Horse Tracks: The Broncos’ run game needs to improve

The Denver Broncos rushing attack seemed to take a step back in 2023. With a new quarterback starting this season, that has to change.

One of two things has to happen: either the Broncos’ line and backs improve and develop or the Broncos will need to shake things up on who’s carrying the rock.

The roster remains intact with Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin still on the team.

I see McLaughlin as a player that has the potential to improve, but question if his size will keep him from being able to take a starter role.

Perine is a player that I think is a superb option as your #2 guy or 3rd down back. I honestly think his role doesn’t need to change much.

Finally, I question whether Williams can improve. He’s a player with some wear and tear on him that looks like he’s taken a step back with a paltry 3.6 ypc in 2023. He’s got too much plodder in him unless he seriously comes back reinvigorated for 2024.

Which means for the draft, I’m excited to see what the Broncos add to the stable of backs they have on the roster. I think there’s a serious change for them to add a young player who can come in and make a real impact.

The Broncos already have a visit lined up with Ray Davis out of Kentucky...this shows that they obviously are hunting for some juice to add to the team at the position.

