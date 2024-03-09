Most Broncos fans think Russell Wilson trade is worst in NFL history

In our weekly survey we asked Denver Broncos fans if they thought the trade for Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks was the worst in all of NFL history. I even tried to sway the vote when I usually just leave it as is and let the mob decide by providing other extremely bad trade examples, but to no avail.

Obviously, I disagreed here with the majority. Even if you think its really bad, it can never top that 1989 Herschel Walker trade between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. That led to a dynasty for the Cowboys and misery to the Vikings.

I’m not even sure this trade makes it into the Top 5. At first, I did, but when I thought on it more I realized it was the quarter of a billion dollar contract extension the Broncos handed Wilson before he ever took a snap in the orange and blue. That is what hurt the most, I think.

What did you think of these results? I think ya’ll cray!

