7
|11.3
|197.1
|86.3
|46.2
|44
|285
|10.6
|5.5
|5.29
|1
|1
|Deshaun Watson
|105
|171
|61.4
|1115
|7
|4.1
|4
|2.3
|52
|38.3
|59
|6.5
|6.3
|10.6
|185.8
|84.3
|43.4
|17
|85
|9
|5.48
|5.27
|1
|1
|Daniel Jones
|108
|160
|67.5
|909
|2
|1.3
|6
|3.8
|43
|37.4
|58
|5.7
|4.2
|8.4
|151.5
|70.5
|36.4
|30
|167
|15.8
|3.91
|2.69
|1
|1
|Will Levis
|149
|255
|58.4
|1808
|8
|3.1
|4
|1.6
|81
|37.1
|61
|7.1
|7
|12.1
|200.9
|84.2
|33.1
|28
|185
|9.9
|5.73
|5.66
|1
|1
|Bryce Young
|315
|527
|59.8
|2877
|11
|2.1
|10
|1.9
|133
|36.5
|48
|5.5
|5
|9.1
|179.8
|73.7
|33.3
|62
|477
|10.5
|4.07
|3.68
|2
|2
|Zach Wilson
|221
|368
|60.1
|2271
|8
|2.2
|7
|1.9
|104
|36.5
|68
|6.2
|5.8
|10.3
|189.3
|77.2
|30.5
|46
|340
|11.1
|4.66
|4.29
|3
|2
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|60
|112
|53.6
|440
|1
|0.9
|4
|3.6
|26
|35.6
|23
|3.9
|2.5
|7.3
|55
|51.2
|35.1
|6
|60
|5.1
|3.22
|1.86
|0
|1
|Bailey Zappe
|127
|212
|59.9
|1272
|6
|2.8
|9
|4.2
|53
|34.2
|48
|6.0
|4.7
|10
|127.2
|68.7
|23.2
|25
|191
|10.5
|4.56
|3.36
|0
|1
|Trevor Siemian
|86
|153
|56.2
|724
|2
|1.3
|4
|2.6
|35
|34.2
|30
|4.7
|3.8
|8.4
|144.8
|62.1
|14.3
|8
|40
|5
|4.25
|3.38
|1
|1
|P.J. Walker
|54
|111
|48.6
|674
|1
|0.9
|5
|4.5
|27
|32.8
|58
|6.1
|4.2
|12.5
|112.3
|52.2
|18.9
|11
|90
|9
|4.79
|3.11
|2
|2
|Tommy DeVito
|114
|178
|64
|1101
|8
|4.5
|3
|1.7
|46
|32.1
|41
|6.2
|6.3
|9.7
|122.3
|89.2
|23.5
|37
|196
|17.2
|4.21
|4.33
|1
|2
Now, this does not mean that Tyson Bagent is somehow a better QB than Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Matthew Stafford. This only means that he did a decent job on throwing good passes in his 143 attempts in 2023. Notice that Bagent’s AYA was a comically low (4.5) compared to Brock Purdy’s 9.9 or CJ Stroud’s 8.2. In fact Bagent’s AYA was 5th worst among qualifiers. Only Daniel Jones, PJ Walker (both 4.2), Trevor Siemian (3.8) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2.5!!) were worse. So Bagent did a good job of making the most out of his short passes, but he very rarely throw intermediate or deep passes. Bagent had 23 intermediate attempts and 9 deep attempts and his IQR for both distances was bad (36 for intermediate and 73 for deep). So let’s look at IQR by throw distance. I have also summed the IQR for all four distances to give a Total IQR which tracks pretty well with QB Rating and overall PFF grades.
Remember that I set the minimum number of attempts at 200, so Bagent and Jarrett Stidham do not show up here (if you want their numbers ask in the comments). Interestingly enough for the Patriots, this shows that Zappe may have NOT been an improvement over Jones. This also shows that Russell Wilson was ranked 11th overall by this metric, which is about where I would place his play (maybe a little lower) if I were to rate it relative to other starting QBs in 2023. FWIW PFF has him ranked 18th overall among starting QBs.
So how does PFF rank the starting QBs in 2023? See below (table cobbled together from publicly available data on PFF).
|Rank
|Quarterback
|2023 PFF grade
|1
|Josh Allen
|91.2
|2
|Dak Prescott
|90.8
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|90.4
|4
|Brock Purdy
|88.4
|5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|88.4
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|86.4
|7
|Kirk Cousins
|86.1
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|85.9
|9
|Justin Herbert
|85.5
|10
|Patrick Mahomes
|85.1
|11
|Jared Goff
|84.4
|12
|Jordan Love
|83.0
|13
|Geno Smith
|82.9
|14
|C.J. Stroud
|82.8
|15
|Trevor Lawrence
|79.7
|16
|Jake Browning
|79.3
|17
|Joe Burrow
|77.9
|18
|Russell Wilson
|77.5
|19
|Derek Carr
|77.2
|20
|Baker Mayfield
|74.6
|21
|Justin Fields
|74.6
|22
|Kyler Murray
|70.8
|23
|Kenny Pickett
|70.6
|24
|Ryan Tannehill
|68.7
|25
|Aidan O'Connell
|65.9
|26
|Will Levis
|63.7
|27
|Gardner Minshew
|62.0
|28
|Sam Howell
|60.3
|29
|Zach Wilson
|58.2
|30
|Bryce Young
|56.0
|31
|Mac Jones
|52.2
|32
|Bailey Zappe
|52.2
|33
|Desmond Ridder
|51.9
Russ was bad at the deep ball in 2023, which has historically been one of his strengths. In fact his deep IQR was a career low, 66 in 2023. Admittedly he had a deep IQR of 68 in 2022. So he apparently just was not good at throwing the deep ball while he was QB for the Broncos. He had a deep IQR of 121 in 2018, which was one of the best in the league (Only Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers were better that season).
Stroud and Young are a case study as to what a difference the team around a highly drafted young QB makes. Stroud played on a team with a fair amount of talent around him. Young did not. Stroud was 5th in total IQR and 14th by PFF rating while Young was 32nd and 30th respectively. Supposedly both are supposed to be somewhat independent of receiver quality, but that is somewhat ludicrous. The guy on the other end of the pass makes a huge difference even if he isn’t dropping the ball. Ability to separate, run good routes and catch radius all play a role in whether an target turns into a completion, an incompletion or an interception.
Of course the offensive line also makes a huge difference. It should surprise no one that the top 5 QBs in PFF rating all played behind good offensive lines.
|Rank
|Tm
|Cmp
|Att
|Yds
|Sk
|PktTime
|Bltz
|Hrry
|Hits
|Prss
|Prss%
|Scrm
|Yds/Scr
|1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|348
|557
|3380
|40
|2.4
|168
|13
|38
|91
|15.00%
|9
|4.9
|2
|New Orleans Saints
|406
|606
|3990
|35
|2.3
|200
|27
|37
|99
|15.10%
|13
|6.8
|3
|Baltimore Ravens
|328
|494
|3635
|41
|2.7
|180
|22
|30
|93
|15.30%
|73
|6.3
|4
|Miami Dolphins
|393
|566
|4514
|31
|2.1
|118
|39
|27
|97
|15.80%
|15
|5.3
|5
|Dallas Cowboys
|428
|614
|4397
|40
|2.4
|175
|26
|47
|113
|16.60%
|28
|6.9
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|361
|583
|4063
|34
|2.5
|186
|29
|48
|111
|17.40%
|20
|5.1
|7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|364
|568
|3812
|40
|2.4
|141
|37
|35
|112
|17.60%
|29
|5.9
|8
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|412
|620
|4126
|41
|2.2
|174
|40
|47
|128
|18.10%
|46
|8.1
|9
|Indianapolis Colts
|355
|574
|3666
|41
|2.4
|193
|42
|35
|118
|18.30%
|29
|5.2
|10
|Green Bay Packers
|374
|581
|3968
|30
|2.4
|216
|47
|42
|119
|18.70%
|24
|8.5
|11
|Buffalo Bills
|385
|579
|4154
|24
|2.3
|181
|51
|51
|126
|19.30%
|50
|7.6
|12
|Los Angeles Chargers
|409
|632
|3957
|43
|2.4
|227
|42
|53
|138
|19.40%
|36
|8.2
|13
|Atlanta Falcons
|327
|530
|3524
|40
|2.4
|127
|36
|42
|118
|19.60%
|32
|7.9
|14
|San Francisco 49ers
|336
|491
|4384
|34
|2.7
|150
|29
|45
|108
|19.90%
|19
|7.4
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles
|369
|563
|3834
|39
|2.6
|194
|61
|30
|130
|20.00%
|49
|6.9
|16
|New England Patriots
|351
|557
|3069
|48
|2.3
|175
|44
|35
|127
|20.30%
|20
|7.4
|17
|Arizona Cardinals
|355
|555
|3144
|42
|2.4
|149
|31
|57
|130
|20.50%
|37
|10.4
|18
|Houston Texans
|372
|592
|4173
|47
|2.5
|149
|50
|45
|142
|21.40%
|24
|6.5
|19
|Cincinnati Bengals
|420
|615
|3895
|50
|2.3
|168
|38
|64
|152
|21.90%
|30
|7.1
|20
|Detroit Lions
|408
|606
|4401
|31
|2.3
|213
|42
|69
|142
|22.00%
|7
|4.4
|21
|Washington Commanders
|407
|636
|3725
|65
|2.4
|184
|39
|59
|163
|22.10%
|35
|7.5
|22
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|323
|506
|3163
|36
|2.4
|124
|42
|48
|126
|22.30%
|24
|5.4
|23
|Cleveland Browns
|355
|624
|3693
|45
|2.5
|175
|47
|67
|159
|22.70%
|30
|6.4
|24
|Kansas City Chiefs
|421
|635
|4188
|28
|2.5
|144
|61
|75
|164
|22.90%
|54
|8.4
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|350
|586
|2741
|65
|2.5
|181
|40
|55
|160
|23.40%
|32
|8.4
|26
|Chicago Bears
|321
|513
|3096
|50
|2.7
|192
|55
|43
|148
|23.90%
|55
|8.4
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|371
|575
|3910
|38
|2.4
|159
|70
|47
|155
|24.40%
|23
|7.5
|28
|Denver Broncos
|337
|513
|3262
|52
|2.7
|162
|45
|56
|153
|25.20%
|41
|7
|29
|New York Giants
|338
|518
|2886
|85
|2.4
|171
|52
|41
|178
|26.40%
|70
|6.3
|30
|Minnesota Vikings
|424
|631
|4359
|47
|2.6
|210
|47
|96
|190
|26.70%
|33
|6.2
|31
|New York Jets
|356
|601
|2919
|64
|2.4
|167
|60
|64
|188
|27.00%
|31
|8
|32
|Tennessee Titans
|304
|494
|3067
|64
|2.5
|155
|18
|77
|159
|27.50%
|21
|6.9
In terms of pressure rate allowed the Bills were 11th (but allowed the fewest sacks), while the Cowboys were 5th, the Ravens were 3rd, the 49ers were 14th and the Dolphins 4th. The makes what Brock Purdy accomplished in 2023 all the more impressive given he didn’t play behind as high quality an OL as Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson or Tua Tagovailoa. Josh Allen also seemed fairly oblivious to pressure.
Russ was also to blame for a large number of the sacks he took in 2023. According to PFF, he was to blame for 24% (13 sacks), while SIS blames someone other than the OL for 26 of the 52 sacks allowed by the Broncos in 2023.
In 2022, Russ was responsible for 17.9% of his sacks. That was ranked 7th among QBs with a min. 100 dropbacks. OL responsibility was 75.7%, ranking them 22nd.— Patrick Chiotti (@PatrickChiotti) March 6, 2024
2023: 24.3% on Russ (1st), while the OL was responsible for 70.1% (28th)
Per @PFF https://t.co/wavWcui0a3
Our TEs were responsible for one sack and I don’t know how many were the fault of the RBs, but 13 seems low for Russ given that we have to account for 12 more sacks. SIS OL data shown in the table below for the whole league.
So as we look back on the QB play of the Broncos in 2023, we find that we had yet another season of average or below average (overall) QB play. The Broncos haven’t had high quality QB play since the early part of the 2014 season. Back on the QB carousel we go, oh joy.
At least we know that we have four of five starting offensive linemen returning for 2024 (and we could resign Lloyd Cushenberry, but I doubt we will).
