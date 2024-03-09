According to ESPN’s lead NFL analyst Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have traded former first-round pick wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for 2024 fifth-round and sixth-round picks.

The trade will become official on Wednesday, March 13th at 2 pm MT when the new league year officially begins.

Trade: Broncos and Browns agreed to a deal today that will send WR Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland in exchange for two draft picks, sources tell ESPN.



Cleveland made a run at Jeudy at last season’s trade deadline. Now the Browns finally will get him once trade is processed this week. pic.twitter.com/G0XlwDXlAr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2024

The Broncos spent their 1st round pick, 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft on Jeudy and while he flashed potential, he never lived up to those expectations. During his four seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy totaled 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdown receptions. This miss stings as the Broncos still had CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson on the board but decided to go with Jeudy instead.

Jeudy has been in the trade rumors for a couple of years now and the Broncos were originally hoping to get a 1st rounder or early 2nd rounder in return for him, but the offers never came in that high. In the end, they held on to Jeudy for too long and will only get a 5th and 6th rounder in return.

Full Trade Details

Broncos receive

5th round pick (135th overall, the first pick in the 5th round)

6th round pick (202nd overall)

Browns receive

WR Jerry Jeudy

This deal gives the Broncos two extra draft picks which they desperately need while also freeing up another $12.987 million in cash and cap space for the team. At the end of the day, it is a trade that both sides needed to get done. The Broncos get some extra picks and cap space while Jeudy gets a fresh start elsewhere.

This trade opens up a big role on offense for second-year wide receiver, Marvin Mims Jr. The Pro Bowl returner did not produce a ton as a receiver but now, should take over a starting role on offense with Jeudy gone.

At the Combine, head coach Sean Payton told reporters that he expects big things from Mims in year two.

“Every time we kind off put his name on a certain play, he hasn’t disappointed. His progress was hampered a little bit more by the depth in the room and what we were able to do and sometimes trying to balance that out. I think we’ll see that expand”

The depth in the room that Payton mentioned was Jeudy playing in the spot that Mims would in his offense. Now that Jeudy is gone, Mims will take over that role and hopefully have a breakout year for the Broncos in 2023.

At the end of the day, I like this trade for the Broncos. They traded away a player who just did not work in Denver and acquired some much-needed picks and cap space. It also opens up a big role for Marvin Mims who clearly Sean Payton views as a great fit in his offense.

What do you think Broncos Country? Do you like this trade? and do you think Mims can be an upgrade over Jeudy next season?