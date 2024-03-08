The case for Mac Jones

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson have officially parted ways, ending what will go down as the worst move in NFL history.

George Paton should no longer have a job, and in the near future that may come to fruition, but regardless, the Broncos are now in a much worse position than they were before the trade. Thanks, George.

As things currently stand, the Broncos still owe Wilson a ton of money, can’t afford to spend big in free agency, and because the team elevated their status from “suck” to “average” are out of position (barring a trade up) to land one of the top QB prospects.

Therefore, the team must at least think about a “now” option that can give Broncos fans a bit of confidence that we’re headed in the right direction. That doesn’t mean to pass up on a prospect like JJ McCarthy or Bo Nix, should they be available, but given the limited assets the Broncos have, trading up for one of them seems...problematic. Thanks again, George.

The team will, in this case, have to have someone as a temporary measure that can guide the team to wins. Yes, the team has taken this route before with the likes of Joe Flacco, Case Keenum, and Teddy Bridgewater, but all of them were either past their prime, a journeyman coming off of a one-off season, or a former top prospect who had a devastating injury.

None of them were young, formerly productive, QBs with no red flags. Therefore, would Mac Jones be such a terrible option?

Sure, he’s not exactly the most likable player, but few top-tier QBs are, so forget all that. And yes, he’s had a bad last couple of seasons, but it’s important to remember that his offense was being guided by a special teams guy and a defensive specialist following the departure of Josh McDaniels. Yeah, Belichick deserved his comeuppance for that one.

Yet, unlike Russell Wilson, who’s vast artillery consisted of two things: throwing deep and checking down to the running back, Jones can actually execute the typical NFL offensive playbook, as he showed his rookie season under McDaniels. Given the opportunity to operate under an actual offensive mind once more, like Sean Payton, the young man just might prove to be worth the low risk it would take to acquire his services.

The Patriots, under a new staff, will almost certainly go QB in the 2024 NFL Draft with the number three overall pick. The Broncos would like to draft a sure thing, but with their draft position and limited capital for trade purposes, they aren’t in an ideal position.

Given this scenario, it is likely the Pats release Jones, and if that indeed comes to fruition, what would it hurt the cash strapped Broncos to take a chance on the former national championship winning first-round pick?

Poll Would you be in support of the team pursuing Mac Jones? Heck yeah! Untapped potential + Sean Payton = recipe for success!

No! Why does MHR allow this idiot to continue to write for them? Embarrassing!

Whatever. I’m dead inside. vote view results 0% Heck yeah! Untapped potential + Sean Payton = recipe for success! (0 votes)

0% No! Why does MHR allow this idiot to continue to write for them? Embarrassing! (0 votes)

0% Whatever. I’m dead inside. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Broncos News

Thank You, Justin: Remembering Justin Simmons' career in Denver

Take a look back at some of safety Justin Simmons' best moments — both on the field and off — during his eight seasons with Broncos.

Broncos grant Russell Wilson one major concession in $85M divorce

The Denver Broncos, who are taking on $85 million in dead money by cutting Russell Wilson, are giving the quarterback a head start on 2024 NFL free agency.

Fox's Mark Schlereth rips 'garbage' Broncos

Appearing on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' Fox's Mark Schlereth ripped the Denver Broncos, referring to his former organization as 'garbage.'

Broncos' teardown confirms this is strictly Sean Payton's show, and now it's all on him to make things right - CBSSports.com

What's next? A critical path at quarterback

NFL News

Dalton Schultz on difference between Texans, Cowboys: 'Focus is just football' here; Dallas 'literally a zoo' - CBSSports.com

Schultz spent the first five years of his career in Dallas before signing with Houston in 2023

2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 WRs post-combine, with Malik Nabers still No. 1, Texas players on the rise - CBSSports.com

New wide receiver rankings after the combine

2024 NFL free agency matchmaker for each AFC team: Ravens add power with Josh Jacobs, Bills get new WR weapon - CBSSports.com

Pairing the ideal AFC team with one of the top free agents

Aaron Rodgers seems to have a new retirement timeline: Jets QB reveals how long he hopes to play in the NFL - CBSSports.com

The veteran has his sights set on playing beyond 2024