Updated: Denver Broncos official 2024 NFL Draft order has been set

This evening the National Football League released its selection order for the 2024 NFL Draft. The official list includes compensatory selections that were awarded today. Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos didn’t receive any compensatory picks. As of now, they have eight picks in the upcoming draft. They are as follows:

12th Overall (Original Selection) — First Round

76th Overall (Original Selection) — Third Round

120th Overall (via Miami Dolphins) — Fourth Round

135th Overall (via Cleveland Browns) — Fifth Round

144th Overall (via New York Jets) — Fifth Round

146th Overall (Original Selection) — Fifth Round

202nd Overall (via Cleveland Browns) — Sixth Round

206th Overall (via San Francisco) — Sixth Round

NOTE: (Updated after Jerry Jeudy traded to Browns on 3/9)

It’s highly unlikely the Broncos will stand pat with all of these selections. I wouldn’t be surprised if a veteran or two was traded prior to April's festivities in order to give them more draft ammo for flexibility and maneuverability when the rubber meets the road. It’s a meager slate of picks compared to most teams, but on the bright side, the Broncos having near back-to-back picks in the fifth-round gives them a shot at getting two of their higher ranked Day 3 prospects on their board.

Conventional wisdom and rumors appear to state the Broncos are going to be diligent in their pursuit of a rookie quarterback in this year’s draft. But with few picks in the arsenal for 2024, any significant move up the board to get a top-tier signal caller would require multiple high picks from future drafts to pull off.

As of now, if the Broncos aren’t able to get one of their highest-ranked quarterback prospects, I’d wager they would look to move down and acquire more picks to help rebuild a roster that is in desperate need of a talent infusion. That seems like the best move they could make, but your mileage may vary. I’m operating under the premise that no single player potentially available at #12 (that isn’t a quarterback of the future) would be great enough to pass up a decent haul of picks for.

Getting back a second-round selection they traded for Head Coach Sean Payton would be ideal. However, even an extra third and fourth-round pick would help make a difference to fill out multiple needs on the roster. This year’s draft is filled with talent at a myriad of positions. I’m hoping they can find a way to take advantage of that.

It might take a little bit of Mile High Magic, but I’m hoping for the best. The more darts to throw at the board for the Broncos—the better.