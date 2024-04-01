Broncos announce that they have signed guard Calvin Throckmorton

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have signed free agent guard Calvin Throckmorton to a one-year deal.

The former Oregon Duck was an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad but would go on to play in all 17 games in 2021 which included 14 starts for Sean Payton. He would play for the Saints until 2023 where he would play for the Panthers and Titans before now signing with the Broncos.

He is an experienced lineman who has appeared in 46 career games and started a total of 27 games which included 7 games for the Panthers last season. Now he adds some experience and depth to the Broncos' offensive line.

Throckmorton joins Quinn Bailey, Will Sherman, Alex Forsyth, and Luke Wattenberg as the Broncos backup interior offensive linemen. As of now, Wattenberg and Forysth are competing for the starting center job with the other likely being a versatile backup for the team. Throckmorton is likely competing with Quinn Bailey, who the Broncos re-signed this offseason, with Will Sherman and likely some added competition coming from the draft/undrafted free agency.

Throckmorton’s experience with Sean Payton likely gives him the edge over the competition but we shall see how he does throughout the offseason, training camp, and the preseason.