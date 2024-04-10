Report: Broncos had a top 30 pre draft visit with UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu

According to NFL Network’s lead reporter Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos had a top 30 pre-draft visit with UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

#UCLA edge Laiatu Latu, one of the draft's best pass rushers, is on a Top 30 visit to the #Vikings today, source said. He was with the #Bears yesterday and already met with the #Broncos, plus he has #AZCardinals tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2024

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL Draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and essentially have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

He is a 6-5, 259-pound edge rusher who is considered one of the top pass rushers in the draft and is projected to be a first-round selection. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Latu as his 16th overall player in the 2024 NFL Draft and is his third-best edge rusher in the draft.

Latu played a total of two seasons at UCLA and quickly became one of the nation’s top pass rushers. During his two seasons at UCLA, Latu totaled 85 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss, 23.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, and 5 forced fumbles. This past season, he totaled 49 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

His medicals will obviously be key here. He played two seasons at UCLA and had no issues and was durable but the Combine medicals will be telling. He told reporters that he was hearing no concerns from other teams about his neck injury that for a short period of time had him medically retired. So, we shall see how things play out leading up to the start of the draft.

I would not take him at 12th overall and would much rather prefer Alabama’s Dallas Turner or Florida State’s Jared Verse if available if they were going edge rusher. Now, if the Broncos decided to trade back, and get that second-round pick (and more), then I would be open to drafting Latu. This would allow the Broncos to either trade up for say Bo Nix if needed while adding a player who can improve their defense.

What makes Latu intriguing is that he is the most polished pass rusher in the draft. He comes with a full arsenal of moves and is technically sound as a player. He should be able to contribute from day one and his motor and effort make him even more dangerous as a player. I do have concerns about his arm length, lack of elite speed/first step, and setting the edge consistently but as a pure pass rusher? He is about as NFL-ready as they can get. Also, he will turn 24 during his rookie year, so that could knock him a bit down a team’s draft board.

He is far from a perfect prospect, but his pass-rush potential is hard to ignore. For a team like the Broncos who are lacking a consistent pass rusher, Latu has to be a prospect that they are interested in. Now, like every other non-quarterback prospect I write about, we have to talk about the elephant in the room. The Broncos are likely taking a quarterback in the first round of the draft and may even make an aggressive trade-up to get their guy. If that is the case, players like Latu will not be in play for the Broncos