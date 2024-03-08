Departure of Justin Simmons makes safety a significant need for Denver Broncos

Yesterday’s release of Justin Simmons sent shockwaves through Broncos Country and the entire National Football League. The Denver Broncos could have made a handful of moves to get salary cap compliant, so many were surprised that their first major move was releasing one of the longest tenured members of the team.

Drafted in the third round out of Boston College in the 2016 NFL Draft, Simmons became a star on the backend of the Broncos secondary. In 118 games for the Broncos he reeled in 30 interceptions, amassed 604 tackles and earned multiple Pro-Bowl and All-Pro accolades. Not only that, but he also made an indelible impact in the community off the field.

Simmons’ on the field and off the field production will be hard to replace—if they can even begin to do so. His departure now makes safety one of the team’s biggest needs heading into free agency with only Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell (recovering from an ACL injury) and J.L. Skinner as the only true in-house options available. P.J. Locke is a free agent and it is uncertain whether or not the team will choose to bring him back.

Safeties recently added to the free agent market:

Justin Simmons

Jordan Poyer

Jamal Adams

Kevin Byard

Quandre Diggs

Rayshawn Jenkins

Eddie Jackson https://t.co/k9V30JNc2x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

Over the past week, multiple teams have released long-time veteran safeties and freed up over $100 million in cap space with those moves. Some of the biggest names are highlighted in Schefter’s note above, but there are others on market as well. Short on picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and with a plethora of other major needs, I don’t see safety being an early selection for the Broncos. All things considered, hitting a deep pool of high-end free agents at the position makes the most sense.

While I’m high on the future potential of the aforementioned Skinner, he didn’t see any relevant playing time last season. With that in mind, projecting him to come in immediately and play at a high level seems a bit premature. Not only that, Sterns (who is entering the final year of his rookie deal) has had trouble staying health since being drafted. All thing considered; I’d be very surprised if the Broncos didn’t find themselves a starting caliber safety in this year’s free agent class.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the first signing the Broncos make. Best of luck to whomever that player may be—they are going to have some big shoes to fill.