Report: Broncos re-sign offensive lineman Quinn Bailey

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have re-signed reserve offensive lineman Quinn Bailey to a one-year deal worth $1.055 million dollars. The team decided to go this route instead of placing a restricted free agency tender on Bailey.

Bailey has been with Broncos since 2019 so going on sixth year with team. Lots of practice squad time early in career. Played in all 17 games in 2024. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 8, 2024

Bailey who joined the Broncos back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State spent his first three seasons mainly on the practice squad for the team. Since then, he has cemented himself as a key backup offensive lineman for the team moving forward and has appeared in 31 total games, including 2 starts, and played/was active for all 17 games this past season.

He was often used as the Broncos' sixth offensive lineman this past year and looks to be one of their top reserve offensive lineman moving forward. He has played tackle and guard with the Broncos since being signed as an undrafted free agent and provides some much-needed depth along the offensive line for the team.

The Broncos and veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick came to an agreement on a one-year deal with a lower cap hit to get the team under the salary cap threshold. After they did this, their first move was to re-sign their versatile offensive lineman.

As we head into OTA’s and the 2024 offseason, the Broncos have a solid group of young offensive linemen as backups. Bailey established himself as a solid backup, Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg likely will compete for the starting center job and the team is high on offensive tackle Alex Palczewski. Hopefully, all these young linemen pan out and give the Broncos a solid young core of depth players to rely on throughout the long regular season.