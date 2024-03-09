Report: Broncos re-sign safety P.J. Locke to a two-year deal

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have re-signed safety P.J. Locke to a two-year deal worth up to $7 million dollars.

With Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson both off the roster, Locke is expected to take over as a starter this upcoming season.

Locke entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent who was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers but he was among their final cuts and remained un-signed until he signed on to the Broncos practice squad in December of that year. Since then, he has appeared in 59 games for the Broncos since 2020 and has had 8 career starts, all of which came this past season.

This past season, Locke who started in place of the suspended and eventually released Kareem Jackson totaled 53 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, forced 2 fumbles, had 5 pass deflections and 1 interception. He had a breakout year and his aggressiveness and physicality showed up on the field. This is a well-earned contract for the up-and-coming Broncos safety.

With Locke re-signed and expected to be a starter, Klis notes that Caden Sterns who had his past two seasons cut short because of injury, might be the other. Look for 2023 6th round pick, JL Skinner to push for a starting job and role on the defense as well this spring and summer. I would expect the Broncos to add some competition to this unit in the later rounds of the draft and some undrafted free agents.

I like this re-signing and Locke earned himself this contract with the Broncos. He’s a key special teams player who showed he can be a contributor on the defensive side of the ball, He is also a cost-effective option compared to the prior players and likely the veterans on the free agent market. Hopefully, Locke can repeat or improve on his 2023 season this upcoming year and become yet another former undrafted free agent star in the Broncos secondary.