Report: Broncos have released veteran tight end Chris Manhertz

According to multiple reports, including 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have released veteran tight end Chris Manhertz. This move will clear $2.12 million in cap space for 2024 and comes with $1.125 total dead cap hit.

The Broncos signed the veteran blocking specialist last season but are now moving on from him a year later. Manhertz told 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis that he has played long enough in the league that “whatever happens, it’s just business”.

This past season, he served as the blocking specialist for the Broncos and appeared in a total of 16 games for the team. He was targeted only four times in the passing game this past season and hauled in two receptions for 16 yards.

The Broncos tight end room is looking a little light as they head into free agency. Adam Trautman is a free agent and now Manhertz has been released. This leaves the oft-injured Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins as the remaining tight ends on the roster. Dulcich needs to prove he can stay healthy while Krull has flashed some receiving potential for the Broncos. Adkins likely will slide into the blocking specialist role for the Broncos now that Manhertz is off the roster.

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Broncos GM George Paton told reporters that they need to solidify the tight end position this offseason. They’re looking for someone who can be a receiving threat in the middle of the field. So, look for the team to target tight ends in free agency and potentially in the draft as well.