Broncos and Tim Patrick have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Tim Patrick have agreed to a reworked one-year deal. With many veterans moving on from Denver this offseason, they were able to keep one of them on a restructured deal.

Patrick, 31, had a cap number of $15.5 million in 2024 and after back-to-back seasons on injured reserve the Broncos were clearly going to be looking to bring that number down. Now doubt the cap number is lower and the incentives to make more higher if Patrick can bounce back this season.

While he hasn’t played a meaningful snap since 2021, when he was healthy he was an outstanding possession receiver with a high catch rate. In 2020 and 2021, he combined for 104 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Broncos clearly believe he can still play and this gives them some good veteran depth in the wide receiver room heading into the offseason.

